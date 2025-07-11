Canevel Setàge: A modern interpretation of Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG

Not all bubbles are made equally. There are many ways to create sparkling wine, and not all are as innovative as the process used to make Setàge from Canevel, a prestigious Prosecco which offers a sense of place and an expression of restrained elegance with every sip.

With its roots in the celebrated Valdobbiadene Conegliano DOCG in northern Italy, Canevel is a ‘château’ property in the historic heart of the Prosecco winemaking region which has been making elegant sparkling wines since 1979.

‘Canevel’ translates as ‘little winery’ in the local dialect, and the winery can be found on a hill among the Glera vines, the main grape variety used for Prosecco from this special part of the world. Since its inception more than 45 years ago, premium Prosecco has been the name of the game for Canevel, and it’s been pushing the envelope ever since in terms of quality and innovation.

From the outset, the winemaking team have controlled the entire production process from vineyard to bottle, with a focus on producing premium Prosecco and an eye on sustainability as well as longevity.

Prosecco pioneers

In 1989, Canevel became the first producer to release a vintage Prosecco in Valdobbiadene with the 1988 Millesimato. Some 30 years later, in 2019, Canevel Setàge Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG was launched: a revolutionary style of sparkling wine made using a very slow secondary fermentation, bringing freshness, fragrance and complexity.

This ‘slow-sparkle’ technique sees the wine undergo a secondary fermentation at low temperatures (12-14°C), and produces a wine with a very fine, soft and creamy mousse. This clever technique was developed and perfected after Canevel joined the Masi Group of historic wine producers from Valpolicella in 2016. The slow-sparkling method also utilises selected yeasts developed at Masi, and together they create a wine with subtle, silky bubbles; the name ‘Setàge’ comes from ‘seta’, the Italian for silk.

Base brilliance

The bubbles are, of course, the key component of all sparkling wines, but the quality of the base wine cannot be understated. For the Canevel Setàge, the base wine is produced by fermenting selected, handpicked grapes from soils rich in clay and marine marl, and is a wine that offers attractive mineral and floral aromas as well as softness. Selected yeasts are used to enhance the aromatic component, and the resulting base wine is complex and intense.

Extra Dry in style, Setàge offers delicate notes of Golden Delicious apples, fresh flowers and a fine, elegant perlage. The perfect aperitif, but much more too; try with seafood, sushi, risotto and even strawberries and cream and available in magnum format for when you really want to celebrate.

Discover Setàge for yourself and visit the Canevel website for more information, technical details and serving suggestions.

