Five things you need to know about Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc’s new quality mark – Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW)

From the First Growth’s of Bordeaux to the Grand Cru’s of Burgundy, the French developed classification systems for their wines years ago and now the Kiwis have clamped down, creating their own appellation for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. To bear the AMW quality mark, wine must be made from 100% Marlborough grapes, grown sustainably in Marlborough vineyards and bottled in New Zealand. No exceptions.

1. AMW wines are made with integrity.

“There is something unique and precious about Marlborough wine. Wine lovers can trust an AMW wine has been made to high quality standards, is delicious and contains exactly what it says on the label.” Cloudy Bay Vineyards – Yang Shen, Estate Director

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2019

This wine is everything people have come to expect from Cloudy Bay Sauvignon: vibrant and refreshing, with notes of passionfruit, grapefruit peel and makrut lime leaf. It is a wine that is delicious now, but also has the potential to age well – if it has a chance!

2. AMW has been established to safeguard our unique Marlborough style.

“AMW will ensure the status of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is upheld both now and into the future, ensuring consumers are able enjoy an authentic expression of Marlborough for generations to come.” Whitehaven Wines – Peter Jackson, Chief Winemaker

Whitehaven ‘Greg’ Single Vineyard Awatere Sauvignon Blanc 2019

We always aim for our Sauvignons to be layered and beautifully balanced with no one flavour dominating. Purity of expression is key and we strive for precise and persistent flavour length and a mouth-watering finish… making it easy to go back for a second glass!

3. AMW represents wines of provenance; 100% Marlborough. No exceptions.

“Traceability, origin, geography are all things we need to think about more, and AMW is a great way of starting that journey and going beyond what is in the bottle.” Dog Point Vineyard – Matt Sutherland, General Manager

Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Our Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc is 100% estate grown and hand-picked using organic practices. We have a real focus on capturing the vineyards and expressing them in that classic style, whilst retaining freshness for many years to come.

4. AMW celebrates Marlborough’s terroir and sense of place.

“Most wine lovers from amateur to professional are able to recognise a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from one grown elsewhere. It has such a distinctive style, and that is mostly due to the terroir.” Jules Taylor Wines – Jules Taylor, Owner/Winemaker

Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc 2019

This wine is created by seeking out hidden parcels of grapes with more interesting, intense flavours – for example, the passionfruit from Dillon’s Point and citrus flavours from the Southern Valleys. It is dry, crisp and vibrant.

5. AMW gives assurance that what you are drinking is authentic and a genuine expression of Marlborough.

“At a time where the Marlborough wine industry has quickly grown, and wines are being produced across a spectrum of different price points and quality levels – it is even more important to have a ‘stamp of quality’ in the form of AMW.” Jackson’s Estate – Matt Duggan, Viticulturalist

Jackson’s Estate Stitch Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Coming from 20+ year old vines it has lost a little of the upfront brisk acidity and slowly settled into a more elegant textural style. Bags of lemon, lime and citrus abound on the nose and this continues through to the pallet with a fresh citrus lift. Texture, elegance, and length are the hallmarks of this wine.

Look for the AMW quality mark on your next bottle of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, find out more at their website.