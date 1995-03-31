Grapur: Italian wine’s sustainability revolution

Reducing waste and carbon emissions, protecting the environment and embracing lower-alcohol choices: today’s consumers are increasingly clear about their priorities. Until recently, they might well have felt that much of the wine industry did not share their values – but no longer. Grapur, a new vegan, sustainable and organic Italian wine brand, has been launched to champion these principles with both style and substance.

A holistic approach

Grapur is custom-built to speak to today’s progressive consumer. Developed by Mack & Schühle Italia, which owns vineyards in Puglia, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, the two Grapur wines – one red and one white – mean wine lovers can make the ethical choice without compromising on flavour.

For Mack & Schühle Italia, sustainability means embracing a holistic approach to every detail of wine production, taking care at every step of the journey, from vineyard to labelling. With the release of Grapur, it has set a new benchmark in eco-friendly packaging and responsibly sourced materials. The bottle’s synthetic cork and label are both made from recycled material – but not just any: 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic (OBP).

Stopping marine pollution at its source

NGO Zero Plastic Oceans defines OBP as plastic waste at risk of ending up in the ocean (comprising plastic fishing gear and plastic litter left near seas and waterways); this category is responsible for a shocking 80% of plastic marine litter. This is the problem Grapur’s bold packaging sets out to solve.

The bottle, meanwhile, is the lightest of its size in the world – reducing carbon emissions from transport while maintaining the classic, recognisable silhouette.

The wines will also be available in lightweight bag-in-box formats made from recycled cardboard, with only water-based inks.

The liquid inside – a dry, refreshing white and a satisfying red – offers a delicate balance of low alcohol content (9% ABV) and forceful personality, while remaining entirely vegan and organic.

All in all, Grapur is more than a brand: it’s a proud declaration of values, and a wine that today’s consumers can trust has their principles at heart.

