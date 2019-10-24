Welcome to the Wine Garden of England

England is one of the most dynamic and exciting wine regions in the world, with Kent boasting the most favourable climate for viticulture in the country and terroir that is second to none. Well-renowned for producing fruit of the highest quality, Kent is home to some of the world’s most exciting winemakers and a mass of stunning English vineyards. Kent’s vines are beautiful, abundant and easily accessible with some of the best transport links in the country.

Accordingly, the Wine Garden of England Partnership was formed during the summer of 2017 by the seven leading vineyards in the county – Biddenden Vineyards, Chapel Down, Domaine Evremond, Gusbourne, Hush Heath Estate, Simpsons Wine Estate and Squerryes. Each member of the Partnership has a strong and distinctive product backed by their own unique brand. United by their passion for winemaking, high quality products and desire to welcome visitors and share their stories, the Wine Garden of England partners are working alongside tourism specialists Visit Kent to make this ‘family’ of vineyards a wine partnership unlike any other. From the game-changers who are shaping the future of English wine to stylish boutique wineries and family businesses steeped in tradition, each member of the partnership has many fascinating stories to share, and an incredible experience to offer visitors to the county.

Meet the Producers – You are invited to sip, share and discover the stories behind some of England’s finest wines at the exclusive Wine Garden of England Festival at Rochester Cathedral, back for its second year. The festival will take place on Saturday 16th November in the Cathedral’s spectacular crypt – a celebration of Kent’s finest wine producers today and in honour of one of the county’s very first producers – Gundulf, a monk who championed viticulture at the Cathedral nearly 1,000 years ago.

The ticketed event, sponsored by Southeastern, will offer tutored tastings and talks from the wineries about their wines in sessions throughout the day. There are two timed sessions to choose from – 11:00-14:00 or 15:00-18:00 and tickets are £35 per person. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit: https://bit.ly/2IIfMg

Visit the Wine Garden of England – From established international wine businesses to boutique family-run vineyards, the range of wineries you can visit in Kent is diverse and exciting. Visitors can enjoy a huge selection of premium winery tours, sample award-winning still and sparkling wines, and wander through acres of sun-kissed vines. Wine novices and oenophiles alike will learn something new on every visit!

