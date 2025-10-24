The Loire’s white wines: France’s freshest voice

The Loire is the definition of freshness: from the taut poise of Sauvignon Blanc, which walks the tightrope between acidity and minerality, to the salty kiss of Muscadet on the Atlantic coast and shapeshifting Chenin Blanc, ranging from crisp green apple to baked tarte tatin in the glass.

Stretching from the Atlantic inland toward the heart of France, the Loire’s cool to moderate climate shapes wines of striking purity and verve. These are bottles built on pure fruit intensity rather than power, moderate in alcohol, naturally high in acidity and irresistibly gastronomic.

Three white grapes dominate, yet each produces a dazzling range of styles depending on where it’s grown.

Chenin Blanc: The ancient native

Chenin Blanc, thought to have originated in the Loire region, is a chameleon with many guises. The wines range from bone dry, off-dry and medium to lusciously sweet, and can offer everything from freshly picked apple notes with light body to ageworthy, complex character with nutty, honeyed layers. Regardless, Loire whites are always marked by a natural vivid acidity and supple texture.

Exceptional producers abound from Vouvray, Savennières and across Anjou. Standout examples such as Domaine des Aubuisières, Cuvée Silex, Vouvray 2023 (93pts) and Château de Villeneuve, Les Cormiers, Saumur 2022 (95pts) show the grape’s capacity to deliver profound, cellar-worthy wines.

Melon Blanc: The spirit of the sea

Melon Blanc found its true home in the Atlantic reaches of the Loire. In Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, it yields light-bodied, unoaked whites with bracing salinity and maritime lift.

Wines labelled ‘sur lie’ have been aged on their lees, gaining savoury depth and creamy texture without losing their trademark freshness. They are an ideal match for oysters and shellfish.

Producers are increasingly revealing the grape’s ageing potential, with Famille Lieubeau, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson 2022 (94pts) a fine example. The region also nurtures the lesser-known white grape Folle Blanche, whose vibrant minerality shines in wines like Vignoble Gilbert Chon, Perle Bleue Folle Blanche, Gros Plant du Pays Nantais 2023 (90pts).

Sauvignon Blanc: The elegant benchmark

Sauvignon Blanc has conquered the world, yet its Loire heartland remains the benchmark. While New Zealand, Chile and California have carved their own exuberant, juicily fruity or oak-polished versions, the Loire still delivers the grape’s most refined form.

Here, on soils of silex, chalk and limestone, the wines are taut and nervy, with citrus and orchard fruit framed by a cool, stony edge. For those seeking value, look to Touraine, where wines like Château de Quinçay, Touraine Chenonceaux 2022 (92pts) offer superb finesse without the prestige price tag.

Wines that captivate

From the coastal vineyards of the Nantais to the chalky hills of Touraine, the Loire’s white wines are as diverse and dynamic as the river itself. Each appellation delivers its own interplay of freshness, texture and terroir, proof that the Loire’s voice remains as compelling and contemporary as ever.

Nine Loire white wines to try…

In June 2025, Decanter conducted a non-blind tasting in partnership with Loire Wines – the following are our top Loire white wines.

Château de Villeneuve, Les Cormiers, Saumur 2022

95 pts

This stunning bottle of Chenin Blanc is the top cuvée, only made in the best vintages, from vineyards on tuffeau soils on a plateau overlooking the Loire River. Lively aromas of honey, ginger and acacia wood with beeswax and yellow flower pollen. The palate is electric: soaring minerality brightens the rich texture with gorgeous, creamy citrus, grilled pineapple and viscous lemon curd, before a dazzling finish of minerality and taut rich citrus cream. A wonderful, exciting wine.

Alc 13%

Domaine du Petit Bondieu, Haut Midi Blanc, Chinon 2023

94 pts

A brilliantly reductive Chenin, the only white produced on the estate, Le Haut Midi is smoky and beguiling. Aromas of smoky lemon, salty ocean air and ripe peaches announce a flint-driven palate of smoky, chipped-stone minerality. The thirst-slaking acidity and juicy, grilled lemon wedge makes this wine soar on the palate. Brilliant and briny to the finish, it’s captivating and delicious.

Alc 13.5%

Famille Lieubeau, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson 2020

94 pts

An absolute dazzler of a Muscadet from the Clisson cru commune tasted at five years of age, with beguiling depth and soaring freshness. This wine comes from 50-year-old Melon vines planted on granite soils and clearly demonstrates the ageability of brilliantly made Muscadet. Aromatics of ripe peach flesh, lemon verbena and smoky, grilled lemon wedge. The palate gives ample opulence, juicy lemon pulp, smoky graphite minerality and a honeyed finish of spicy, candied ginger.

Alc 13%

Domaine des Aubuisières, Cuvée Silex, Vouvray 2023

93 pts

Deliciously fleshy, honeyed and complex, Bernard Fouquet’s Cuvée de Silex shows stunning minerality from the 50-60-year-old vines planted in flint and clay. Aromas are honeyed and bright, offering ample complexity. On the palate, fleshy stone fruit, honeyed apricot and delicious, ripe yellow apples linger long and are lifted by notes of lovely, sea spray salinity.

Alc 12%

Famille Couillaud, Domaine de la Potardière, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie 2024

93 pts

Beguilingly fresh with plenty of depth, this Muscadet sur lie from Famille Couillaud is one to consider for short cellaring. The six months of batonnage on the lees has given this wine a texture to match its abundance of piercing, saline minerality. Attractive notes of yellow blossom and sweet nectarine are framed by a soaring, mineral sea air. The palate shows depth and ample freshness, with citrus and salt throughout.

Alc 12%

Véronique Günther-Chéreau, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, cru Monnières Saint-Fiacre 2019

93 pts

The concept of cru Muscadet is evident in this wine, which spends nearly four years on lees. The savoury structure imbues the wine with great complexity. Aromas of sweet hay, lamb’s wool and ripe nectarine. The palate shows preserved lemons, dried thyme and rich umami texture. Waxy and rich with plenty of upright acidity, giving this Muscadet great depth and complexity.

Alc 12%

Château de Quinçay, Touraine Chenonceaux 2022

92 pts

A serious Sauvignon Blanc from 55-year-old vines: with six months spent on the lees you get a dazzling texture on the palate. The layered aromatics of tropical papaya and guava play nicely with the juicy, sweet Meyer lemon pulp. The palate is rich, with notes of ripe pineapple and mango that lead into a mouthwatering finish.

Alc 13.5%

Domaine Delobel, L’Ellipse, Touraine Oisly 2023

92 pts

There’s an undeniable opulence to this Sauvignon Blanc from 60-year-old vines in the Touraine Oisly appellation, picked at extreme ripeness. Voluptuous, with intense fruit aromas buoyed by crisp mint leaf. Notes of papaya, pineapple and rich Meyer lemon all make a show of the aromatics. The palate is viscous, as creamy stone fruit melds with crushed-slate minerality and a throughline of salted lemon wedge. Intense and long.

Alc 13.7%

Vignoble Gilbert Chon, Perle Bleue Folle Blanche, Gros Plant du Pays Nantais 2023

90 pts

This Folle Blanche bottling from Gros-plant du Pays Nantais shows a soaring minerality and freshness that begs to be paired with rich fish dishes. Aromatics of chipped flint, grilled lemon peel and lemon zest make way for a palate of roaring acidity and thirst-slaking freshness. Juicy citrus rind, Meyer lemon pulp and a touch of wet stone all add to the show.

Alc 11%

