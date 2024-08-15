Rutini Wines: A beacon of Argentinian excellence

Felipe Rutini’s journey began when he emigrated from the Italian region of Marche, where his family were winemakers and he studied agriculture. Once in Argentina, Rutini saw that his future lay in Mendoza – a place where he recognised the potential to make exceptional wines.

In 1885, Rutini founded Bodega La Rural, which was to become one of the most successful wineries in the country. Seeking to establish a standard for high-quality Argentinian wines, he imported the latest equipment from Europe.

Hard work and perseverance

Rutini’s visionary approach left a lasting legacy, both for his own family and for the entire wine industry of his adopted country. His descendants led Rutini Wines with the same trailblazing spirit, and in 1925 became the first to plant vines in the Uco Valley, now a key region for winemaking in South America.

In the 1980s, while much of the industry was focused on mass production, Rutini Wines was exploring international markets. The winery has experimented with planting vineyards on different sites in the Uco Valley, and now boasts 400ha of vineyards across Gualtallary, Paraje Altamira and La Consulta.

Innovation and sustainability

In 2008, the winery embarked upon one of their most ambitious projects yet: the construction of a state-of-the-art winery in Tupungato. Here, Mariano Di Paola, head winemaker since 1993, produces the Trumpeter, Trumpeter Reserve, Encuentro, Dominio, Rutini Colección, Rutini Single Vineyard, Apartado and Antología lines, as well as the iconic Felipe Rutini label.

Exemplifying Rutini Wines’ ongoing commitment to excellence, the winery has implemented several sustainability initiatives which seek to reduce its carbon and water footprint, and has earned certification under the Bodegas de Argentina Sustainability Protocol.

‘Our philosophy blends tradition and innovation with a deep respect for the land,’ explains Di Paola, ‘We believe that every bottle should tell a story – the story of our estates, our terroir and our dedication to excellence.’ With professionalism informed by tradition and an outstandingly innovative spirit, Rutini Wines continues a long history of success that ensures its place among the most admired wineries in the world.

Discover more about Rutini Wines

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube