Campo alla Sughera: A paradigm of perfection

‘Creating perfect wines is an unattainable feat, it’s simply impossible. However, aspiring for perfection is a different story,’ states Tommaso Alessandri, winery director at Campo alla Sughera.

Occupying 20 hectares of prime vineyard in the luminous Bolgheri DOC, halfway between the ancient sandy seabeds of the Tuscan coastline and the rocky, clay and mineral-rich extensions of the lush Metalliferous Hills a few kilometres inland, Campo alla Sughera’s unwavering dedication to their principal philosophy of achieving the paradigm of enological perfection has guided them since the company’s foundation in 1998.

This philosophy, with its roots in detailed analysis of the estate’s soils and microterroirs, and the use of the finest international grape varieties, tightly integrates nature and aims to produce wines that both reflect Bolgheri’s unique terroir and express the region’s rich complexity.

The vineyards are all sustainably farmed in order to promote biodiversity and to ensure both vines and soils remain healthy for generations to come.

A commitment to excellence

Winemaker Francesco Gagliardi works alongside renowned oenologist, Stéphane Derenoncourt, who is responsible for some of Bordeaux’s finest wines. In the gravity-fed cellar, they carry out fermentation in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks to preserve all the character and aromatic expression of the grapes. Microvinifications are key, treating each plot separately to allow the many different terroirs of the estate to shine.

Discover first-hand

Visit the winery and there are a range of tours and experiences for visitors to choose from. Take a guided tour of the vineyards and the cellar before enjoying a three-vintage vertical tasting of flagship Arnione Bolgheri Superiore.

Or strap on a VR headset and see for yourself the triple-selection of grapes in action: first in the vineyard, then on the sorting table after picking, and finally in the destemmer-crusher. Soar over the vineyards and view this fascinating property in a wider context, then enjoy a tasting of estate wines made from those very same vineyards you were immersed in just a few moments earlier, including two vintages of the limited edition Anima d’Arnione, only available to purchase at the winery and limited to just 1,000 bottles (83 cases) every year.

Since 2022, Campo alla Sughera has acquired over five hectares of additional vineyards, giving the team further options when it comes to selecting the best grapes – a vital piece of the puzzle for a winery committed to producing the highest quality wines imaginable.

Wines to try:

Arioso Vermentino, Toscana IGT 2024

Vinified in stainless steel to preserve all the variety’s freshness when grown on the coast. Breezy and herbal, it offers up appealing scents and flavours of lemon peel, pink grapefruit and white peach, with a long, zesty and saline finish which makes this an absolute pleasure to drink. Alc 13%

Adèo, Bolgheri Rosso DOC 2023

This blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon and 40% Merlot ages in barrels and tonneaux for 12 months. The result is a creamy melange of dark hedgerow berries, with touches of herbs, spice and wood, and an intense finish showcasing dark cherry. Soft in tannins and fresh in acidity, enjoy this now and over the next four to five years. Alc 14.5%

Arnione, Bolgheri Superiore DOC 2021

From the estate’s rockier soils, which produce naturally smaller berries with thicker skins, this succulent blend of 50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Merlot and 10% Petit Verdot is youthful and ripe, full of red and black fruits, a fresh waft of herbal aromas, and a juicy finish of cherry, strawberry and blackberry. While drinking well already, this will amply reward your patience. Alc 15%

Campo alla Sughera, Toscana IGT 2021

‘We think Petit Verdot has a very unusual quality in our vineyards,’ says Alessandri. Indeed, this Super Tuscan is a rare example of a Petit Verdot-dominant red wine, blended with 30% of Cabernet Franc, Bolgheri’s new darling. Dark, precise and with a leafy Cabernet Franc character, the Petit Verdot makes itself known in the mouth, where intense and present tannins mingle with dark berries, floral and tobacco overtones, and a peppery touch. The exquisite finish exudes balsamic herbs and dark fruits. Alc 15%

Anima d’Arnione, Toscana IGT 2020

An exciting project bottling Arnione’s finest varietal only in the best vintages – the winery selects the standout grape variety of the vintage, only if there is a standout variety, and works to maximise its potential through an individualised winemaking process. In 2020 it was Cabernet Franc that shone the brightest. The choice to use amphora allows for a super-transparent expression of site; hallmarks here being sapidity and verticality, exemplary wild strawberry fragrance, underlying clayey tannins, and layers of juicy red and black berries, leafy herbs, and wafts of sottobosco. Only 1,000 bottles are available every year, and can only be purchased at the winery. Worth the visit! Alc 14.5%

