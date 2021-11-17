Registration is now open for two trade-only fairs, Vinexpo America and Drinks America, that will reunite the alcohol beverage industry under one roof on March 9th-10th 2022, at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Combined, the events will create the ultimate and most comprehensive experience for worldwide exhibitors and North American buyers to connect, conduct business and showcase their products in the world’s largest and fast-growing market for alcohol beverages.

Focusing exclusively on wines, with exhibitors from all of the world’s top producing regions, Vinexpo America is a repositioning of Vinexpo New York, North America’s premier international wine and spirits exhibition from 2018 to 2020. Drinks America is a new fair created in response to the continuing demand for spirits and ready-to-drink beverages. It will feature spirits, beer and sake from producers across the globe, as well as accessories and services for the drinks sector.

Among the exhibitors already confirmed are wine producers and distributors from Australia, France, Italy, Spain and South Africa (Aquitaine Wine, Bernard Magrez, Bruno Lafon Selection, Castilla La Mancha, Château Ramage La Batisse, Cranswick Wines, Maison Ginestet, Perdeberg Wines, Serena Wines and Veuve Ambal) as well as global spirits companies Amber Beverage International LTD, Liquor Masters International PTY LTD and Charles Edge London. The French government agency Business France has also already confirmed its attendance.

By showtime, U.S. will be the world’s largest alcohol e-commerce market

The debut of Drinks America comes as the U.S. is poised to become the largest alcohol e-commerce market in the world, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. It is projected to achieve that status by the end of 2021 after a value growth of 80% in 2020. Overall U.S. beverage alcohol consumption increased 2% in 2020, the largest gain for the country in almost two decades. Ready-to-drink is the fastest growing beverage alcohol category in U.S. markets, posting an impressive volume growth of 62.3% in 2020. U.S. spirits sales, meanwhile, experienced its largest volume increase, 4.6%, since 1990, with value growing by 7.7%.

For buyers: one ticket, two fairs

The co-located fairs offer buyers the advantage of one registration for full access to both exhibition floors, programming and events – great value that also optimises efficiency. Attendees also benefit from two full days of educational programme, led by top industry professionals, addressing issues relevant to both the wine and spirits communities.

For exhibitors: broader exposure, more opportunities to connect

Benefits to exhibitors include the opportunity to connect with U.S. and Canadian buyers, decision makers and influencers, with an expanded variety of product categories attracting a broader base of buyers to both events, plus unlimited free guest invitations. A new business matchmaking service will facilitate one-to-one meetings while an educational series in partnership with the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University will help international exhibitors navigate the complexities of working in the U.S. market.

Advisory board expands to 12 U.S.-based wine and spirits luminaries

David Talbot, co-founder and principal of Ultimate Beverage Challenge, has joined the coterie of U.S.-based wine and spirits industry leaders contributing to the planning and growth of Vinexpo America and Drinks America. He joins John Beaudette (MHW, Ltd.), Cheryl Durzy (LibDib), Valerie Gerard-Matsuura (Sopexa USA), Monique Huston (Winebow), Helen Mackey (Darden), Vela McClam Thomas (Lemae Group), Steve Melchiskey (USA Wine West, LLC), Brandy Rand (The IWSR), Brian Rosen (BevStrat LLC), Manilay Saito (Business France) and Aaron Sherman (SevenFifty).

Register in advance for 50% savings

Online registration is available now at a pre-event price of $50 (versus $100 onsite)