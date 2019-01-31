ASI Contest of the Best Sommelier of the World revisits its birth country Belgium in 2019

Promotional feature

In 1969, the first ASI Contest of the Best Sommelier of the World took place in Belgium. The Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) and the Belgian Guild of Sommeliers are proud to welcome again this exclusive worldwide contest in the continent and the country where it all began: in Europe and more specifically in Belgium which was a co-former of the ASI.

From 11 March to 15 March, the contest will take place in the Elisabeth Centre in the city of Antwerp which is one of the main doors for wine in Europe, and Benelux is a big market for wineries around the world.

Furthermore, the love for gastronomy, beers, wines and spirits, the architecture, the culture and the sophisticated restaurants make of Antwerp City, the best place to welcome such an important championship.

For the first time in the history of the ASI Best Sommeliers of the World contest, 62 countries will be represented. This shows that the competition has evolved to become a staple event in the world of the Sommellerie. Often compared to the Olympic Games, the Best Sommelier of the world contest gathers the most talented sommeliers from around the world.

All the candidates will face one of the biggest challenges of their career after years of practice; it’s time to improve their knowledge, to share their passion…because to perform as a good sommelier, you have to be passionate!

On top of that, the final of the ASI Contest of the Best Sommeliers of the World will be accessible to the public. The tickets are on sale online via https://bit.ly/2AFfDWE