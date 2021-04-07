Join the club: Gusbourne Reserved

Members’ clubs aren’t what they used to be. No longer the preserve of 19th-century gentlemen aristocrats, clubs these days are for entrepreneurs, artists, techies, foodies, media types, like-minded bon vivants of all stripes. Now there’s a club for lovers of English sparkling wine too.

It’s not a traditional members’ club. There’s no exclusive address. No waiting list. No vetting procedure. No dress code. No club rules. That’s just not Gusbourne’s style.

Community and generosity is their style. That’s why Gusbourne Reserved was created – to give members early access, excellent value and exclusive benefits they won’t find anywhere else. It’s our kind of club.

Intriguing. Tell me more…

Every May and November, Reserved members receive their personal allocation of that year’s releases: two bottles each of Gusbourne Brut Reserve, Gusbourne Rosé and Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs. A guaranteed dozen award-winning vintage English sparkling wines reserved just for you, direct from the Gusbourne cellars. With complimentary delivery, of course.

So what’s the price?

Already excellent value at £500 per year, Reserved membership also offers additional preferential rates on further bottles and exclusive access to limited-edition and rare wines. Gusbourne keep an archive of mature vintages alongside special releases like their still Pinot Noir Rosé, sparkling Nest Selection 2014, and range of magnums – some made exclusively for Reserved members only.

Sounds like my kind of club

As we say, it’s all about the benefits. Here’s one more: priority access to all of their wines before general release – especially beneficial for some of the very limited editions that sell out quickly.

That’s the wine covered, but a club should be social too

We couldn’t agree more. That’s why they also invite members to visit Gusbourne for a vineyard tour for two – for themselves or to give as a gift. Plus there’s priority access to events, tastings, seasonal gatherings and more. The Reserved members’ digest has all the news and save-the-date details you’ll need.

I’m in…

Want to find out more about becoming a member? Give Gusbourne a call on +44 (0) 1233 884680 or email reserved@gusbourne.com. Better still, visit The Nest from 12th April onwards, when Gusbourne can reopen for tours, tastings, cellar-door purchases, open-air picnics and relaxing afternoons in their wine garden amongst the vines. Welcome to the club.

Ready to join Gusbourne Reserved? Subscribe here.

Gusbourne has been making award-winning English sparkling wines from grapes grown in their own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex since 2004. For more information visit gusbourne.com