Mystic Island Winery: A gem in China’s Qiu Shan Valley

Mystic Island Winery, located in China’s Qiu Shan Valley, is a pioneering force in environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. This boutique winery not only produces exquisite wines but also demonstrates a profound respect for its local community and environment.

A vision rooted in sustainability

Owners Rita Cheung and Kuo Chuan Kung (KC) fell in love with the valley’s picturesque hills, traditional villages and stunning Lake Qiu Shan, and dreamt of harnessing the region’s natural beauty while prioritising sustainability. Their terraced vineyard, thoughtfully designed with 191 different plots, features classic Bordeaux varieties like Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Petit Verdot alongside Chardonnay.

Commitment to local spirit

Mystic Island’s modern, gravity-fed winery was designed to reflect the region’s ‘local spirit,’ combining local landscapes and materials with sustainable practices for optimal flavours.

The multinational viticulture and winemaking team, Allen Hedgman, Bruce Yue, Sean Yu and Jim Boskill, are dedicated to creating unique wines that ensure minimal environmental impact while celebrating the area’s rich agricultural heritage.

Empowering the community

Social responsibility is fundamental: Rita and KC view Mystic Island Winery as a social enterprise that uplifts the local community. By providing stable jobs for farmers and empowering women in business, they contribute to the local economy and promote social equity. ‘With the development of the Qiu Shan Valley wine district, we bring young people back to work in the countryside,’ they explain.

A platform for cultural exchange

The winery serves as a platform for cross- cultural exchange, encouraging appreciation for winemaking among diverse groups. Guests can enjoy wine tasting experiences set against the breathtaking backdrop of Qiu Shan Valley, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainable winemaking practices.

Exceptional wines with a purpose

Each bottle reflects a commitment to quality and sustainability: among the standout offerings are the YiHu Chardonnay Natural Yeast, the refreshing YiHu Mystic Franc Blanc (made from Cabernet Franc) and the YiHu Petit Verdot Reserve, which is becoming a benchmark red wine in China.

Mystic Island Winery is more than just a destination for fine wine; it exemplifies a harmonious blend of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or new to Chinese wines, Mystic Island invites you to discover its offerings, engaging with the region’s winemaking culture while supporting a sustainable future.

Discover more about Mystic Island Winery