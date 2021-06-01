The art of pink

“What do you want from a Prosecco rosé? Lots of red berry fruit flavours, and a hint of sweetness. But also elegance, freshness and harmony. This Brut-style example, delicately pale in colour, ticks all those boxes.”

Ruggeri, the renowned Prosecco house from Valdobbiadene, has deep roots in the world of Prosecco Superiore as one of the historic founder wineries of the category.

Ever since its foundation in the 1950s, Ruggeri’s pioneering spirit, underpinned by a commitment to tradition, has recognised the importance of innovation. The result of this philosophy is an acclaimed series of wines sought after by connoisseurs.

Now, the company’s spirit of innovation, guided by changes in the market and new consumer tastes, has been rewarded once more, with 90 points from both Decanter and Wine Spectator for the new rosé version of its DOC Prosecco Argeo.

The brand name is ARGEO, derived from “Ars”, the Latin for art, and “Geo”, the Greek for land. “The art of the land” in this case is a sparkling wine, and the white Argeo Prosecco DOC Brut has now been joined by the pink Argeo Rosé Prosecco DOC Brut Millesimato.

Decanter’s recommendation, with the high score of 90 points, came early in 2021:

“The palest in colour of all the wines we tasted, the delicate peach hue is a clue to the difference in style. There’s 9g/L of residual sugar here, but this is a restrained Prosecco rosé, and quite textured compared to most. Faint aromas of cherry blossom and marzipan, alongside the usual floral and red berry notes. Ruggeri suggests enjoying it with strawberry-based desserts, tomato and avocado salad or beetroot carpaccio, or light pasta dishes.”

Source: decanter.com, January 2021

Argeo Rosé Prosecco DOC Brut Millesimato – 90pts

Grape variety: Glera (85%) and Pinot Noir (15%), from prime vineyards in the Prosecco DOC denomination

Vinification: off-skin at a controlled temperature of 18 °C for around 8 days (Glera). Skin contact for 4-5 days at 25 °C (Pinot Noir). Slow second refermentation at 14-15 °C. Contact with fine lees for a minimum of two months.

Sugar residue: 9 g/l. Alcohol: 11.5%.

Pairings: perfect as an aperitif. Excellent with pasta with light sauces, with salads and with fresh strawberry desserts.

Argeo Prosecco DOC Brut

Grape variety: Glera, picked in the foothills of the Dolomite mountains, Italy

Vinification: off-skin at a controlled temperature of 18 °C for around 8 days. Slow second refermentation at 14-15 °C.

Sugar residue: 12 g/l. Alcohol: 11%.

Pairings: perfect as an aperitif and ideal with fish, this wine goes particularly well with hors d’oeuvres and light first courses.