Salta wines to try

To explore the wines of Salta is to discover an enchanting corner of Argentina where a dramatic natural landscape and winemakers’ expertise combine to create distinctive vinous expressions. Here, vineyards withstand the extreme conditions found at high altitudes – from 1,530m to 3,111m elevation – combined with a dramatic diurnal range and long daylight hours.

Although its winemaking history dates back to the beginning of the 19th century, Salta only accounts for 1.75% of Argentina’s total area under vine – making it all the more impressive that Salta has become an essential part of the national wine scene.

The secret lies in a fascinating combination of tradition and innovation: from the famed Cafayate Valley, where 80% of the region’s vineyards are located, to the high-altitude valleys of Molinos, Colomé and Cachi, where small producers are harnessing the potential of extreme terroirs with exciting results.

Malbec is the most widely planted grape here, and takes on great intensity and character in these latitudes. However, the classic reds of Salta are more often elegant blends of Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon with dashes of Tannat, Merlot and Cabernet Franc – as can be discovered in the selection that follows. Meanwhile, varietal wines are also making theirmark, with grapes such as Criolla Chica, Garnacha, Tannat and Petit Verdot all deservedly earning acclaim.

For whites, Torrontés is the regional star, delivering floral aromas and a vibrant freshness that pair perfectly with Salta’s famous empanadas in both still and sparkling styles.

Every wine from Salta tells a story: of dramatic heights, prized traditions, stunning landscapes and dedicated winemakers. Today, Salta’s producers are exploring contemporary styles, whilst at the same time staying true to their roots.

The selection of wines that follows is a mere snapshot of the unique styles and expressions that this unique region has to offer.

Burbujas de Altura, Torrontés Brut Nature 2022

In Cafayate (1,800m elevation), Tania Høy produces this bottle-fermented sparkling Torrontés with a pale yellow hue, lively bubbles and peach, tropical fruit and almond notes. Creamy and vibrant with a persistent, yeasty finish.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 13%

Vinos Adentro, Gran Nevado Torrontés 2023

Christian Götz’s Torrontés from vineyards at 2,700m elevation in Cachi is pale yellow with floral, citrus and spicy notes. Full-bodied yet refreshing, this is an essential choice for Torrontés enthusiasts.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 13%

Bodega Puna, Malbec 2024

Bodega Puna, situated in Cachi, produces wines from vineyards perched at 2,500m elevation. The 2024 Malbec reveals a ruby hue with ripe red fruit aromas overlaid with spicy and balsamic nuances. On the palate, it’s robust and fruit-forward, boasting firm tannins.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.3%

Bomba Wines, Pájaro Loco Red Blend 2023

Crafted by Carolina Martín in Cafayate, this 80% Malbec and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon blend, fermented with native yeasts, is well-balanced with fruity, spiced character. Full-bodied on the palate and bursting with flavour.

Drink 2025-2028 Alc 14.5%

El Esteco, El Esteco Old Vines Criolla 2023

Criolla Chica (Listán Prieto), brought to the Americas in the 1500s, is still grown in small quantities. From a vineyard planted in 1958, this bursts with cherry candy, subtle herbs and exotic freshness.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14%

Finca Chaskañawi, Kuntur Cabernet Franc-Malbec 2023

Finca Chaskañawi is an innovative project crafting wines from Cafayate Valley grapes. This red blend unites two of the region’s key varieties, Cabernet Franc and Malbec, delivering a complex wine with vibrant fruit, Earl Grey tea, eucalyptus, menthol and a smoky oak finish.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Tacuil, RD Malbec-Cabernet 2023

This unoaked blend from the remote Bodega Tacuil highlights the purity of Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon. Energetic and juicy with distinct high-elevation character, it reflects the raw, bold character of the Calchaquí Valleys.

Drink 2024-2029 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Valle Arriba, Valle Arriba El Pucareño Malbec 2023

From Pucará, this barrel-free Malbec is a pure expression of its Calchaquí terroir. Fermentation using native yeasts produces a vibrant wine with remarkable freshness, tension and enduring energy.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Amalaya, Amalaya Gran Corte 2022

A modern classic from Cafayate, combining Malbec (85%), Cabernet Franc and Tannat. Aromas of red fruit jam, spices and balsamic. Concentrated but fresh: firm tannins, full body and a long finish.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Dal Borgo, Almandino Cabernet Franc 2022

In Animaná (at 1,700m elevation), Bodega Dal Borgo crafts modern, varietal wines reflecting their terroir. This Cabernet Franc offers black cherries, spices and pepper, with juicy tannins and refreshing acidity complementing an enveloping palate.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.8%

Estancia Los Cardones, Tigerstone Garnacha 2022

In Tolombón, Alejandro Sejanovich crafts this vibrant Garnacha, a grape that is fast becoming the star of the Calchaquí Valley. Cherry, spice and fresh herbal notes, with soft tannins and a long, fruity finish.

Drink 2024-2027 Alc 13.9%

Bodega Etchart, Arnaldo B 2022

Famed as an emblem of the Calchaquí Valley since 1990, this blend of Malbec (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon and Tannat exudes ripe fruit, spice and smoke. Deep violet in hue, it’s full-bodied, round and elegant, with exceptional ageing potential.

Drink 2024-2029 Alc 14.5%

Gualinchay, Unhito 2022

Situated in Tolombón, Gualinchay produces wines from its vineyard at 1,750m elevation. The Unhito Malbec, soon to be released, encapsulates a contemporary style with vibrant fruit, freshness and impressive palate intensity.

Drink 2024-2027 Alc 14%

Inimaginable Wines, Inimaginable Malbec 2022

Crafted by Claudio Maza in Cachi (2,600m elevation), this modern Malbec offers floral and fruity notes over a minty backdrop. Aged in 500L barrels, it’s fresh, balanced and structured, with fine, firm tannins.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Nueve Cumbres, Abvndia 2022

Nueve Cumbres, in the heart of Cachi, crafts elegant high-elevation wines. This Bonarda- Malbec blend brims with ripe black fruit, currants and spices, layered with subtle smoke. Juicy tannins and a minty finish enliven the full-bodied palate.

Drink 2024-2027 Alc 14.7%

Stone Winery Salta, Mastaba 2022

Stone Winery Salta, an emerging producer based near Cafayate, debuted its Mastaba line in 2020 under winemaker Daniel Heffner. This 2022 Malbec typifies modern valley reds, with red fruit dominance balanced by herbal and spicy notes. Fresh and expressive with a vibrant finish.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.5%

Tierra Colorada, Desvarío Tannat 2022

From Chimpa, near Cafayate, this Tannat – a variety on the rise here – offers ripe red and black fruit, liquorice, cassis and mountain herbs. The palate is vibrant and textured, with round tannins and a smooth, fruit-driven finish.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.8%

San Pedro de Yacochuya, Yacochuya M. Rolland Malbec 2022

A benchmark Argentine Malbec crafted by Michel Rolland from Yacochuya’s 2,000m-high vines. Intense and savoury with mountain character, seamlessly blending power with Bordeaux-like precision.

Drink 2024-2030 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Altupalka, Altupalka Malbec-Malbec 2021

Crafted from two separate Malbec vineyards in Cafayate (1,750m) and Molinos (2,590m), Alejandro Martorell’s expression exudes black fruit, balsamic and tobacco aromas, with a tense, savoury palate of remarkable depth and opulence.

Drink 2024-2030 Alc 15.5%

Francisco Puga y Familia, Contemporáneo 2021

Francisco Puga crafts this blend of Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Merlot, expressing pristine Calchaquí fruit in a modern style that lives up to its name. The wine is juicy and savoury on the palate, with remarkable elegance – testament to its vibrant, polished style.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.2%

Bodega Lavaque, Vallisto Malbec 2021

Pancho Lavaque’s Malbec balances modernity with Salta tradition. Partial oak ageing enriches its red fruit, jalapeño and spice aromas; fleshy yet refined, it boasts velvety texture and persistent tannins.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 13.4%

Bodega Miraluna, Miraluna Merlot 2021

Based in high-elevation Cachi, Miraluna stands out with this Merlot, which reveals red fruits, tobacco and spice aromas. Barrel-aged for 12 months, it is balanced and vibrant, with firm tannins and a refreshing, balsamic finish.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 15%

Bodega Nanni, Nanni Reserva Tannat 2021

From Argentina’s pioneering organic winery, this 12-month barrel-aged Tannat offers balsamic and black olive notes alongside ripe fruit and spice. The opulent, tense palate brings depth and intrigue.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.3%

El Porvenir de Cafayate, Alto Los Cuises Malbec 2021

The most lauded release from this innovative, high-quality winery, from an exceptional Cafayate vineyard. Red fruit, pepper and lavender profile; deep purple, smooth yet vibrant, chalky tannins and a lively mid-palate.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 13.5%

Sólo Los Locos Winery, Ponzoñosos Ogros Gran Corte 2021

Sólo Los Locos, in Tolombón near Cafayate, barrel-ages its Gran Corte for 18 months. This Malbec-Cabernet Sauvignon blend, offers vibrant fruit, high-elevation character and spicy, minty nuances. Savoury, fresh and long on the palate.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.7%

Tordos Wines, Tordos Microvinificación Cabernet Franc 2021

Bright ruby red in colour, this fragrant Cabernet Franc offers spicy and herbal nuances. Juicy and persistent, it’s a compelling example of the variety’s growing reputation in the Calchaquí Valley.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.1%

Vasija Secreta, Gata Flora Reserve Tannat 2021

One of Cafayate’s most historic wineries ,Vasija Secreta preserves Salta’s viticultural heritage. The Gata Flora Tannat showcases intense fruit alongside balsamic notes. The textured palate impresses with tension and balanced acidity.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.8%

Vizcacha Wines, Viejo Vizcacha Malbec 2021

Alvaro Dávalos’ modern interpretation of a high-elevation red combines Malbec from Angastaco and Seclantás with Cabernet from Cafayate. Twelve months in oak enhance its enveloping texture, juicy tannins and long, balanced finish.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 15%

Bodega Agustín Lanús Wines, Sunal Salvaje Malbec Luracatao 2020

Harvested at 2,730m in Luracatao, Agustín Lanús’ Malbec displays mountain herbs and fresh red fruit aromas. Its sharp acidity energises the full-bodied palate, delivering vibrancy and a concentrated, rich core.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14%

Bodega Domingo Molina, Rupestre 2020

A Malbec-based blend from vineyards high in the Calchaquí Valleys, aged for 12 months in oak. Black fruits, liquorice, cedar and spice. Full-bodied with polished tannins and a smoky, lingering finish.

Drink 2024-2030 Alc 14.5%

La Finca de los Viñedos Imposibles, Tenaz Malbec 2020

Francisco Moreno’s bold Pucará vineyards yield this powerful Malbec, crafted with Santiago Achával and Roberto Cipresso. Herbal notes and juicy red fruits dominate the palate, showcasing the region’s rugged character.

Drink 2024-2029 Alc 14%

Piattelli Vineyards, Cab Five Blend 2020

A sophisticated blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec and Ancellotta from Animaná (1,700m elevation). Garnet hue, aromas of black fruits, olives and tobacco. Juicy on the palate with fine tannins and an elegant, lingering finish.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Colomé, Altura Máxima Malbec 2019

From a 3,111m elevation Payogasta vineyard, this Malbec (barrel-aged for 24 months) reveals red fruit, tobacco, mint, vibrant freshness and refined tannins. A remarkable, ageworthy example.

Drink 2024-2034 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Tukma, Tukma Gran Corte 2019

From Tolombón and Angastaco, this classy Malbec, Tannat and Cabernet Sauvignon blend offers red fruit, jalapeño, curry and herbal notes. Deep and opulent yet polished, with persistent character.

Drink 2024-2026 Alc 14.5%

Viñas en Flor, Mejores Añadas Vino de Parcela Malbec 2019

The latest Malbec from premium producer Viñas en Flor – a rising star in the Cafayate Valley – is a limited release from a specific parcel of vines, exuding sophistication and elegance: a classic regional style with refined fruit and spice.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

Bodega Isasmendi, Isasmendi Estate Single Vineyard Assemblage 2014

Bodega Isasmendi’s high-elevation blend (Malbec, Merlot and Tannat) exudes black fruits, balsamic notes and Provençal herbs. Intense yet velvety, its elegant structure reflects winemakers Jean Paul and Sylvie Bonnal’s expertise.

Drink 2024-2028 Alc 14.5%

