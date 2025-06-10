Abruzzo’s whites: Trebbiano and Pecorino take centre stage

Abruzzo’s varied elevation and maritime influences are key factors that shape the region’s wines. Add in medieval villages, a few castles and plenty of blue skies, and Abruzzo also becomes an ideal – and still little-known – travel destination.

Abruzzo prizes its unspoilt green landscape, with one third of the land devoted to protected areas: three national parks, a regional park and over thirty nature reserves. Similarly, its winemakers cherish their terroir – organic viticulture and certification are widespread.

For over a millennium, grape farmers have harnessed the region’s cool breezes and dramatic diurnal temperature swings to grow grapes that are fragrant and full of fruit, yet retain all-important fresh acidity. These stark climatic contrasts mean that the region can produce a wide range of wine styles, and the reputation of Abruzzo’s whites is growing.

Leading the charge is Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC. The late-ripening Trebbiano variety thrives here, delivering abundant stone fruit flavours complemented by zesty acidity. Winemakers craft fresh styles for early drinking, including organic and biodynamic expressions.

For ageworthy styles, lees ageing adds texture, and oak maturation brings nuances of honey and wax. These Trebbianos are among the longest-aged whites in the region, rewarding many years in bottle.

The selection that follows includes standout examples of every style: from vibrant, full-fruited examples, perfect to be enjoyed now, to wines that have gained extra layers of complexity from time in wood and in bottle.

Top Trebbiano d’Abruzzo wines to try:

Masciarelli, Marina Cvetic Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Riserva 2022

95pts

Fermented and aged in French oak with bâttonage. Powerful scents of hay, lemon peel and a hint of bergamot. Taut acidity, chalky texture on the palate and a long finish – will age well.

Alc 14% | Drink 2025-2032

Novaripa, Dovizia Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC 2021

94pts

Fermented and aged for six months in barriques. Notes of crushed almonds and ginger with flavours of peached and dried apricots. Rounded texture with steeliness in the mouth, ending with a note of aniseed.

Alc 14% | Drink 2025-2032

Stefania Pepe, Pepe Bianco Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Bio 2013

93pts

Fermented in cement and aged for three years before bottling, with little to no sulphur dioxide used. Golden colour and savoury aromas of hay, beeswax and honey point to a wine with age. Dried apples, apricots and lemon peel on the palate. The acidity is vibrant, giving a lingering finish – drinking well now.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2027

Fattoria Nicodemi, Cocciopesto Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC 2021

92pts

Fermented in brick/cement vessels. Time has given this wine a nuanced nose of honeycomb and hay with flavours of red apples and lemon peel. Lean in the mouth with taut acidity and a lingering finish – ageing well.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2032

Paride d’Angelo, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Bio 2022

92pts

Fermented in stainless steel before ageing in cement vessels for 18 months. Bouquet of crushed almonds, lemon wax and apple peel. Pleasantly bitter on the palate, with honeyed nuances and a long, nutty finish.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2032

Pasetti, Testarossa Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Superiore 2022

91pts

Notes of ginger, apricots and golden apples. Chalky texture and well integrated oak spice. Zesty acidity gives balance, concluding on a lingering, honeyed finish.

Alc 14% | Drink 2025-2032

Talamonti, Aternum Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Riserva 2019

91pts

30% of the wine is aged in 300L French oak casks. Layered bouquet with apple peel, ginger and honeycomb; tight acidity in the mouth with texture and a lingering, nutty finish, developing well.

Alc 13% | Drink 2025-2030

Fattoria Bucciatino, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC 2022 Bio 2022

90pts

Nutty, waxy scent with pears, peaches and dried hay on the palate. Sharp acidity gives lightness to the body.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2028

Castorani, Amorino Colline Pescaresi Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Superiore Bio 2024

90pts

Bouquet of lemons, pink grapefruit and peaches which follow through on the palate. Slight note of almond on the finish. Tart acidity provides structure and lightness. Ideal to drink now.

Alc 12% | Drink 2025-2027

Cirelli, Anfora Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC Bio 2022

90pts

Notes of incense, stone fruit and pears complemented by tart acidity. Some honey and dried peel linger on finish.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2028

Pecorino’s rebirth

Several of the region’s other indigenous white grapes can be bottled as Abruzzo DOC or IGT; of these, Pecorino has become preeminent. Revived from near extinction in the 1980s, Pecorino has seen its plantings multiply and has become a mainstay of the region. Typically, Abruzzo Pecorino is crafted for early drinking, emphasising its expressive floral and citrus characteristics – as in the selection of top wines below:

Top Abruzzo Pecorino wines to try:

Truentum, Calafiori Terre d’Abruzzo IGT 2024

93pts

Aromatic with hints of fennel, lemons and green apples. Crisp acidity with chalky texture and a persistent finish.

Alc 13% | Drink 2025-2027

Guardiani Farchione, Colline Pescaresi Abruzzo Pecorino Superiore DOC 2023

93pts

Golden colour with honeycomb, dried apricots and a touch of ginger, which follows onto the palate. Balanced acidity and persistent finish.

Alc 14% | Drink 2025-2028

Collefrisio, Vignaquadra Prestige Abruzzo Pecorino DOC 2023

92pts

Aromatic on the nose, with dried petals combined with apricots. The palate is austere and chalky, with more citrus fruit on the finish.

Alc 13.5% | Drink 2025-2028

Cantina Tollo, Peco Pecorino Terre d’Abruzzo IGT 2024

91pts

Touches of honey and wax on the nose; flavours of grapefruit rind and peaches are backed by tart lemon rind, with a stony note on the finish.

Alc 13.5% | Drink 2025-2027

Contesa, Pecorino Abruzzo DOC 2024

90pts

Candied lemon peel and honey on the nose with flavours of tangerine and apricot. Nice zesty texture in the mouth with a good finish.

Alc 13% | Drink 2025-2027

Fosso Corno, Abruzzo Pecorino DOC 2024

90pts

Scent of green melon, orange peel and a touch of grapefruit rind in the mouth giving a pleasant bitterness. Good degree of fruit on the palate with balanced acidity.

Alc 13% | Drink 2025-2027

Caprera, Vento e Sale Abruzzo Pecorino DOC 2023

90pts

Golden colour; red apple peel aromas with a nuance of crushed almonds. Good fruit concentration on the palate with crisp acidic structure.

Alc 12.5% | Drink 2025-2027

Cascina del Colle, Aimè Terre di Chieti Abruzzo Pecorino DOC Superiore 2023

90pts

Fragrances of peaches and melons with flavours of lemon, red apples and a lingering hint of fennel.

Alc 13.5% | Drink 2025-2027

Torre dei Beati, Bianchi Grilli per la Testa Abruzzo DOC Pecorino 2023

90pts

Lemon rind, honey with a waxy character on the nose. More red apple fruit in the mouth with a steely note.

Alc 13.5% | Drink 2025-2027

Valori, Chiamami Quando Piove Abruzzo Pecorino DOC Bio 2024

89pts

Aromas of peaches, orange and a hint of honey. More citrus in the mouth, lively and fresh with a lingering finish.

Alc 13.5% | Drink 2025-2026

