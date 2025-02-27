Located in northern Argentina, the Salta Wine trail is one of the most stunning in the world, combining majestic natural landscapes with a renowned winemaking tradition. The journey into Salta’s Calchaquí Valleys reveals a world of incredible terrains and unique flavours.

Cafayate, the heart of the region’s wine scene, is found at the southern end of the Calchaquí Valleys, a three-hour drive from the city of Salta. But there’s no need to bring entertainment for the trip: along the way, the Quebrada de las Conchas (Gorge of Shells) nature reserve unfolds in a mesmerising series of ancient rock formations – including the famous Garganta del Diablo and Anfiteatro – in a sumptuous array of browns, reds, yellows and purples.

The charming town of Cafayate is famous for its vineyards set at between 1,580m and 2,100m elevation. Local wineries Vasija Secreta, El Esteco and El Porvenir de Cafayate are all eager to share the history of Calchaquí wines with their guests. Just northwest of the town, the Yacochuya area is home to the family-run Domingo Molina, today operated by brothers Osvaldo, Gabriel and Rafael, and Bodega Yacochuya, owned by the Etchart winemaking family. Further south, the town of Tolombón is home to noted producers such as Estancia Los Cardones and Bodega Tukma.

The adventure then continues north towards Molinos and Cachi along the legendary Route 40. Traversing the high-altitude valleys at over 2,380m, this road takes you through the otherworldly lunar landscapes of Quebrada de las Flechas and on to the renowned wineries Bodega Colomé and Bodega Tacuil. Cachi, a quiet rural town that forms a key stop on the Salta Wine Trail, with its picturesque whitewashed architecture and small producers such as Puna and Miraluna, is the perfect place to rest and relax before setting out on the return journey.

The descent down the winding mountain ridge of Cuesta del Obispo and through Los Cardones National Park rounds off the trip with breathtaking panoramic views.

All in all, the Salta Wine Trail offers much more than delicious wines: it’s an opportunity to discover a different pace of life, a vibrant culture and a unique natural landscape.

Along the Salta Wine Trail you’ll find wineries that offer top-class accommodation in addition to exquisite tastings, fascinating tours and excellent restaurant options.

Where to stay

Patios de Cafayate – Bodega El Esteco

At the entrance to the town of Cafayate, Bodega El Esteco and Patios de Cafayate combine history and luxury in an atmospheric building that dates back to 1892. The boutique hotel has its own restaurant, Patios, run by local chef Virginia Marín, who creates gastronomic experiences focusing on the produce and flavours of northern Argentina.

El Porvenir Wine Lodge

This charming wine hotel outside Cafayate has modern lodges overlooking the vineyards as well as comfortable rooms in the main house. The restaurant, Pausa, serves dishes specially designed to pair perfectly with the winery’s bottlings, making for a complete experience that celebrates the soul of Cafayate.

Piattelli Wine Resort

Those looking to relax in world-class luxury need look no further than Piattelli Wine Resort, situated just north of Cafayate. Located near the famed winery, the resort has 20 cabins with a private jacuzzi, spa, gym, swimming pools and the exclusive Aura restaurant, offering sophisticated service in a breathtaking mountain setting.

Hotel Finca El Recreo

Owned by the Lavaque family, this historic 19th-century mansion in Cafayate has 12 well-appointed rooms, as well as a swimming pool in idyllic surroundings at the foot of the mountain. Finca El Recreo guaranteesa restful taste of village life among its hundred-year old vineyards.

Altalaluna Boutique Hotel & Spa

In Tolombón, 15 minutes south of Cafayate, this historic hotel offers the epitome of relaxation: a peaceful natural setting with full spa services. Its luxurious rooms look out over the Bodega Tukma vineyards, while the restaurant delivers authentic, traditional Salteño flavours. Each month, visitors can take a truly special vineyard tour: on horseback, by the light of the full moon. Riders set out from the hotel gardens on Route 40, enjoy panoramic views of the valley, and return to the hotel for a moonlit asado (barbecue) paired with the estate’s wines.

Estancia Colomé

In Molinos, Bodega Colomé and its hotel, Estancia Colomé, form one of the Salta Wine Trail’s most famous stops. High among the clouds at 2,285m elevation, its vineyards surround a visitor complex, an exclusive luxury lodge and a restaurant run by renowned chef Patricia Courtois. Founder Donald Hess’ other passion was art, and Bodega Colomé is also home to the James Turrell Museum. Turrell’s artworks are constructed from light and space itself, so this gallery was purpose-built to the artist’s own specifications. The area’s extraordinary natural light gives the artworks special power and intensity as they harness the Andean sunrise and sunset.

Where to eat

Bodega Dal Borgo

This family winery has cemented its place as a favourite stop for visitors to Cafayate. Its dishes capture the essence of local cuisine, served in a welcoming atmosphere. Be sure to visit at sunset to enjoy the stunning views over the vineyards.

Viñas en Flor Bodega

Just a 10-minute drive from the centre of Cafayate, this is one of the newest wineries in the Calchaquí Valleys. The buildings and facilities combine tradition with modernity in striking style, while the restaurant offers classic dishes from the region, embodying the flavours of high-altitude cuisine.

Brea Cocina

Brea Cocina is the restaurant of Bodega Tierra Colorada, located among its vineyards in Chimpa, a short distance east of Cafayate. The restaurant offers guests the opportunity to truly taste the Salta terroir – though its wines, heritage and food. The concept is simple: authentic flavours, family recipes and home-grown produce from the organic vegetable garden, enjoyed in beautiful natural surroundings. Brea Cocina is open Wednesdays to Sundays, by reservation only.

Bad Brothers

Winemaker Agustín Lanús’ bar in the town of Cafayate allows guests to enjoy excellent food while exploring the different characters of high-altitude wines. A favourite of tourists and locals alike, the restaurant organises themed nights with DJ sets and activities such as blending challenges using wines made by Lanús.

Amalaya Wine Bar

On the southern outskirts of Cafayate, at the very foot of the mountains, Bodega Amalaya is one of Salta’s more modern options, and is much sought-after by tourists. The recently opened wine bar includes a terrace that looks out over the vineyards, providing a panoramic view of Cafayate that makes the perfect backdrop to a glass of wine and array of tapas. Combined with the bar’s soundtrack of great music, it makes Bodega Amalaya the perfect spot to round off the day.

Bodega Puna

In Cachi, one of the most enchanting towns in the Calchaquí Valleys at 2,600m altitude, one finds Bodega Puna. Its charming restaurant combines traditional Salta recipes with influences from the different cultures that have settled in the region, while the Puna Wine Bar is a relaxed, informal space with an ample range of wines and snacks.

Retoño Restaurante

One of Argentina’s oldest producers, the historic Bodega Nanni has now opened its own boutique restaurant. In the heart of Cafayate, Retoño Restaurante is a calm oasis in the bustling city centre. In its cosy surroundings, diners can enjoy traditional Calchaquí dishes. The empanadas are not to be missed, and pair perfectly with expressions from the winery’s nearby vineyards – Bodega Nanni has been certified organic since 1996.

