Stretching south from Bolgheri’s prestigious vineyards toward the Lazio border, coastal Maremma is quietly taking hold as one of Italy’s most dynamic wine denominations. Here – even as established Tuscan regions face declining production – this young appellation is experiencing remarkable growth. Its future is an exciting one: ‘Maremma is a fantastic territory for its unspoiled beauty and has all the credentials to produce great wines,’ says Francesco Mazzei, president of the Consorzio Tutela Vini della Maremma Toscana.

A pristine pocket

The Maremma Toscana denomination spreads across a vast 9,400 hectares throughout Grosseto province, encompassing everything from volcanic hillsides around picturesque villages like Pitigliano and Sorano to clay-rich coastal plains. With vineyards occupying just 2% of this pristine landscape – sharing space with vast woodlands and olive groves in an area virtually free from industrial pollution – winemakers craft an wide range of styles.

The region’s coastal waters are recognised as among Italy’s cleanest, and its night skies some of the mainland’s clearest. Maremma’s wine range from fruity Ansonica and crisp Vermentino to bold reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Ciliegiolo, Sangiovese and Syrah – as well as elegant rosés – and some producers are experimenting with SuperTuscan-style blends that rival Italy’s most prestigious wines.

Vermentino takes centre stage

Nonetheless, there is a clear leader among the varieties. Vermentino has emerged as Maremma’s flagship grape, representing nearly a third of all DOC wine production in the region. The variety is at home in coastal soils, its character shaped by nuances of soil composition, altitude and proximity to the coast. ‘Over the years, I’ve become convinced that one of the most important hallmarks of this promising denomination is Vermentino,’ Mazzei explains; ‘I strongly believe that Maremma’s Vermentino can stand alongside the great white and red wines of the world, thanks to its complexity and ageing potential.’

A region on the rise

The numbers from 2024 reflect this growing momentum: wine production jumped by more than 8% to reach nearly 7.5 million bottles, with Vermentino the region’s most popular grape variety. As demand for white wines grows worldwide, Maremma will likely be an increasingly important player in Tuscan winemaking.

With its winning combination of pristine environment and proven quality, this young denomination is one to watch – it may just be a key player in the future of Tuscan wines. By all accounts, that future looks to be a bright one.

