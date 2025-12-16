Inside the 2026 edition of Barcelona Wine Week: Heritage, trends and a shifting market

Barcelona Wine Week returns from 2 to 4 February 2026 with a programme that looks squarely at the people behind Spain’s most enduring wines.

This year’s edition places family heritage and intergenerational know-how at the heart of the fair, exploring how Spain’s most respected wine sagas have endured to the present day, or how generational change is bringing new perspectives and ways of understanding wine.

Under the theme ‘The human factor, a legacy to be preserved’, the event brings together historic houses including Torres, Vega Sicilia, Gramona, Artadi and José Pariente. Across masterclasses, round-table discussions and tastings, they will reflect on the decisions, risks and philosophies that have sustained their wines across decades.

For many, the conversation goes beyond lineage, touching on how younger generations are reinterpreting terroir, climate resilience and consumer expectations.

Barcelona Wine Week has quickly become the benchmark international meeting point for quality Spanish wine, and the 2026 edition broadens its gaze with voices from across the world of oenology.

Eight Masters of Wine will take part, including Lenka Sedlackova, Almudena Alberca and Jonas Tofterup, alongside leading winemakers Willy Pérez, Oriol Lliberia and Richard Sanz. A posthumous homage will be paid to Victoria Ibáñez, vice-president of the Catalan Association of Sommeliers.

Among the programme highlights is a tasting examining how tradition and innovation coexist in some of Spain’s most emblematic wines. It will be led by British critic Jancis Robinson, making her first appearance at the fair. Her session sits within a wider series exploring how winemaking styles evolve while remaining anchored in place – a topic that resonates strongly in a sector navigating climatic pressure, shifting markets and changing consumer tastes.

The fair will also explore current industry trends: new export corridors beyond the United States; the role of artificial intelligence in vineyard and cellar decision-making; and how wine recommendation is adapting to digital habits and increasingly fragmented audiences.

A significant new addition this year is a full day dedicated to the growing no/low-alcohol category. Through presentations and specialist tastings, producers and buyers will examine opportunities within this emerging market, from technical production challenges to the motivations of consumers seeking lower-alcohol options without losing complexity or pleasure.

As the conversations unfold, the fair itself will offer a snapshot of the industry’s breadth. More than 1,266 wineries from across Spain are set to take part, representing over 85 designations of origin and quality labels.

The organisers expect around 25,000 trade visitors, with a notable international presence, reinforcing the fair’s position as a key global platform for Spanish wine.