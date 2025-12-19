Sonoma Bespoke and Sebastiani Next Episode: The quiet powerhouses shaping what America drinks

Sonoma’s winemaking identity has long been shaped not only by its vineyards, but by the families who have worked them. Sonoma Bespoke, now entering a new era of purpose and precision, is a part of that lineage. Built upon the Sebastiani family’s 120-plus years of winemaking heritage, the portfolio represents a new chapter in their long history – composed of wines made with purpose, authenticity and a commitment to quality. At the centre of that story today is Sebastiani Next Episode.

A modern expression of historic DNA

Sebastiani Next Episode channels the entrepreneurial spirit of one of Sonoma’s historic wine families while embracing a contemporary understanding of terroir expression. The range is built for drinkers who expect polish, character and real winemaking vision, even at approachable price points.

Big Smooth Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon captures this ethos with generosity and polish. Rooted in Napa’s fruit concentration yet shaped by Sonoma Bespoke’s textural finesse, it delivers depth and richness without excess. Alongside it, the Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon and Leese-Fitch Sauvignon Blanc follow the same philosophy: celebrate vineyard expression, create wines of clarity and honour the legacy behind them.

The team defining Sonoma Bespoke’s next chapter

What distinguishes Sonoma Bespoke is not only its heritage, but the people shaping its future. What sets Sonoma Bespoke apart is not only its heritage, but the caliber of people guiding its evolution. Under Donny Sebastiani’s leadership, a tightly integrated team spanning winemaking, operations, grower partnerships, and quality oversight works with a shared focus on refinement, consistency, and elevated execution across the portfolio.

Winemaker Joe Uhr plays a central role in translating vineyard character into bottle-ready clarity. His approach emphasises thoughtful sourcing, minimal intervention and texture-driven structure – techniques that support Sebastiani Next Episode’s sense of purpose and identity.

Uhr explains, ‘across our entire portfolio of wines, our goal is to honour the unique character that has defined these brands. That being said, we also embrace the modern tools and techniques at our disposal to elevate approachability and quality. We strive to make all of our wines feel both familiar and fresh: rooted in our legacy, yet shaped by contemporary winemaking.’

A growing portfolio rooted in quality

While Sebastiani Next Episode remains the centrepiece of the portfolio, Sonoma Bespoke continues to expand with new wines shaped by the same dedication to character and drinkability. Two recent additions, Adobe Flats and Glassblower, showcase a playful yet quality-driven side of the team’s expertise – expressing Sonoma Bespoke’s belief that craftsmanship is not reserved for the ultra-luxury tier but should inform everyday enjoyment.

Common threads underpin the portfolio’s growth: deep relationships and unwavering principles. ‘We’re all about our people and our relationships at Sonoma Bespoke,’ says John Nicolette, VP of operations; ‘This is evident in our long-standing vendor relationships, which have been integral to maintaining our core values of consistency and reliability. Our commitment to the highest industry standards is reinforced by our ISO and HACCP certifications, which ensure rigorous safety and quality at every stage of production.’

Craft, heritage and the people who carry it forward

Sonoma Bespoke’s evolution is a reminder that heritage in wine is not static. It is reinterpreted and expanded by new hands and new voices. Through Sebastiani Next Episode and the wider Sonoma Bespoke portfolio, Sebastiani and his team continue a family story while redefining the idea of accessible California wine: a community of makers committed to authenticity, quality and the enduring character of Sonoma.

