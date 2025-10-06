Istria’s hall of fame

The following award-winning wines, shown here with tasting notes from the DWWA judges, showcase the quality and diversity that Istria offers. Malvazija Istarska is undoubtedly the star, as shown by its multiple DWWA medals. Winning styles include fresh, fruity, youthful wines – perfect for sunny days by the sea – but also excellent examples using skin contact, amphorae, oak and even local acacia wood (its delicate honeyed and floral notes suit the grape perfectly).

Teran, both alone or in blends, is also winning top awards for its vibrant acidity and bold mulberry and bramble fruit.

But Istria’s other grapes can’t be ignored: Muscat has a long and glorioushistory here (there’s even a PDO Muškat Momjanski), and Bordeaux grapes

also impress, thanks to the region’s combination of Mediterranean sunshine and cool Alpine breezes – the perfect conditions for optimum ripeness.

Wines to try

Fakin, La Prima Malvazija 2023

An amazing record of eight DWWA Golds in succession. From a 1950s vineyard, fermented and aged in large acacia casks. Brimming with pear, stone fruit, acacia honey and candied lemon aromas. Firm and precise with a beeswax texture, tangerine peel acidity and a long, stony finish.

Alc 14%

Rossi, Templara Malvazija 2023

Three brothers run this estate, the roots of which date back to 1885. Templara comes from their finest site: a single, hilltop vineyard vineyard on white soil. Fresh and elegant, with tropical and stone fruit on the nose; ginger, lemon and a bright acidity on the palate.

Alc 13.5%

Vinarija Kozlović, Santa Lucia Malvazija 2018

This family winery’s 4th and 5th generations produce single-vineyard Malvazija Istarska from the fantastic Santa Lucia vineyard. Wonderfully developed notes of bergamot, apricot, hazelnut and yellow plum with a lush lanolin texture, preserved lemon acidity and a zip of pepper on the finish.

Alc 13.5%

Pilato, Sur Lie Malvazija 2019

The family’s first vineyard was planted in 1934. Today, around 20ha are managed by the 3rd and 4th generations, with sustainable, low intervention approaches. Salted citrus, camomile and candied pineapple aromatics. Glorious. Sleek and supple on the palate with crisp acidity and floral complexity. Long finish.

Alc 13.5%

Bruno Ferenac, Malvazija Istarska 2023

Owner Bruno inherited this tiny vineyard on stony red soil from his grandfather, who also taught him to make wine. Stunning… poached pear, peach and vanilla bustle over the mouth-filling saline core and tang of lemon balm acidity. Expressive meadowsweet, acacia finish.

Alc 13%

Cattunar, 4 Terre Malvazija Istarska 2023

This hilltop family winery enjoys all four Istrian soils. The 4 Terre line showcases each – here the generous fruit of black soil. Gentle and approachable, with a lovely aromatic profile of tropical fruit, peaches and plums. Rich on the palate, gentle acidity.

Alc 13%

Medea Vinarija, Montiron 2023

From low-yielding Malvazija vines plantedin 1983 on stony red soil – before clonal selection. 24 hours on skins and partial oak ageing add subtle complexity. Elegant and inviting aromas of gentle creamy oak; palate of spice, textured stone fruit, vanilla and peach skin.

Alc 13.5%

Kadum, Amphora Malvazija 2022

Founded in 2019, this young winery has 12ha by the sea. Hand-selected grapes are fermented in terracotta amphorae till April, then pressed and aged another six months. Opulent aromas of ripe mango, toast and peach; palate of quince peel, dried apricot and a subtle acidity.

Alc 13%

Vina Matošević, Alba Robinia Riserva Malvazija Istarska 2020

A pioneer of Istria’s new era, focussing on terroir expression and harmonising acacia ageing with the Malvazija variety. Bright and floral with juicy pineapple and stone fruit; some mineral character on the nose. Very intense, with a long finish.

Alc 13.5%

Domaine Koquelicot, Belaigra Grand Cru 2019

Burgundy winemaking meets Istrian terroir via a French-Croatian couple, former medics who fell in love with wine. This is a big, lovely, structured wine with a concentrated palate, well-integrated, creamy oak and a long finish. Great for food.

Alc 12%

Agrolaguna, Festigia Rosé 2023

Istria’s largest producer (with 636 ha) is nonetheless quality-focussed. Six varieties make up this vivid rosé, which sees a touch of oak for complexity. Pale orangey pink. The nose has some smoky character and aromas of red berries. Slightly spritzy on the palate.

Alc 14%

Meneghetti Winery, Val Gambalera Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot 2015

Stunning vineyards, a modern winery and winemaking guided by Walter Filiputti: the result is classy, impressive red wines. Absorbing bramble, black cherry and plum fruit with a following of smoky tobacco leaf and leather. Lustrous and mellow with a pencil shaving glint on the finish.

Alc 14%

Damjanic Wines, Clemente 2019

A 200-year family story with a new winery and vineyards on red soil by the coast. Clemente blends international grapes with Teran and Borgonja for a local twist. Open and expressive aromas of bramble, dark berries, plums and chocolate. Round and ripe, with an appealing structure. Long finish.

Alc 14%

Kabola Winery, Amfora Teran 2020

With a stunning vineyard that has featured in a Hollywood movie, Kabola is certified organic and a pioneer of using amphorae to add a new dimension to Teran. Dense red fruit and savoury overtones, with notes of loganberry and bramble, plus floral nuances. Plush and polished, really

appealing.

Alc 14.5%

Deklić, Teran Deklić 2022

Three generations still share the work with grandad Konstantin in the 25 ha of vines – now with a brand-new winery to combine tradition and modernity. Characterful and distinctive aromas, juicy cassis with minty nuances, touches of herbs and spices. Fine-grained tannins with plenty of concentration.

Alc 13.5%

Poletti, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Six generations have grown grapes here since 1842. Cabernet Sauvignon is a speciality, grown on rich terra rossa soil and only released when mature. Pretty, fresh blackcurrant and herbal notes on the nose, then to a palate of coffee, cherry, cedar and cassis.

Alc 13.5%

Vina Franković, Luna d’Oro Muškat Momjanski 2021

Josip produces luscious sweet wine from his plot in the famed Santa Lucia vineyard. Both intense and intriguing, boasting a complex and beautiful flavour profile. Expressive aromas and silky-smooth texture. The purity of its taste is lovely. Lingering, honeyed finish.

Alc 11%

Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat 2021

This single-vineyard, passito-method Muscat scored 97 points. A thrilling array of apricot, orange marmalade, mango and chestnut honey fragrance seeps into a harmonious palate… sweet yet delicate concentration. Utterly absorbing… beguiling freshness from vibrant acidity. Wonderfully persistent.

Alc 12.5%



