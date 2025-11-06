Fortemasso: The contemporary soul of Barolo

The desire to produce great wines in the renowned Langhe region led the Gussalli Beretta family to acquire, in 2013, a five-hectare property planted with Nebbiolo in the municipality of Monforte d’Alba in the Barolo DOCG area.

Their project, the Fortemasso winery, is carried forward by a young, motivated team and guided by a clear production philosophy: expressing the contemporary soul of Barolo with wines that are elegant, flavourful and surprisingly fresh. To achieve this, the winery focuses on vineyard care, skilfully enhancing the excellent quality of its various plots, located in the Castelletto subzone.

MGA Castelletto, the rising star on the Barolo wine map

Located along a steep hillside, Castelletto is a Menzione Geografica Aggiuntiva (MGA): a specific, officially delimited area of production within Barolo DOCG, recognised in 2010. The Fortemasso winery is located right in its centre, surrounded by vineyards.

Reaching almost 500m above sea level, Castelletto used to be considered too cool for Nebbiolo grapes. But due to climate change, the geography of wine is changing, and areas once considered unsuitable for quality viticulture are now emerging as excellent crus. Castelletto is one of these and boasts unique characteristics.

Its soil is the result of ancient marine deposits, a mix of compact sands, limestone and clay that ensures soil permeability and fertility. The slope faces the gentle morning sun; this southeastern exposure plays a key role in maintaining the freshness and aromas of the fully ripened grapes, as it softens the intense summer heat.

With these sites, Fortemasso is able to pursue its vision of Barolo. The winery uses the lower part of the vineyard for its Barolo del Comune di Monforte d’Alba: fruity and fully enjoyable, the perfect calling card for this young winery. The central slope of the hill, the beating heart of the subzone, produces the winery’s flagship Barolo Castelletto.

Finally, the highest part of the vineyard, the coolest and best-ventilated area, is reserved for the Barolo Castelletto Riserva, which performs at its best in warmer vintages. Although each wine has its own personality, they are all refined, savoury and enjoyable, without compromising Barolo’s structure and tannic nature. Thanks to their dynamic production style and the signature of the Castelletto subzone, Fortemasso Barolos are sips of pure energy.

New releases

Barolo del Comune di Monforte d’Alba 2021

Milestone Wines

It’s the first vintage for this Barolo, whose grapes come from the municipality of Monforte d’Alba and were partly whole-bunch vinified. The ageing took place in Slavonian oak barrels (25hl) for two years. Floral notes of rose and hints of cherry on the nose; harmonious palate with a savoury finish. A fresh and versatile Barolo, perfectly interpreting Fortemasso’s conception of the denominazione comunale.

Alc 14.5%

Barolo Castelletto 2020

Milestone Wines

The grapes from the central part of the Castelletto vineyard produce this wine, which first ages in barriques to develop its aromas and colour, and subsequently in large barrels. The nose is beautifully crafted with scents of violet, fleshy fruit and liquorice. On the palate, it is mineral, with great progression, perfectly balanced between intensity and finesse, and a persistent finish marked by subtle balsamic notes. The purest expression of the Castelletto MGA.

Alc 14.5%

Barolo Castelletto Riserva 2017

Milestone Wines

Favoured by the vineyard’s exposure and altitude, this Barolo Riserva, aged partly in barriques and partly in large casks for a total of 40 months, is a triumph of fragrance and energy. Delicate notes of blueberries, cinnamon and sweet tobacco precede a full, flavourful sip, with refined tannins and an exceptionally long finish. Produced only in the best vintages and in limited quantities of individually numbered bottles, it is released only when deemed fully ready. A real gem.

Alc 15%

