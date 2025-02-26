Although overall Champagne exports dipped slightly in 2023, over 26 million bottles were shipped to the US, which remains the top export market for French wine and spirits. Growers and cooperatives account for 14% of the Champagne region’s total export revenue, and the rise of grower Champagnes is reshaping the market.

Celebrated for their authenticity, sustainable practices and connection to tradition, these artisanal wines are championed by sommeliers and embraced by wine lovers.

For those looking for new taste experiences and a departure from conventional choices, small producers and lesser-known brands offer authenticity – winemakers who adopt sustainable, environmentally-friendly practices and proudly promote certifications such as Haute Valeur Environnmentale (HVE) and Viticulture Durable en Champagne (VDC). Many of these producers load up their back label with details on these practices.

Consumers hunting for grower Champagne should look for bottles labelled ‘RM’ (Récoltant Manipulant), which indicates they are made by the grower. Ask your local wine shop to recommend producers with limited production and a focus on terroir. Online, search for specialised retailers or importers that highlight grower Champagnes and provide detailed tasting notes. Being curious and asking questions about vineyard practices and winemaking can also lead you to hidden gems.

The following three producers are grower Champagne houses with an expanding presence in the US market. Scroll down for reviews of these exciting Champagnes now making waves in North America.

Champagne Philippe Glavier

Owners: Philippe & Véronique Glavier

Founded: 1995

Location of winery: 82 Rue Nestor Gaunel, Cramant

Vineyard information: entirely Champagne Grand Cru Chardonnay, sourced from 4.7ha (52 different plots). HVE Level 3 certified since 2017

Current Champagnes produced:

La Grâce d’Alphaël Extra Brut et Brut Nature

La Grâce d’Hakamiah Extra Brut

Genesis Extra Brut

Idylle Celeste Rosé Extra Brut

Cramant Emotion 2015

Mesnil Emotion 2015

Folie de Cramant 2015

Folie du Mesnil 2015

Ratafia 2018

With Chardonnay plots spanning four villages – Cramant, Avize, Oger and Le Mesnil-sur-Oger – each is defined by distinct soils, as Véronique Glavier explains: ‘We think in terms of terroir, not grapes.’ She and her husband Philippe craft extra brut and brut nature wines, focusing on precision, tension and elegance.

Harvest dates are carefully tailored to each terroir, and small vats are used to preserve their unique expressions. Blending is guided by press cuts: ‘Cuvée A’ comes from the first and second press, ‘Cuvée B’ from the third and fourth and the ‘Taille’ from the fifth and sixth. Ageing on fine lees for several months adds complexity.

‘It’s like haute couture versus prêt-à-porter,’ says Glavier, ‘Without large financial resources, making haute couture isn’t easy, but our passion drives us to be ingenious.’

Four Philippe Glavier Champagnes to try

Philippe Glavier, La Grace d’Alphael Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV

97pts

Glavier works exclusively with Chardonnay, and this blend of Grand cru plots from Cramant, Avize, Le Mesnil and Oger is named after the angel of knowledge. The newest disgorgement of this wine offers exceptional value at its price point. The nose is captivating, with rich, toasty brioche, orchard fruit and white flowers. A beautiful, chalky minerality frames flavours of baked apple and nougat. Generous yet balanced, with 4.5g/L residual sugar countered by bright acid tension, the wine includes 34% reserve wine and spends 26 months ageing on the lees.

Alc 12.5%

Philippe Glavier, Genesis Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV

95pts

Genesis is composed of 47% reserve wines and aged for 50 months on the lees. It opens with a lovely bouquet of chamomile, toasted almonds, citrus rind, wet-stone minerality and a subtle hint of black truffle. The palate offers a nicely assertive mousse with laser-focused acidity. Mid-palate, the wine reveals wonderful richness and roundness, all perfectly balanced by its cleansing acidity.

Alc 12.5%

Philippe Glavier, La Grace d’Hakamiah Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV

95pts

This cuvée, named after the guardian angel overlooking the winery, is crafted with 40% reserve wines. Sourced from Cramant, Avize, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and Oger, it leads with a bright, citrusy and creamy mousse that is assertive yet refined. Notes of confected butterscotch and toffee are complemented by poached pear and baked apple. The finish is round and rich, with a hint of sweetness beautifully balanced by fresh acidity.

Alc 12.5%

Philippe Glavier, Idylle Céleste Rosé Grand Cru NV

93pts

A blend of 34% reserve wines and 6% vin rouge crafted by their son from a Grand cru vineyard in Aÿ, this rosé is aged for 18 months on the lees. The nose is pleasantly inviting, with notes of white peach, chalky minerality, cherry blossom and stone fruits. The mousse builds gracefully, framed by vivid, crunchy grapefruit acidity that enhances the wine’s elegance and clean finish.

Alc 12.5%

Champagne Gondé Rousseaux

Owner: Florian Gondé

Founded: 1976

Location of winery: 47 A Rue des Ailettes, Taissy

Vineyard information: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier from AOC Champagne and AOC Coteaux Champenois

Current Champagnes produced:

Chapter 1: The Champagne produced in the largest volume

Chapter 2: Vintage-dated Meunier and Pinot Noir

Chapter 3: Vintage-dated Coteaux Champenois white

Chapter 4: Champagne Extra Brut Rosé

Chapter 5: Vintage-dated Chardonnay aged in American oak barrels

Champagne Gondé Rousseaux was founded by Édith Rousseaux and Didier Gondé. Since 2013, their son, Florian Gondé, has managed the estate and moved farming toward biodynamics (without certification). This producer consistently crafts Champagnes of power, authenticity and aromatic intensity, with a signature saline finish. The secret, explains Florian, lies in his meticulous small-scale practices. Harvesting is done using 20kg crates to ensure whole berries reach the press, where batches are limited to 2,000 kg for optimal control. ‘Ageing in American oak barrels is one of our secret weapons,’ Florian reveals.

This small size allows for micro-vinification and innovative techniques, such as using natural cold for stabilisation: by taking barrels outdoors during early morning cold spells, he utilises ambient temperatures to crystallise tartaric acid, naturally reducing acidity and enhancing clarity by precipitating unwanted proteins.

‘Our biggest challenge is gaining recognition to ensure the profitability of our production,’ Florian admits, ‘Our costs are much higher than estates producing 10 or 100 times our volume. But our size also allows us to deepen our practices, like strengthening biodiversity, which is essential to what we do.’

Five Gondé Rousseaux Champagnes to try

Gondé Rousseaux, Chapter 2 Episode 2 Blanc de Noirs Milesime Brut Premier Cru 2018

95pts

This is impressively expressive, unique Champagne from the 2018 vintage – one for sommeliers who appreciate the interplay of higher dosage balanced by crisp acidity. Despite its 6g/L dosage, the tension and brightness make it feel closer to 2g/L. On the palate, there’s a wonderful, warming richness with spicy character, baked orchard fruit, floral notes and apple skin nuances. Granny Smith apple and bright allspice add vibrancy, while the finish remains remarkably fresh, bright and dry. This Champagne delivers opulence but remains beautifully balanced by a racing vein of crisp acidity, creating a dynamic and exhilarating drinking experience.

Alc 12%

Gondé Rousseaux, Chapter 5 Blanc de Blancs Brut Premier Cru 2017

95pts

A super-complex, expressive and structured Champagne, this Blanc de Blancs carries a 6g/L dosage, yet its balance is so precise that the sweetness remains nearly imperceptible. The richer, almost baked orchard fruit character is complemented by subtle nougat notes, pressed spring flowers and a hint of mocha. Medium-bodied, it features a building creamy mousse that quickly resolves into chalky, bright minerality, beautifully counterbalanced by warming, fleshy orchard fruit and spice notes. A wonderfully layered and refined expression of Blanc de Blancs, showcasing depth, energy and elegance.

Alc 12%

Gondé Rousseaux, Coteaux Champenois Blanc Le Haut Des Roncières 2020

95pts

This still wine from Domaine Gondé-Rousseaux, produced under the Coteaux Champenois designation, comes from the Le Haut des Roncières lieu-dit. Fermented in American oak with native yeasts, it undergoes partial malolactic fermentation and is aged in barrels for 18 months. Tightly wound and filled with tension, it bursts with reductive qualities that soften with air, revealing crisp citrus, pine, straw and chamomile, with a delicate touch of honey. Absolutely bracing on the palate, it delivers citrus oil, pressed wildflowers and a flinty-chalky minerality that lingers on the long finish.

Alc 12%

Gondé Rousseaux, Chapter 4 Rosé, Cuvée TS 14, Extra Brut Premier Cru NV

94pts

This Champagne delivers toasty richness intertwined with herbes de provence and a spicy, full-bodied profile. It is rich and luscious, with wonderful fruit sweetness balanced by ripe apricot and white peach, yet it finishes bone-dry, driven by its precise 2g/L dosage. Tart red berry fruit adds vibrancy, while the super-spicy, long finish enhances its depth and complexity. A dynamic and expressive wine that masterfully balances richness and tension with remarkable precision.

Alc 12%

Gondé Rousseaux, Chapter 1 Creation TS 17, Extra Brut Premier Cru NV

93pts

A blend of 30% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay and 35% Meunier, with 5% reserve wine, this Extra Brut Champagne (2g/L dosage) offers gorgeous, pure aromatics of briary orchard fruit, nougat, vanilla, tangerine peel and a subtle toasted character with a touch of mocha. The palate is rich and textural, with a creamy mousse filling the mid-palate, while baked apple and pear round out the profile. The finish is riveting, driven by acid-mineral tension balanced by a palate-coating viscosity that adds depth and intrigue. A beautifully structured and expressive Champagne with both precision and complexity.

Alc 12%

Gounel Lassalle

Owner: Arnaud Gounel

Founded: 2002 in its current form; although it is a family project spanning several generations

Location of production facilities: 6 Rue Nicolas Jobert, Chigny-les-Roses

Vineyard information: 5ha spread over 29 parcels: Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay from Grande Montagne de Reims (Premier Cru), Chigny-les-Roses, Ludes and Rilly-la-Montagne. HVE and VDC certified.

Current Champagnes produced:

Cuvées parcellaires (eg: three Blancs de Noirs of only Meunier)

Pinot Noir and Chardonnay blends

Non-dosed Champagnes vinified in oak barrels

Production at Gounel Lassalle is truly small: up to 3,000 bottles per cuvée. It’s both an advantage and a challenge, because competition with bigger Champagne houses means a fight for visibility and market share. But 4th-generation winemaker Arnaud Gounel is optimistic: ‘Today’s new consumers are increasingly attracted to experimentation beyond the big brands, and there is a growing desire to discover unique, artisanal products that reflect specific terroirs and distinct production methods.’

Gounel Lassalle has undertaken geo-sensory soil mapping to better understand the relationship between terroir and wine character. This guides its viticultural practices, such as grassing and tillage, which are used to encourage deep rooting. ‘Parcel-by-parcel vinification in oak barrels and the use of natural corks for ageing enhance the complexity and depth of our Champagnes,’ explains Gounel.

Six Gounel Lassalle Champagnes to try

Gounel Lassalle, Les Agneaux Blanc de Noirs Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

96pts

This Champagne showcases richness on the nose, with aromas of bruised yellow apple, wet river stone, Indian spices and subtle brown sugar and cinnamon. On the palate, these elements turn pure and focused, with a tart vibrancy from just-picked orchard fruits. The wine is layered with an excellent tannin backbone and mineral tension, carrying through to a long, refreshing and focused finish. A beautifully structured and expressive Meunier, offering both depth and precision.

Alc 12.5%

Gounel Lassalle, Les Nouses Blanc de Noirs Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

95pts

This 100% Meunier Champagne (the estate’s primary variety) comes from old vines planted in 1968. Aged in a mix of large and small barrels for 8–10 months, with stirring three times, it was bottled with zero dosage. Lovely red apple skin aromatics mingle with nougat and coriander cream, while the mousse is electric, soaring with fabulous intensity and verve. The saline-acid finish is epic, mirroring the nose’s lifted qualities. A palate-coating richness is perfectly balanced by laser-focused tension, making this an exhilarating and deeply expressive Meunier Champagne.

Alc 12.5%

Gounel Lassalle, Le Haut Belai Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

94pts

This Champagne delivers impressive tension and grippy acidity, showcasing a lovely, pure vinous character intertwined with fragrant stone fruit and wildflower aromatics, candied minerality and a touch of straw grass. The bracing mid-palate, sharpened by zero dosage, fuels a lengthy finish marked by wet river stones and chamomile. Clean, focused and driven by power and energy, this is a Champagne best enjoyed alongside a meal, where its structure and intensity can truly shine.

Alc 12.5%

Gounel Lassalle, Les Ruelles Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

94pts

Aged in oak barrels for 8–10 months, this wine showcases a captivating rose-water character, complemented by kaffir lime and grapefruit zest. The palate is suave and textured, with balanced tension and focused acidity that drive its remarkable expression. Wonderfully intricate, it reveals layers of nuance that enhance its intensity and length. Positively bone-dry, this wine is both expressive and unique, with subtle variations from bottle to bottle that add to its charm and individuality.

Alc 12.5%

Gounel Lassalle, Esprit Voyager Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

93pts

A beautifully linear and focused Champagne with lifted, oyster shell minerality, a kiss of Meyer lemon, white peach, apricot and beeswax, complemented by bright, nutty aromatics. The mousse is super-fine, and despite the absence of dosage, there is impressive weight in the stone fruit character. Composed of 75% Meunier, 6% Pinot Noir and 19% Chardonnay from Premier cru sites, this cuvée delivers a tension-driven finish marked by wet-stone minerality and a delicate array of dried spring flowers. Just lovely – elegant, precise and deeply expressive.

Alc 12.5%

Gounel Lassalle, Terre d’Ancêtres Brut Nature Premier Cru NV

93pts

A beautifully focused Champagne, Terre d’Ancêtres delivers savoury notes of chamomile and straw, with nougat nuances and delicate stone fruit. On the palate, it showcases plenty of elegance and nervy acidity, balanced by good barrel weight from its oak ageing and extended lees contact, which build a lovely autolytic character. The finish is wonderfully chalky and precise. Aged in oak casks and barrels, this Champagne underwent malolactic fermentation, with low SO₂ (34mg/L), no racking and gentle stirring three times. With zero dosage, it remains pure, mineral-driven and exceptionally expressive.

Alc 12.5%

More boutique Champagnes to seek out

Roland Boulard & Filles, Cuvée Laurine Brut NV

94pts

A blend of 40% Chardonnay, 40% Meunier and 20% Pinot Noir, aged four years on the lees, with a dosage of 6.75 g/L. Clean and crisp, this Champagne is filled with aromas of flaky French pastry, quince and chalky minerality. Super lush, creamy fruit billows in the wake of the rich, velvety mousse, giving way to a refined thread of saline minerality. Firm acidity provides balance, bracing the richer dosage and lending structure to the wine’s generous texture.

Alc 12%

Roland Boulard & Filles, Cuvée Roland Boulard Brut NV

93pts

A blend of 60% Meunier from the Marne Valley and 40% Pinot Noir from Massif de Saint Thierry, with 60% from the 2021 harvest and 40% reserve wine. It is aged for 20 months on the lees, with a dosage of 7.3g/L. Terrifically rich and palate-coating, this Champagne delivers pure orchard and stone fruit flavours alongside wet-stone minerality and delicate spring flowers. The texture is super creamy, with a richly silky fruit profile, all braced by chalky mineral-acid tension. Despite its depth, the wine remains remarkably fresh and light on its feet.

Alc 12%

Victor Charlot, 75/25 Instinct Premier Brut NV

93pts

Deeply umami-driven, with a saline richness counterbalanced by ripe honeydew. Broad and enveloping, with a luxurious, creamy mousse. Vividly bright, with subtle, smoky stone nuances, earthy complexity and electrifying acidity.

Alc 12%

Collard-Picard, Essentiel Brut Nature 2012

96pts

A blend of 50% Chardonnay from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and Oger, 25% Pinot Noir and 25% Meunier from the Marne Valley. Crafted with no chaptalisation, fermented with native yeasts in large oak casks, with no malolactic fermentation and bottled with minimal filtration. Aged on fine lees in large oak cases for 15 months, followed by 10 years of bottle ageing in the cellar before release. This is an absolutely stunning Champagne – elegant and refined, leading with wet-stone minerality, delicate chamomile florals, poached pear and salted Parker House rolls. The super fine bead creates a creamy texture, unfolding into flavours reminiscent of a full caviar service: salted potato chips, truffles, crème fraîche and chives. Long, layered and incredibly expressive – almost beyond comprehension.

Alc 12.5%

Collard-Picard, Racines Autre Cru Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut NV

96pts

100% Pinot Meunier sourced from the estate’s top holdings in the Marne Valley, between Épernay and Dormans. A blend of three different harvests (2016–2024), fermented with native yeast in large casks, with no malolactic fermentation and aged on fine lees in large casks for 12 months before spending seven years in the cellar prior to release. Gorgeously assertive, with a super-creamy mousse carrying notes of baked apple skin, pressed flowers and chamomile. The flavours are nuanced and pure, with yellow apple and lemon curd bringing a refined polish. Rich quince fruit builds alongside Asian pear nuances, leading to a long, layered and deeply expressive finish, marked by salted honey. Dosage: 3g/L.

Alc 12.5%

Collard-Picard, Perpétuelle 12 Années Extra Brut NV

95pts

A blend of 12 different vintages, with a 2008 base wine, this Champagne is composed of 50% Chardonnay from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and 25% Pinot Meunier and 25% Pinot Noir from Villers-sous-Châtillon. Fermented with native yeasts in large oak casks with no malolactic fermentation, it is aged on fine lees in large oak cases for an average of 12–15 months, followed by four years of bottle ageing in the cellar before release. The nose is utterly enticing, with gorgeous toasty oak, buttered brioche and baked orchard fruit. Medium-bodied with remarkable richness and complexity, it is both expressive and elevated. A stunning acid-mineral interplay brightens the palate, supporting layers of ripe, exotic fruit and spice. Long and spectacular. Dosage: 4g/L.

Alc 12%

Christophe Dechannes, Tradition Brut NV

95pts

Vibrant citrus, orchard fruit and sea-spray minerality build with volume while the tension-driven palate relaxes through a floral-tinged finish. Even with 8g/L residual sugar and 22 months on the lees there’s balance and brilliance here.

Alc 12%

Fluteau, Coeur de Cuvée Extra Brut NV

92pts

A trailblazer of the Côte des Bars, founded in 1935. Vibrant and captivating, with aromas of brioche and lemon tart. A fine, persistent mousse carries layered minerality, crisp orchard fruit and racy acidity. Sourced from estate-grown Pinot Noir vines on the slopes of the Seine Valley.

Alc 12%

Gallimard Père et Fils, Blanc de Blancs Cuvée Grande Reserve Chardonnay Brut NV

96pts

With 7g/L residual sugar and 26 months on the lees, it’s rich yet precise, finishing with elegance and lift. French pastry, coriander cream and white pepper lift from the glass, while the rich mousse melts away into chalky minerality and candied lemon peel.

Alc 12%

Gallimard Père et Fils, Blanc de Noirs Cuvée de Reserve Brut NV

94pts

A vibrant interplay of red-toned fruit, saline minerals, white plum and peach. With 9g/L of residual sugar, its creamy mousse envelops the palate, while nuances of black truffle and chalky minerality add depth and the long finish is surprisingly dry.

Alc 12%

Marteaux Guillaume, Ésprit Terroir Brut Nature NV

96pts

Sourced from biodynamic vines averaging 59 years old, this finely tuned blend of 50% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 10% Pinot Meunier was disgorged in March 2022 after spending six years on the lees. Striking in its precision, it unfolds with crushed river stone, caramelised quince and toasted hazelnut, underpinned by warm, spiced brioche. The mousse is luxuriously creamy yet fleeting, giving way to a brisk, citrus-charged acidity and even a touch of phenolic grip. The long, refined finish lingers with hints of porcini dust, crystallised ginger and chalk-lined salinity. Zero dosage.

Alc 12.5%

Marteaux Guillaume, l’Indigène Extra Brut NV

96pts

This 100% Pinot Meunier (base vintage 2017) is fermented with native yeast and aged for six years on the lees, with 5g/L dosage. Aromatically gorgeous and deeply nutty, it exudes layers of baked apple, poached pear and honeycomb, underscored by expressive saline minerality. Wonderfully rich and textural, the palate balances dense, orchard-driven fruit with caramelised almond, all leading to a long, truffle-tinged finish.

Alc 12.5%

Marteaux Guillaume, Rosé Infusion Brut NV

96pts

80% Pinot Meunier and 20% Chardonnay, aged for six years on the lees with 6g/L dosage. It leads with delicate wild strawberry, redcurrant and cranberry, layered with smoky mineral depth and roasted hazelnut. The rich, textured midpalate is beautifully counterbalanced by vibrant, mouthwatering acidity, keeping it both lively and structured.

Alc 12.5%

Marteaux Guillaume, Blanc de Blancs Le Météque Extra Brut NV

95pts

A biodynamic 100% Chardonnay and aged for 60 months on the lees, this Champagne is vibrant, precise and electric. Layers of rain-kissed limestone, dried chamomile and crisp yellow plum unfold alongside poached Mirabelle and zesty bergamot, all driven by razor-sharp acidity. A delicate hint of fresh tarragon lingers on the finish, adding a savoury lift to the wine’s mineral core. Utterly captivating. Dosage: 1g/L.

Alc 12.5%

Camille Jacquet, Grand Cru Chardonnay Blanc de Blancs Brut, Le Mesnil Sur Oger NV

94pts

This Grand cru wine was aged for 36 months on the lees with a dosage of 7g/L and includes half reserve wines. It offers elegant notes of buttery brioche and flinty minerality, enriched by the depth of the reserve wines. Balanced freshness carries ripe yellow apple, nougat and pear through to a rich, satisfying and creamy finish. Camille Jacquet is a recent addition to Maison Jean Pernet, a Champagne house founded in 1959 by Jean and Huguette Pernet, now run by their children. The winery sources grapes from esteemed Chardonnay communes in the Côte des Blancs, including Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Vertus, Chouilly and Épernay.

Alc 12%

Paul Launois, Portrait 2015 First Press Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Extra Brut 2015

96pts

Aged in neutral barrels for over 4 years on the lees, bottled in May 2016 and disgorged in September 2020. Aromatically intense and captivating, this Champagne leans into a striking minerality evocative of black truffle, pure white chalk and ginger spice, with high-toned dried herb nuances, including turmeric and black pepper. A lovely, creamy mousse builds with remarkable intensity, leading to a bone-dry, irresistibly appealing finish. Dosage: 2g/L.

Alc 12%

Paul Launois, Illustration No. 4 Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV

95pts

Lively and elegant, this Champagne is rich with Meyer lemon and delicate French pastry notes, accented by hints of caramel-toffee cream. A beautiful foundation of loamy, chalky minerality and earth grounds the wine, while its super-bright, super-fresh profile finishes with bone-dry, zesty mineral-acid tension. Oak ageing enhances its aromatic elegance, further brightening the savoury saline character.

Alc 12.5%

Paul Launois, Composition No 7 Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut NV

94pts

This 100% Chardonnay from the Côte des Blancs comes from 6.5 hectares in the village of Le Mesnil-sur-Oger. Absolutely stunning stony mineral and sea spray intensity lift from the glass, nuanced by gorgeous biscuity and white truffle notes, with pressed flowers and subtle nutty undertones. Wonderfully full and lush, yet light on its feet, it balances richness with a savoury character, ripe orchard fruit and refreshing acidity, finishing perfectly dry. Dosage: 2g/L. Sourced from certified organic vineyards.

Alc 12.5%

Paul Launois, Monochrome No. 7 Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut NV

94pts

Aged for 24 months, disgorged in June 2024. From its assertive mousse emerges an amazingly bright and sophisticated Champagne. Pure, stony mineral character is beautifully balanced by crystalline sea salt, black truffle and chalky nuances. Medium-bodied on the palate, offering a host of crunchy orchard fruit and crisp apple skin notes, further enhanced by delicate pressed wildflowers. Dosage: 1g/L. From certified organic vineyards.

Alc 12.5%

Paul Launois, Contraste No. 2 Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut NV

93pts

Importer Desi Echevarrie loves pairing this Champagne with steak, as its richness and weight complement the dish beautifully. Brimming with crunchy red fruit, mountain strawberry and pomegranate, it also reveals notes of apple cider and pressed wildflowers. A lovely tannic grip, reminiscent of apple skin, adds structure, while the finish is extremely dry and bright, carrying through all the layered aromas and flavours. A distinct salted red-rock mineral character, almost colour-inspiring, adds further complexity – think pink Himalayan sea salt with a cranberry edge. Dosage: 1g/L.

Alc 12.5%

Monmarthe, Les Grimpants Extra Brut Blanc de Noirs 2019

95pts

Lovely lifted cherry blossoms, spiced plum and violets build on the palate with its expansive richness, fresh and focused acid-mineral tension. Aged 36 months on the lees after nine months in barrel. Dosage 4 g/L.

Alc 12.5%

Odyssée 319, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru NV

95pts

100% Chardonnay from the Grand cru of Avize. Struck stone, citrus blossom and ocean breeze lead the way. Generous, opulent and silky, with a fine, lingering mousse. Vibrant kiwi, kaffir lime and crystallised ginger unfold alongside delicate earthy undertones. Dried apricots interwoven with vanilla custard bring depth and intrigue.

Alc 12%

Régis Poissinet, Blanc de Noirs Les Clos Paillot Extra Brut 2017

97pts

This biodynamic 100% Pinot Meunier is an ultra-limited release. Aged for 75 months on the lees, a mere 628 bottles were produced. A fascinating interplay of briny sea spray and spiced golden plums unfolds, layered with cherry blossom, jasmine and crushed oyster shell. The bright, energetic mousse builds into a floral-driven richness, laced with saline minerality. A long, satisfying finish reveals hints of chai spice and salted caramel, making for a deeply textural and thought-provoking expression of Meunier. Dosage: 1.75g/L.

Alc 12%

André Robert, Blanc de Blancs Les Jardins du Mesnil Brut Nature Grand Cru NV

97pts

A breathtaking, full-bodied Champagne, crafted entirely from Chardonnay sourced from the Les Musettes and Les Hauts d’Aillerand lieux-dits. A surge of ripe golden plum and yellow apple leads the way, followed by hints of earthy porcini mushroom and crushed almonds, all wrapped in a core of chalky minerality and a flicker of candied ginger on the finish. Despite undergoing no malolactic fermentation and having a zero-dosage profile, this wine boasts remarkable silken depth and textural richness, likely enhanced by the 40% reserve wine from the 2013 vintage. Its autolytic character lingers, elevating the balance of tension and opulence.

Alc 12%

André Robert, Blanc de Blancs Terre du Mesnil Brut Grand Cru 2017

95pts

Sourced from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, this 100% Chardonnay is aged 10 months on the lees in small oak barrels. Fragrant and layered, it opens with roasted hazelnut, chamomile and dried yuzu peel, underpinned by earthy limestone minerality. The medium-bodied palate carries a delicate sweetness, an intensely leesy depth and whispers of truffle and salted almonds.

Alc 12%

André Robert, Blanc de Blancs Les Horizons Grand Cru Extra Brut NV

94pts

From Claire Robert and Jean-Baptiste Denizart, this wine hums fragrant citrus peel and toasted hazelnut with crunchy yellow apple and is grounded by notes of incense, building to a chalky mineral and perfumed finish.

Alc 12%

Alexandra Sainz, Millesime Brut Grand Cru 2013

96pts

Aged on lees for eight years in the winery’s dark, chalky cellars, this 2013 vintage release is one of just 2,667 bottles ever produced, with only a few remaining in the world. Incredibly refined, it balances richness with gorgeous saline-acid tension. The aromas are pure and focused, leading with poached pears, baked yellow apple, wet slate and chalk. A superfine, beading mousse forms a rich yet assertive foundation, evolving into savoury notes of white truffle, charcuterie, bruised apple skin, nougat and earth. Warm spices flood the mid-palate, before being washed away by bracing acidity and savoury nuances that fuel the finish, recalling buttered toast, sandalwood and cherrywood. A rare and captivating Champagne, showcasing both precision and depth.

Alc 12%

Alexandra Sainz, Heritage Brut Grand Cru NV

94pts

A Bouzy Grand cru selection of the highest-quality plots, blended with reserve wine and aged for six years on lees before disgorging; 80% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay, both from Bouzy Grand cru vineyards. Enticing French pastry aromas of almond croissant and chalky minerals interweave, drawing you in. The palate is framed by crunchy apple-skin tannins and richer nuances of walnut husk, cherrywood and toffee accents. A stark minerality fuels the bone-dry finish, making this Champagne lovely, complex and endlessly intriguing.

Alc 12%

Alexandra Sainz, Brut Nature NV

93pts

Champagne Alexandra Sainz is a small family grower in Bouzy, crafting elegant, terroir-driven Champagnes with extended lees ageing and a focus on precision, depth and mineral expression. This 100% Pinot Noir Champagne is sourced from Essoyes, crafted with zero dosage and aged on the lees for four years. A vividly structured Champagne, it showcases focused minerality alongside a dazzling display of tart red berry fruit, a hint of chalky earth and delicate floral notes of jasmine and honeysuckle. Extended lees ageing adds richness and creaminess to the assertive mousse, introducing layers of quince and almond croissant. On the palate, it offers balanced tension and persistent length, making for a refined and expressive Champagne with both precision and depth.

Alc 12%

Anthony & Clémence Toullec, Assemblage Extra Brut Premier Cru NV

94pts

50% Pinot Noir and 50% Chardonnay from the 2019 and 2020 harvests with partial malolactic fermentation. A powerful, rich and intense wine from five years of lees ageing, offering ripe orchard fruit, warm spices and pressed flowers. Focused with great length. Dosage 3g/L.

Alc 12.5%

Scores were generated as part of a non-blind tasting conducted for the purposes of the advertorial.

Discover more about 2Tier Trading