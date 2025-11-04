Light and bright: The Loire’s reds and rosés

Fragrant, fresh and balanced, the Loire’s reds and rosés speak directly to today’s preference for lighter, approachable styles. With their bright acidity, moderate alcohol and supple tannins, these wines embody the drinkability that modern palates crave.

Approachable, modern reds

Cabernet Franc, the region’s most widely planted variety, has metamorphosed in recent years, due to a combination of the warming climate and a strengthening focus on quality in the vineyard. Once seen as green, these wines now deliver ripe fruit and velvety tannins. In Saumur-Champigny, Bourgueil and Chinon, Cabernet Franc ripens without excess, yielding wines of lifted red fruits, graphite and gentle spice.

Among the top performers, Catherine et Pierre Breton, Les Perrières Bourgueil 2020 (95pts), Domaine Guion, Cuvée Candide, Bourgueil 2022 (94pts) and Domaine de la Haute Olive, Les Cornuelles Chinon 2022 (94pts) deliver effortless charm and vibrant fruit. Together, they confirm Cabernet Franc’s role as a benchmark for contemporary yet approachable fine wines.

Gamay, the champion of Beaujolais, also finds a welcoming home in the Loire, particularly in Anjou and Touraine. The wines range from fragrant and fruity with soft tannins that deliver immediate appeal to more mineral-driven examples with crunchy red fruit and spice: exuberant and floral, yet grounded by the region’s signature freshness.

Meanwhile, Grolleau, once relegated to large-volume rosé wines, has re-emerged as a grape for the future. Naturally low in alcohol and high in acidity, it’s refreshing in the face of climate change, with a juicy and vibrant palate. The next generation of producers are using Grolleau for wines with vivid energy and lightness of touch, a perfect blending component for Loire reds and rosés. But Grolleau can also produce impressive rosés by itself, such as Domaine Nicolas Paget, Grolleau Rosé 2024 (90pts).

A varied palette of rosé styles

Speaking of rosé, the Loire ranks as France’s most important producer after Provence. Its rosés span a wide spectrum of hues and sweetness – from the crisp, dry clarity of Rosé de Loire to the adaptable Rosé d’Anjou and the gently sweet Cabernet d’Anjou. It should come as no surprise that Cabernet Franc is the star of many of the Loire’s finest rosés, such as Baudry & Dutour, Château De La Grille, Chinon Rosé 2023 (92pts) and Catherine et Pierre Breton, La Ritournelle 2024 (91pts). Winemakers across the region are refining their craft, producing rosés of notable depth and precision that pair seamlessly with spicy Asian cuisine or summer picnics along the river.

Collectively, these wines show the Loire’s confident position as France’s most diverse wine region – where no matter the season, style or cuisine, the rosé and reds have you covered.

Top Loire reds and rosés to try

In June 2025, Decanter conducted a non-blind tasting in partnership with Loire Wines – the following are our top Loire red and rosé wines.

Catherine et Pierre Breton, Les Perrières 2020

95pts

The top cuvée from one of the region’s most acclaimed vintners, Les Perrières comes from a famed hillside vineyard – of vines over 70 years old – and spends two years in neutral, 500L puncheons. It’s a pure classic, and at five years is just starting to reveal itself. From the glass, red and blue fruit jump alongside alpine meadow herbs and dried purple florals, with a hint of sea salt. The palate reveals some austerity that hints at this wine’s serious ageability, alongside wild red fruit, elegant notes of forest floor and delightful, herbal, savoury character, all enveloped by upright tannins and purity of site. Delightful.

Alc 13.5%

Domaine Guion Stéphane, Cuvée Candide, Bourgueil 2022

94pts

A pure expression of old-school Bourgueil from the old vines on this family estate, which has been farmed sustainably since the 1950s. Classic aromas of sous bois, pine sap and chokecherries, with savoury notes of rosehip oil. The palate is upright and structured, as fine tannins offer a hint of the wine’s ageability. A beautiful expression that leans into red fruit, fresh wild herbs and mouthfuls of red florals – delightfully eternal.

Alc 13.5%

Domaine De La Haute Olive, Les Cornuelles 2022

94pts

A distinguished Chinon Cabernet Franc sourced from two different estate parcels of 60-100-year-old vines. The wine spends 15 months in mostly neutral oak, most of it in foudres, some of which are 50 years old. It’s stately on the nose, as violets and roses blend with forest floor and a note evocative of an old library. The palate shows depth and a core of minerality framed by dark blackberry, anise and an edgy, mineral, savoury character that persists long into the finish.

Alc 13%

Domaine Amirault – Clos des Quarterons, Le Vau Renou 2020

93pts

There’s intense length to this wine, real persistence. The Amirault family has farmed their estate for over 180 years, and this wine is certified organic and biodynamic. An alluring nose of perfumed florals and smashed blackberries on a warm day. The palate shows pure red and blue wild berries, notes of savoury, alpine herbs and a length measured in minutes. Structured, balanced and fresh.

Alc 13.5%

Domaine De La Renaudie, Touraine Chenonceaux 2022

93pts

A delightful blend of Malbec (Côt) and Cabernet Franc from Touraine and the sustainably farmed Domaine de La Renardie. There are alluring aromas of sous bois and wild mountain berries and faint notes of dried morels. The palate is silken, with deep ripe black fruit, a touch of tea tree oil and long, smoked-sea-salt minerality, which frames a considerable finish accented with cocoa nibs.

Alc 12.5%

Domaine Fabrice Gasnier, Les Graves 2023

92pts

A fresh, wonderful Cabernet Franc that spent eight months on lees in concrete tanks, from the organically and biodynamically farmed Domaine Fabrice Gasnier. The resulting wine is a brilliant mix of florals and fruit. Aromatics pop with candied raspberries, sweet rose petals and a hint of orange peel. The palate is lithe and fresh as a mix of wild berries mingle with white pepper and turned earth. Delicious, and perfect for food.

Alc 12%

Domaine Filliatreau, L’Affutée, Saumur-Champigny 2015

92pts

A classic Cabernet Franc from Saumur-Champigny, this wine, now 10 years of age, is only made in the best vintages, from the domaine’s oldest plots, which are up to 100 years old. It is fermented fully determined and spends 18 months in neutral oak. Savoury tones dominate the nose: woodland elements, sous bois, dried herbs and pencil lead, along with dried purple flowers. The palate is amply structured, with fine tannins, and generous: plenty of ripe blue fruit, sweet earth flavours, tobacco leaf and a salty, mineral tone to finish.

Alc 14%

Baudry & Dutour, Château De La Grille, Chinon Rosé 2023

92pts

A balanced and crisp Cabernet Franc rosé with soaring minerality and a great, fleshy texture. The wine completes its élevage in stainless steel on its lees with battonage, giving the wine a rounded body that helps balance the electrifying acidity. Aromas of crushed stone and grapefruit pith meet a palate of sea salt, cranberries and tart blood orange.

Alc 11.5%

Catherine et Pierre Breton, La Ritournelle Rosé, Bourgueil 2024

91pts

A delicious, crisp Loire rosé crafted with direct-pressed Cabernet Franc fruit from Bourgueil AOP. Aromas of Fuji apple skin, lively raspberry leaf and white pepper transition to a palate of spiced, wild green strawberries, creamy notes of orange ice cream and crushed-granite minerality.

Alc 12.5%

Domaine Nicolas Paget, Grolleau Rosé, Touraine Azay-le-Rideau 2024

90pts

Straightforward and airy, with aromatics of cut early-season strawberry, fresh basil leaf and mint, with crushed-granite minerality. The palate is zesty and electric, with lively notes of salted watermelon and tart cranberry.

Alc 12%

Discover more about Loire Wines

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Linkedin

Scores were generated as part of a blind tasting held in partnership with Vins de Loire. All wines were tasted blind and supplied free of charge to feature in paid-for content.