Marchesi di Barolo – Six generations of the Abbona family in Piedmont

Purchased in 1929 by the Abbona family, Marchesi di Barolo has long been an established voice in the promotion and production of Barolo. Indeed, the winery was the first to focus on the production of stable, dry, still wines (rather than the historic sparkling, sweet styles attested to by Thomas Jefferson during his visit to the region).

A story that spans the generations

It was Juliette Colbert, wife of the last Marchese Carlo Tancredi Falletti (who died without an heir), that saw the untapped potential of the region when she married the Marchese in the early 1800s and moved to the region. She created the earliest examples of underground cellars in the region, introducing the use of wooden barrels to soften and finish the wines, and making the winery commercial – active as early as the 1830s.

Marchesi di Barolo is a truly historic winery, boasting some of the earliest examples of Barolo barrels and an impressive collection of library vintages. This means the family can trace the development and unique expression of their wines back to the initial purchase of the winery from the charitable organisation (l’Opera Pia Barolo) that managed the winery after the passing of Marquise Juliette.

Today the fifth (Ernesto and Anna) and sixth generations (Valentina and Davide) of the family work side by side to ensure continuity and consistency run alongside new approaches.

Innovation that builds on historic roots

At Marchesi di Barolo, innovation is always a question of balance – of seeking to make ever better wines, more efficiently, with the latest technology – yet always with one foot firmly rooted in the traditions of the past. Thus every generation of the Abbona family has brought with it its own changes and improvements.

In the 1980s, Ernesto and Anna experimented with planting Barbera (rather than Nebbiolo) in Barolo, as a way of seeking to produce a wine that would be more accessible, affordable and offer a distinct interpretation of the terroir of Barolo.

In the winery today, Davide and Valentina continuously draw on new technology to improve the freshness and quality of grapes and wines, whilst preserving traditional vinegrowing methods and pruning techniques such as guyot, and across-slope planting (a giropoggio). Davide also experiments with new grafts in the vineyard, equipment and techniques in the cellar, from longer macerations to cap submersion, gentle pumps and tank transfers, and a selection of barriques, barrels and levels of toasting.

Yet as Valentina points out, it is not innovation for the sake of innovation, but always with a nod to the past when seeking new opportunities: ‘Without roots a tree would not stand, the same goes for our company, which has such deep roots that are so mired in history, it would be difficult to break away from these’.

SQNPI certification

For Davide and Valentina, quality and sustainability are synonymous, with care for the environment being an essential factor in producing high-quality grapes and wines. Ernesto and Davide have worked together to achieve the highly respected National Quality System for Integrated Production (SQNPI) certification, which the winery received in 2022.

For the Abbona family, sustainability is not just to be considered in environmental terms, but is also reflected in the winery’s care for its employees’ welfare and work environment. Herbicides are not used across the winery’s 105 hectares (which spans the four areas of Monferrato Nicese, Roero, Barolo and Barbaresco).

The wines

Here is a brief snapshot of the Marchesi di Barolo wine range:

I Cru Storici

Available via Carson & Carnevale and Harrods

This is the historic single vineyard, ‘cru’ range, developed as an expression of the varied microterroirs of Barolo, to showcase the different nuances and facets that this terroir can offer. The estate also supplies the prestigious own label Barolo for Harrods, London.

The Bric Amel project

This project from Marchesi di Barolo began with sustainability at its core. Two wines come under this range – a white, produced from Sauvignon Blanc, and a Nebbiolo-driven red.

The wines take their name from the Piedmontese dialect for ‘hill’ and ‘honey’ – a reference to the focus on reviving the ecosystem surrounding the vines, and the return of bees to these particular vineyards. Accessible and fragrant, these wines offer another side to the region; the red for example is a crunchy, fresh style, which would work well chilled.

Alba Pi Cìt

A Nebbiolo/Barbera blend produced from the historic Alba denomination,, co-fermented. An approachable, early-drinking red, deriving fresh fruit character and softness from the Barbera and elegance from the Nebbiolo. Made from grapes specially sourced from plots with similar ripening times to allow for co-vinification.

Hospitality

Hospitality has a key role to play at Marchesi di Barolo – 40 years ago Anna Abbona was instrumental in helping shape the region into the destination for high-end wine tourism that it is today. In addition to winery visits and tastings, Marchesi di Barolo boasts its own restaurant on-site, giving visitors the chance to enjoy pairing wines with local foods.

Looking to the future

At Marchesi di Barolo, there are always dynamic projects afoot, with new ideas and opportunities underway: from developing a single vineyard white wine, to starting to plan for the 2029 centenary marking 100 years of Abbona stewardship at Marchesi di Barolo.

