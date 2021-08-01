Ridolfi – rising star of Montalcino

‘Best Brunello 2015’ in the latest Decanter panel tasting, with a record 97 points

‘Best Emerging Italian Winery’ – Gambero Rosso

And multiple wines in the 95+ points range, regularly, with two Gold Medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021.

This is Ridolfi in Montalcino, Italy.

Ridolfi is an illustrious name in Tuscany, revived by Giuseppe Valter Peretti (pictured below), managed by Gianni Maccari and assisted by a talented team in the cellars, including Jessy Marconi, Luca Tognazzi, and Filippo Maccari. The business side is managed by commercial director, Arber Shabani.

Located in the Mercatali area, the winery is situated at an altitude of 300 metres on the north-eastern slope of the hill that hosts the town of Montalcino. Here, wine is grown and produced exclusively from the 19ha of estate vineyards tasked with providing the Sangiovese grapes to make long-lived wines.

Respect for the land is an essential value for Ridolfi. The work in the vineyard is totally manual and is carried out following the dictates of organic farming. All this translates into classic, traditional wines, made with full respect of the ancient winemaking traditions of Montalcino.

Precision viticulture, meticulous management in the vineyard, a young and talented team with a clear vision of what they are today and the goals they want to achieve tomorrow.

This is Ridolfi, and it is only the beginning.

Awards in 2021

Donna Rebecca, Brunello di Montalcino 2015 – Best Brunello in Decanter Panel Tasting, July 2021, 97 points

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Mercatale 2015 – Gold Medal, 95 points – Decanter World Wine Awards 2021

Brunello di Montalcino 2016 – Gold Medal, 95 points – Decanter World Wine Awards 2021

‘Miglior Cantina Emergente Italiana’ (Best Emerging Italian Winery) – Gambero Rosso

Brunello di Montalcino 2015 – Tre Bicchieri (Three Glasses) – Gambero Rosso

Discover more: ridolfimontalcino.it/en/