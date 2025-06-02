Idyllic experiences in the heart of Bordeaux: Discover Château Malartic-Lagravière

It takes just 30 minutes by car to reach Château Malartic-Lagravière from Bordeaux, but in that half hour you’ll travel two thousand years back in time – to some of the oldest wine-growing terroir in the region, where vines have been lovingly cultivated since the Roman era.

Now under the care of the Bonnie family, Château Malartic-Lagravière has been totally modernised – yet retains its prestigious standing as one of the few Bordeaux châteaux recognised for the quality of both its whites and reds.

And today, they’re opening their doors to visitors from across the world. With an extensive range of tours, they invite you to discover how they’re blending tradition with sustainability-first viticulture – ensuring this terroir remains recognised as one of the region’s best.

Visiting the château

With guided visits of the property – and private options available – the Château Malartic-Lagravière team will take you behind the scenes, showing you how they produce truly exceptional wines from their 73ha under vine. Plus, for those who yearn to stretch their legs, their magical walking trail awaits. As you wend your way through the estate’s mosaic of hedges, you’ll see how the Bonnie family have welcomed an abundance of native wildlife into their vineyards, where they produce the healthiest grapes and the best expressions of the terroir.

Of course, once you’ve seen the estate, it’s time to taste – and visitors have the option of sampling some of their grand cru wines, an unforgettable experience of world-class winemaking. But tours are just half the story. A commitment to fine food is in the Bonnie family DNA, which is why they’ve created a mouth-watering programme of gastronomy.

Enjoy tapas overlooking the estate – or take one of their famous cheese workshops, sampling the best produce from the fromageries de Bordeaux. Accompanied, of course, by inspired pairings from the cellar. For true gourmands, though, there’s an open invitation to the chef’s table, where you can sample seasonal recipes that the Bonnie family have handed down for generations.

This is an opportunity to savour the finest union of French food and wine in the most quintessential setting. Bon appétit.

Find your perfect visit to Château Malartic-Lagravière today.

Discover more about Château Malartic-Lagravière

Connect on