Tales from the northern slope of Mount Etna: Duca di Salaparuta

Mount Etna’s relentless beauty and brooding power is home to ancient vines and innovative winemakers. On its northern slope in Castiglione di Sicilia, Duca di Salaparuta’s Vajasindi estate occupies 21 hectares, including five hectares of prime vineyard planted on terraces extending up to 700 metres above sea level in Passopisciaro and Solicchiata.

This long-established and renowned company, whose roots are planted 200 years in the past on the western side of Sicily, was drawn to Etna’s magnetic charm in 2003, determined to create a unique interpretation of this kinetic territory.

Winemaker Salvatore Tomasello and winery director Roberto Magnisi oversee proceedings with a keen eye and attention to detail, aided by the area’s unique microclimate which brings cold, snowy winters, cool springs and dry summers, with welcome breezes that manage humidity levels year-round.

Vajasindi’s wines begin in the vineyard, where great care is taken to ensure optimum health of the vines and therefore the bunches, which are handpicked to guarantee quality.

Lavico Etna Rosso DOC is an expression of pure Nerello Mascalese. Etna’s flagship red grape variety has echoes of both Burgundy and Barolo, and flourishes on the cooler north slope in its black volcanic soils. Vinification in concrete tanks and ageing in a combination of concrete and oak barriques results in a red of balance and brightness, with fragrant cherry fruit, savoury tinges and volcanic intensity.

Lavico Etna Bianco DOC focuses on the purity of Carricante, Etna’s long-lived noble white variety which, grown on the north slope, gives a refined, saline wine of elegance and persistence. Vinified in temperature-controlled stainless steel vats to maximise the aromatics and freshness, its zesty lemon and mineral characters give a super-fresh white which channels all the energy of the volcano.

Brand new to the range is Lavico Rosato, a light, pink-toned rosé made from Nerello Mascalese in a fresh style which showcases the variety’s delicate beauty: wild strawberry, zesty citrus and floral touches emanate from the glass. It’s a versatile food wine as well as a solo stunner.

Vajasindi refocuses the heritage and experience of Duca di Salaparuta’s two centuries of winemaking on Etna, bringing wine lovers three wines showcasing the unique character of Europe’s highest active volcano.

