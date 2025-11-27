Domaine Serene: Celebrating Oregon and Burgundy over the holidays

When Grace and Ken Evenstad settled in the Willamette Valley in 1989, they kickstarted not only Oregon’s luxury wine industry but also their family’s love affair with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, which now spans the Atlantic Ocean.

From Domaine Serene, the family’s 42-acre hilltop estate in the Dundee Hills, they expanded into Burgundy in 2015 when they bought Château de la Crée at Santenay in the Côte d’Or.

Grace continued her family’s commitment to Burgundy by purchasing blocks in the Côte de Nuits, underscoring her dedication to grand and premier cru vineyards.

Now, the family is shining a spotlight on some of the finest wines from its Oregon and Burgundian estates with its Holiday Gifting Collection, a seasonal selection of its outstanding still and sparkling wines.

Evenstad Reserve Collection – ensuring the host has the perfect bottles to hand

Since its inaugural vintage in 1990, Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir has become the benchmark for Oregon Pinot Noir. The generous red fruit in the 2021 vintage can bring elegance to cheese and charcuterie or serve as the star of the show alongside a main course, thanks to its velvety tannins.

Made from a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the estate’s sites spread throughout the Dundee Hills, the Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Dundee Hills Brut M.V. 2 Sparkling Wine (short for Multi-Vintage 2nd Edition) traditional-method sparkling offers golden apple, soft citrus and a touch of graphite on the nose, leading into a creamy texture. It’s equally at home as an aperitif or adding sparkle to the end of a meal.

Three Appellations Collection – highlighting the Willamette Valley’s breadth and beauty

A trio of Pinot Noirs from 2022, evoking the contrasting terroirs of Willamette Valley, will spark conversations around the dinner table. The Abbey Oaks Vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton brings a profound depth of blackberry, cherry and cured meats, wrapped in elegantly structured tannins.

The Jerusalem Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills brings weightier bramble and blackberry to the party, coupled with a denser mouthfeel that makes it an ideal accompaniment to pork. With a burst of blood orange on the nose and spicier notes on the palate, the Winery Hill Vineyard in the Dundee Hills delivers a Pinot Noir with exceptional balance.

Bubbles Collection – celebrating Domaine Serene’s finest sparkling wines

The Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Dundee Hills Brut M.V. 3 Sparkling Wine was inspired by the finest Champagnes enjoyed by the Evenstad family and is fast becoming a benchmark for US sparkling wine. Freshly baked biscuits, bright lemon curd and toasted almonds on the nose lead into a rich palate with bright yet balanced acidity.

Its pink sibling, the Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Dundee Hills Brut Rosé M.V.3 Sparkling Wine, delivers wild strawberry aromas, before extending into deeper red currant, dried strawberry and a hint of rhubarb on the palate, balanced by lingering acidity.

