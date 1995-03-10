Elegant, modern styles from Agricola Gussalli Beretta: Steinhaus and Fabio Motta

The group’s six estates are spread across Italy’s most prestigious wine regions. The most recently founded is Steinhaus in Alto Adige, established in 2017, while Fabio Motta in Bolgheri became the newest addition to the group in 2024. Both Steinhaus and Fabio Motta share the same philosophy, while adding a new dimension: modern styles of wine, including some from non-traditional Italian varieties.

Steinhaus – high-elevation fruit purity

Steinhaus has 11ha of plantings perched at 600m elevation in the Dolomites. ‘The majority of work is in the vineyard, to maintain flavour and quality via low densities and yields,’ explains Filippo Rossi, the director of the estate.

In the cellar, he seeks to enhance the grapes’ expression of terroir. His winemaking is unobtrusive, with stainless steel preferred and minimal use of oak. The result is wines that have clear varietal expression with nuances of minerality, highlighting the contemporary wine styles that this region can produce.

A clear example of the winery’s vision is its Gewürztraminer. The grapes are left longer on the vine to fully express their true varietal character, and the goal in the winery is to preserve these aromas through protective handling. The result is a stunning wine with clear varietal expression and sense of place.

The philosophy for Pinot Nero is similar – to make a wine that is ‘crisp, with acid and minerality,’ according to Rossi. The Hirsch Pinot Nero, from a high-elevation site, is lighter in style, delivering both modernity and versatility.

Although still young as an estate, Steinhaus has already demonstrated that it can create wines that are perfectly suited to today’s wine drinker.

Steinhaus wines to try

Steinhaus, Gewürztraminer 2023 97pts

Seeking UK representation

Golden tones with aromas of peach, lychee and rosewater. Great intensity on the palate with flavours of ginger, tangerine and honey with a rounded, silky texture. Lingering, stony minerality on the finish. Smooth and balanced – delicious now but with the ability to age.

Drink 2025-2030 Alc 14%

Steinhaus, Hirsch Pinot Nero 2021 95pts

Seeking UK representation

Bright red with a vivacious nose of sweet red cherries and raspberries layered with notes of tarragon and sage. Crisp acidity makes the wine lively in the mouth, with lots of fresh red berries, while a sanguine note gives a tangy edge to the finish. Eminently drinkable red wine in a style that today’s consumers are looking for.

Drink 2025-2028 Alc 13%

Fabio Motta – single-vineyard terroir expressions

Fabio Motta founded his eponymous 9.6ha estate in Bolgheri in 2009. Ever since, he has been crafting wines that align with Agricole Gussalli Beretta’s philosophy of elegance and finesse – Motta describes his goal as ‘to create wines that I want to drink.’ He launched the winery with a red blend from the Pievi vineyard, before releasing another red wine from the Le Gonnare vineyard in 2012. The plots exemplify the different terroirs of Bolgheri, and each wine reflects its sense of place.

Pievi is 50% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Sangiovese and 10% Syrah. La Gonnare, having greater elevation and higher clay content in its soil, is 70% Merlot and 30% Cabernet Sauvignon. Motta’s approach is to make balanced, approachable red wines, not masked by oak but emphasising fruit. Pievi, for example, is lighter and fresher than one might expect of Bolgheri, with soft, silky tannins. Le Gonnare reflects its varieties in a different style, with more density and richness (and ages in lightly toasted barriques).

Both Fabio Motta and Steinhaus wines encapsulate Agricole Gussalli Beretta’s stylistic choice to produce wines that are relevant to today’s wine consumers: elegant, clean and contemporary.

Fabio Motta wines to try

Fabio Motta, Le Gonnare 2022 96pts

Available from WoodWinters

Dark and brooding nose of black fruit, woodsmoke and cigar box. Dense in the mouth, with firm tannins, taut acidity and immense fruit concentration. Lovey oak integration gives the wine additional nuances and a seamless finish – will age well.

Drink 2025-2032 Alc 13.5%

Fabio Motta, Pievi Bolgheri Rosso 2022 95pts

Available from WoodWinters

Expressive nose of ripe plums and cherries overlaid with a hint of mint and rosemary. Juicy and fresh in the mouth with smooth tannins and great texture. A lovely combination of fruit ripeness and crisp acidity gives a lightness to the wine.

Drink 2025-2028 Alc 13.5%

