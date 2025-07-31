Roots and Relevance: Broccardo’s Crus Across Barolo

The Broccardo family began growing grapes in the 1970s, but it was with the entry of third-generation vintner Laura Broccardo and her siblings, Filippo and Federica, in 2009 that full wine production under the family name truly took off. Laura Broccardo says it was a factor of temperament – ‘a young heart’, coupled with a nod to tradition and ‘with strong origins in the past’.

In the 1940s, Laura’s grandparents mainly cultivated and sold grapes. ‘Winemaking was only done for family and friends’, she says. By the 1970s, her parents had acquired additional vineyards to expand their holdings and vinify grapes primarily for the Italian market. ‘It is a simple story, because, as it usually happens in Piedmont, the transition to making wine from merely growing grapes was slow, based on a familiar passion for cultivating vineyards, with little care for making and marketing our wines’.

However, as the years passed, the third-generation Broccardos recognised that expansion beyond the Italian market was crucial to their survival. ‘Exporting allowed our estate to grow, and with wines characterised by elegance, finesse and showcasing the fruit-driven quality that comes from the land itself, the wines have been well received’.

Q: Your family sources grapes from four MGAs – Bricco San Pietro, Paiagallo, Ravera, and San Giovanni.

LB: During the last few years, our family has continued to buy small parcels of land with the aim of acquiring the entire hill of Bricco San Pietro in Monforte d’Alba. Today, we own four of the most famous Barolo crus in three different villages: Ravera (in Novello), Paiagallo (in Barolo), Bricco San Pietro (in Monforte d’Alba) and San Giovanni (also in Monforte d’Alba).

Q: Talk a bit about the style of wine from each of these crus. Start with Bricco San Pietro in Monforte.

LB: Bricco San Pietro is a cru on the slopes of Monforte d’Alba that is gaining increasing attention for its high-quality and expressive character. The vineyard sits between 300 and 400 metres above sea level and faces south to southwest. It receives abundant sunlight and airflow, which help the grapes ripen slowly and evenly. The soils are mainly clay-limestone with some sand, which provides both structure and smoothness. Wines from Bricco San Pietro are known for their elegance, with aromas of wild flowers and red fruit, and sometimes notes of spice and balsamic herbs. They are smooth and lively on the palate, with a precise tannic structure and a crisp, enduring finish. It is a terroir that speaks gently but with clarity.

Q: What about San Giovanni? The wines are known for their rich aromatics.

LB: The San Giovanni MGA, also in Monforte d’Alba, lies between 300 and 400 metres above sea level, with gently sloping vineyards facing south and southeast. The soils are well-drained, composed of marl and sand over a clay-limestone base – ideal for producing wines that are both robust and delicate. Indeed, these wines are highly aromatic, offering notes of roses, cherries and subtle spices upon opening. On the palate, they show strength and balance. The tannins are firm yet integrated, which lends excellent ageing potential. San Giovanni produces wines of great character and integrity.

Q: Your wines from Ravera are perhaps the most precise.

LB: Ravera is one of the most renowned vineyards in the Novello area and is becoming one of the most sought-after MGAs in all of Barolo. The vineyard sits at elevations ranging from 350 to 450 metres and receives varying amounts of sunlight, generally from the south and southwest. The soils are rich in limestone and clay with high calcium carbonate content, giving the wines remarkable structure and freshness. Barolo from Ravera is prized for its precision and exceptional length. The aromatics are exquisite and complex, with notes of dark berries, violets, and hints of liquorice and minerals. The wines show both structure and flavour on the palate, with tannins and a backbone of acidity that make them ideal for cellaring. Ravera is a shining example of what Novello represents: elegance, complexity, and longevity.

Q: And then there’s Paiagallo, a vineyard that is very close to the village of Barolo.

LB: Its wines are charming and well-balanced. The southeast-facing slopes of Paiagallo rise between 280 and 350 metres. The site enjoys generous sunlight and features ancient Helvetian soils – calcareous-clay marls that add depth without being overly heavy. Barolo from Paiagallo is typically more delicate and approachable in its youth. The aromas include roses and violets, red fruits and earthy nuances. Paiagallo expresses the refined side of Barolo: simple, delicate and deeply rooted in tradition.

Q: From harvest through fermentation and ageing, what defines your approach to winemaking and how does it shape the character of your wines?

LB: At Broccardo, our winemaking philosophy is rooted in respect for both the raw material and the unique terroir of the Langhe. We aim to craft wines that are authentic, expressive and true to their origin. Everything we do is handed down from our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents: it begins with respect for the land, and our technique centres on cultivating vineyards naturally – a natural vinification observing the right time in the right way of living: ‘Nunc est bibendum, nunc pede libero pulsanda tellus’ (Horace, Odes, I, 37, 1). The wine reflects the minerality, elegance and finesse of the soil, highlighting the freshness and fruitiness typical of the region.

Q: You follow a minimalist approach in the cellar, utilising low levels of sulphur – is that right?

LB: The levels we use are always significantly below legal limits, ensuring stability while preserving the wine’s purity and integrity. Regarding yeast, we prioritise indigenous strains in favourable vintages to enhance the grapes’ natural expression. In less predictable years, we select cultured yeasts carefully to maintain clarity and consistency. Our process is designed to preserve freshness, purity and the fruit-forward aromas of each wine without masking their unique characteristics.

Q: What about oak ageing?

LB: We adopt a restrained use of oak, selecting barrels that complement rather than overpower the wine. Our goal is not for people to taste the wood, but to experience the authentic, unmistakable aromas of the Langhe.

Q: What are currently your biggest export markets, and have you noticed any emerging markets that have surprised you?

LB: Our biggest markets are currently the USA, Northern Europe and Japan. But we were pleasantly surprised by the warm reception our wines have received in Georgia, an emerging market.

Q: Looking to the future, what are your goals for the winery? Are there any new directions or projects on the horizon that you’re particularly excited about?

LB: We believe great wines begin in the vineyard, and most of the vineyard work is carried out by our family with dedication and care. We are deeply committed to sustainable viticulture, including practices such as cover cropping and reduced chemical use. Since 2016, our wines have been certified as sustainable – a testament to our responsibility toward the environment and our consumers. We will continue acquiring parcels to complete our ownership of the Bricco San Pietro hill, which was once farmed by our grandparents. In addition, we are currently experimenting with a Metodo Classico sparkling wine made from Nebbiolo grapes.

WINES

Broccardo Barolo I Tre Pais 2021

94pts

This 100% Nebbiolo is sourced from vineyards in Novello, Barolo and Monforte d’Alba. The vines, averaging 30 years in age, are rooted in sandy, clay and silty soils. Lifted aromas of ripe, juicy cherry mingle with savoury tobacco and cedar, tinged with vanilla from new oak. The tannins are firm yet inviting, and the wine finishes with notes of clove, underscored by grippy acidity and tension. Broccardo is a family-run winery based in Monforte d’Alba, now managed by Filippo, Laura and Federica Broccardo. In the cellar, the winemaking team favours a mix of Slavonian and French oak.

Alc. 14.5%

Broccardo Barolo Paiagallo 2021

95pts

Paiagallo is one of the most historic vineyards in Barolo. The vines, with an average age of 30 years, are planted in rich, sandy marl soils, and the resulting wine is teeming with energy and tension. The nose is bright, clean and focused, offering red cherry and raspberry fruit lifted by rose petals and red liquorice. On the palate, beautifully firm, fine tannins frame a juicy expression that finishes with notes of chalky minerals, wet slate and tobacco.

Alc. 14.5%

Broccardo Barolo San Giovanni 2021

96pts

San Giovanni is a historic vineyard, situated at over 400 metres in Monforte d’Alba and owned by the Broccardo family. This wine is drop-dead gorgeous, offering a seductive purity of red berry fruit, lifted by bright wild Mediterranean macchia herbs, graphite and fresh rose petals. Mineral-laced tannins are steadfast, resolving into blood orange acidity, clove and crushed stone nuances on a lengthy, vivid and seemingly everlasting finish. Positively stunning.

Alc. 14.5%

Broccardo Barolo Ravera 2021

96pts

Ravera is the most renowned vineyard in the municipality of Novello. The vines, planted at around 350 metres and facing south to south-east, grow in limestone and clay soils. Power and elegance converge in this medium-bodied, stunning wine, offering pure cherry and black raspberry fruit, spiced plums, and subtle notes of new wood cedar, young tobacco leaf, and red liquorice tinged with vanilla. The tannins are structured and precise, with a black tea quality, while black truffle emerges through a finish layered with wet slate and zesty acidity. The finish lingers for over a minute, revealing additional chalky and crushed stone minerality. Best served with braised meats and hard cheeses.

Alc. 14.5%

Broccardo Barolo Bricco San Pietro 2021

97pts

Bricco San Pietro is one of the flagship wines of Broccardo, sourced from south to south-west-facing limestone and clay soils in Monforte d’Alba. The wine is remarkably fresh, with impressively high-toned aromatics of spicy wild Mediterranean macchia herbs, wet slate, and graphite, layered with incense, cardamom and a touch of red curry. Crystalline, saline acidity is bracing on the palate, underscoring mineral-laced tannins. A hint of bright capsicum shines through, alongside underbrush notes and deep mid-palate penetration.

Alc. 14.5%

Broccardo Barolo San Giovanni Riserva 2021

95pts

From east–west-facing vines planted in clay and silty soils at over 400 metres in Monforte d’Alba. This wine offers greater richness and power, with a compelling umami intensity balanced by tension and energy. Clean, focused red berry and blood orange fruit is lifted by a pop of cinnamon, hints of charcuterie, black truffle, and a scintillating saline-acid tension that carries through the vivid and expressive finish.

Alc. 14.5%

