Hammeken Cellars: Spanish wines with a global outlook

In a bright, modern office bathed in the morning light of Dénia’s charming old quarter, Nicholas Hammeken speaks enthusiastically about Spain’s wines and his journey in the wine world. A Dane who fell in love with Spain, he founded Hammeken Cellars in 1996 to make fine but accessible wines for consumers worldwide.

Hammeken produces wines in 18 DOs throughout Spain, including lesser-known regions, resulting in wines that reflect the country’s unique and varied terroirs. ‘I am challenging the winemaking team to make really honest and authentic expressions of Spanish wines that will work in the market,’ Nicholas explains. ‘I am really excited about the possibilities!’

Heading this team of winemakers is Marcelo Morales. With Chilean origins and over 20 years of winemaking experience in Spain, Morales has helped develop close relationships with winemakers and growers at partner wineries.

Working alongside Morales as a consultant, renowned German winemaker Gerd Stepp brings a wealth of international experience both as a producer and working for major retailers in the UK. They offer creative and fresh perspectives to local winemakers who, in turn, bring ideas and techniques embedded in their rich history: ‘an energising exchange,’ as Hammeken puts it.

Wines to suit diverse modern tastes

Selling into 40 countries requires profound knowledge of international markets and logistics. Leading these experts in exports, sales director Daniel Gimenez is the link between the winemaking and commercial teams. A winemaker of many years’ experience in Spain and France, he provides a unique service: ‘I translate what the winemakers are doing so the sales team understands, and vice versa.’ Gimenez believes this results in ‘outstanding wines that correspond to the markets.’

Listening to the markets led to an unexpected result in 2024: the company’s combined white and rosé sales outstripped its sales of reds. Responding to customers is the underlying principle. ‘There are so many things happening in the markets, so many places that have new ideas like the UK and Scandinavia, so the key is working out what will work for Spain,’ outlines Stepp.

From Albariño to Monastrell

Hammeken Cellar’s range of wines represents some of the most exciting winemaking regions today. Cementing the company’s credentials in the production of white wines, its Gotas de Mar label includes young Albariño and Godello, as well as an elegant oak-aged version of the latter, from quality hot-spots Rías Baixas and Ribeiro.

From the home of Garnacha, Albades Garnacha de Montaña is a wonderful expression of the mountainous Aragonese terroir (especially Sierra de Algairén), while Sancta Yusta captures the granitic energy and mountain freshness of Cebreros in the Gredos mountains. Tosalet offers fantastically finessed Priorat wines at a competitive price point from one of Spain’s most expensive regions, and Aventino is a range of rich reds, carefully and elegantly crafted in Castilla y León’s premium DOs of Ribera del Duero and Toro.

At the heart of the range is Monastrell, under the Creencia brand. This is where it all started for Nicholas, in Spain’s Levante, and he believes this often undervalued variety can provide some of the greatest excitement. Already producing very balanced wines, he believes his winemaking team can push the boundaries of the variety even further to make modern, expressive and highly drinkable wines.

A sustainable future

Sustainability is at the heart of the company’s approach: Hammeken Cellars’ range is nearly 50% organic. Two of the most intriguing wines are Nanit Natural Wine and Nanit Orange. Perfectly balanced, bright and vibrant, these offer a great introduction to these styles.

The team is also working to reduce its CO2 use and switch to a capsule-free 300g bottle for its organic Monastrell (which is also sold in an environmentally friendly 3L bag-in-box).

Respect is fundamental to Hammeken Cellars: for the environment, its winemakers, and its customers. Nicholas sums up the company’s philosophy for the future as follows: ‘We can set new trends and convert them into realities because we have the patience to fail before creating success.’

Five Hammeken Cellars wines to try

Albades Malvasía, Valencia 2024

Orange blossom, jasmine and rosemary lead to a generous palate with moreish salinity. Mediterranean ripeness and mountain freshness!

Drink 2025-2027 Alc 13%

Albades Garnacha de Montaña, Wine of Spain 2023

From the Sierra de Algairén’s old bush vines, this is intensely herbal with raspberry and red cherry fruit. Sweet tannins and just the right amount of Aragón concentration.

Drink 2025-2029 Alc 14%

Nanit Natural Wine, Manchuela 2023

Bobal with a bit of Tempranillo from vineyards in Cuenca, this offers blueberry and intense forest fruits. Sweet, ripe tannins and very juicy. Chill in the summer.

Drink 2025-2027 Alc 14%

Creencia Actitud, Jumilla 2021

Hallmark garrigue, raspberry and prune notes create an intensely pleasurable Monastrell. 18 months in oak bring a little chocolate and produce a warm, satisfying wine.

Drink 2025-2029 Alc 15%

Tosalet Carignan, Priorat 2018

Wild Mediterranean herbs, red berry fruit and black pepper linger on top of intense graphite freshness with smooth tannins and an intense, fresh finish. A wonderful expression of the grape and region.

Drink 2025-2032 Alc 15.5%

