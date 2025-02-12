Wine delivery in New York: Five affordable options

Whether you are planning a party, restocking your cellar or looking for a hassle-free way to enjoy your favourite bottle, there’s no shortage of options for wine delivery in New York. This guide highlights five standout options to help you navigate the sea of services and spells out why each is unique.

If you’re wondering where to buy top-rated wine online or in person, the Rochester-based Marketview Liquor store has earned loyalty and repeat customers for over 10 years. Owner Mike Palmeri offers his renowned ‘Mike’s Picks’ to help you shop and explore new wines. When you sign up for Marketview’s mailing list, you enjoy weekly shipping offers, including specials, new vintages and unique deals.

Sources hard-to-find sparkling, red and white wines

Case discounts

Online ordering

Free shipping on 12 or more bottles

This iconic merchant is based in the De Vinne Press Building in Lower Manhattan. Astor Wines has a quick delivery turnaround of three hours, making it ideal if you need a few bottles quickly. Join its mailing list to receive all its special offers. Most of its deliveries in New York State are free.

Employee-owned company

10% discount on your first order

Try the Top 12 mixed case for less than $15 per bottle

If you’re happy to wait for a regular delivery, Winc is the choice to consider. Each month, you rate the bottles you receive, and this updates your palate profile so you get new options that match your tastes better the following month. This is a monthly wine club, so delivery will depend on your sign-up date. You can also order online with standard shipping times applying.

Choose between a 6-bottle or 12-bottle membership

20% discount for members

Place orders for specific vintages

Try Frankly Wines on Broadway for liquor from around the world, with selections covering everything from weeknights in and weekend picnics to that perfect pairing for a steak or buffet. It offers free delivery in the Tribeca area, and you can order online or over the phone. Join its mailing list for early specials or sign up for a curated monthly wine subscription.

All wines are sustainably made

Virtual Tasting series on Instagram

Daily delivery

Founded in 1991, PJ Wine is a leading fine beverage and liquor retailer. The knowledgeable staff can help you with recommendations, and they keep only quality wine. Register with them for their annual cost sale, an ideal time to stock up your cellar.

Join PJ’s wine club for monthly savings

Free deliveries on certain weekdays for orders over $170

Case discount

FAQs

Where can I order wine for nationwide delivery?

Most liquor delivery services offer nationwide shipping. When ordering from a local service, you may qualify for same-day or free delivery.

Where can I find affordable wine delivery in New York City?

Affordable deliveries in New York are available from quality merchants like the ones on this list.

Where can I buy affordable wine in NYC?

Many of the merchants on this list offer case discounts and regularly mark down bottles for loyal customers. Signing up for monthly newsletters informs you of discounts and sales with your favourite liquor service.

Uncork it now

New York’s wine delivery services cater to every palate and budget, offering affordability and unique selections. The merchants on this list are top-rated for value, variety and convenience.

Cheers to affordable, hassle-free deliveries in the Big Apple!

Discover more about Marketview Liquor

Connect on

Instagram | Pinterest | Youtube