Decanter Winners’ Showcase 2025

In July 2025, the exclusive private beach of the Kempinski Hotel Adriatic in Savudrija, close to the vibrant city of Umag in Istria’s northwestern corner, hosted the 2025 Decanter Winners’ Showcase by Vinistra. It was scorchingly hot, but the vibe was seriously cool: the glistening Adriatic gently lapped the shoreline, lit by a sunset that blushed from ‘Pretty in Pink’ to intense ‘Deep Purple’ as the evening transitioned from an informal walk-around wine tasting to a joyous celebration of all that’s best about the Istrian lifestyle.

Highlights from the Decanter Showcase 2025. Video supplied by Vinistra.

Success on the world stage

The Showcase presented a range of Croatia’s award-winning wines from DWWA 2025 and shone a spotlight on several local grapes that are now gaining international attention: Graševina, Pošip and Pušipel, as well as Malvazija Istarska and Teran. With a total of 386 medals, Croatia was among the top 10 countries at DWWA 2025 – a fact that is not lost on Istrian wine producers.

‘These accolades serve as strong motivation for winemakers to continue investing in quality, innovation and marketing,’ explains Luka Rossi, president of Vinistra. ‘Events like the Showcase by Vinistra – now in its second year – play a crucial role in helping winemakers professionally establish themselves in the dynamic regional and European wine scene.’

Domestic and international wine critics and journalists were among the guests at the Showcase, as well as Croatian winemakers and wine professionals. For Rossi, this was further confirmation that the country’s DWWA-winning wines offer ‘exceptional quality on a global scale, enhancing the credibility of both our winemakers and the region itself.’

A unique landscape

While the Showcase’s main aim was to connect leading wine experts with Croatian winemakers, Vinistra also wanted to show off the incredible beauty of the Istrian landscape. Over the previous two days, Vinistra’s study trip saw a group of wine critics and journalists, including several from Decanter, explore Istria’s wineries and vineyards.

The study trip showcased ‘everything from the unique terroir and the winemakers themselves to the relaxed ambiance, striking architecture and authentic local atmosphere,’ explains Ivan Marić, director of Vinistra.

Guests on the study trip also experienced Istria’s terroir up close: first by helicopter, flying over the undulating hills as they meet the sparkling sea; and then on quadbikes, churning up clouds of red dust in the world’s largest vineyard of Malvazija Istarska.

The beachside Showcase event made the perfect ending to the Istrian adventure. Despite temperatures hovering around 40ºC, the wines were refreshingly cool and reflected a region bursting with energy. By the evening, winemakers and wine experts alike had fully embraced the Istrian spirit. As they cooled off in the Adriatic’s reviving waters, guests got a last taste of the magic of Istria – and what makes its wines so special.

All photographs Vinistra/Merlo de Graia.

