Marchesi di Barolo – The living heritage of Barolo’s true roots

If today the wines of Barolo have iconic status all over the world, it is very much thanks to the passionate and pioneering spirit of Giulia Colbert and Carlo Tancredi Falletti, the Marchesi di Barolo, founders of the eponymous estate and the first to vinify Nebbiolo in a dry style. In 1929, local winemaker Pietro Abbona acquired the Marchesi di Barolo property, which has since been under the Abbona family’s management. The estate’s name remained, as testament to the unique legacy which Pietro pledged to protect and nurture.

Now at the helm of the estate, Anna and Ernesto Abbona, alongside their children Valentina and Davide, have built upon their ancestor’s work, to produce wines that, while contemporary, are a product of the knowledge accumulated through more than hundred vintages at Marchesi di Barolo. The winery has defined a unique lineage of quality, elegance and complexity, by interpreting the many nuances of Nebbiolo and the potential of each terroir.

Knowledge and respect are the core values that define Marchesi di Barolo’s philosophy and working methods – knowledge of the grapes, the vineyard and the specific vintage conditions; respect for the character they bring to the wine and that must be preserved through mindful winemaking. This ultimately defines the unique character and strength of all of the estate’s bottlings.