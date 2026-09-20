We’ve been living in the era of single malt Scotch for some time now, celebrating the barley-based creations of one distillery after another, each with its unique sense of place and individual character.

Blended Scotch – made by combining multiple single malts with grain whisky – has been ignored, at least in terms of cool factor. But now, this underappreciated whisky style is enjoying a renaissance.

Of course, blended Scotch never went away, continuing to account for the vast majority of Scotland’s whisky output, with quality stalwarts including Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal.

But a style that generally became perceived as uninteresting is increasingly being acknowledged as a showcase for the artistry of the blend, able to offer something greater than the sum of its parts.

Among the style’s champions is Compass Box, which produces a number of compelling, modern blends by drawing on single malts from more than 40 distilleries.

Michael Stephenson, Compass Box whiskymaker. (Image credit: Michael Stephenson / Decanter magazine September 2026)

‘We’re able to combine the DNA of multiple distilleries, bringing them together in creative and often unexpected ways to create flavour profiles no single distillery can deliver on its own,’ says the company’s whiskymaker Michael Stephenson.

‘We’re uniquely able to overdeliver on flavour, bringing elements together in harmony.’

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Another to watch is Woven, whose blended Scotch, Homemade, challenges the conventional proportions of grain and malt. Woven goes beyond traditional styles, too, with expressions such as Superblend combining Scotch with whiskies from further afield.

Granular focus

The grain whisky component of blended Scotch, arguably the unspoken hero of Scottish whisky, is gaining some appreciation in its own right, too.

‘Grain can create space for the malt to open up and speak clearly in the blend so we can dial in focus, texture and intensity of flavour delivery,’ says Stephenson.

These are generally lighter than single malt, column distilled as opposed to pot distilled, and use other grains in addition to malted barley, such as corn.

They clearly play a crucial role in the blend, but can shine without single malt, too, as blended grain whiskies.

‘Great-quality blended grain allows us to present a very elegant side of whisky. With good casks and enough time, it becomes wonderfully refined,’ Stephenson adds.

But it’s not about one style being better than another. As Stephenson puts it: ‘We look to various styles to best interpret the flavour and experience that we want to deliver to whisky lovers.’

One to try

Compass Box Nectarosity Blended Scotch, Scotland

(Image credit: Compass Box / Decanter magazine September 2026)

£51.90-£55.95/70cl Master of Malt, Spirited, The Whisky Exchange, The Whisky World, Waitrose

Juicy red apple, apricot and vibrant lime, building to sweet toffee and a silky feel, with some baking spice joining in. Great on its own, but with plenty of character to stand up to some soda water in a Highball.

Alcohol 46%

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