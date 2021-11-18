Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is back in 2022

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is back from 14 to 16 February 2022

Eagerly anticipated by the industry worldwide for the unique business opportunities it offers, Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris will bring the world of wine and spirits together in Paris next February. Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is the perfect occasion to meet up again and taste hundreds of wines and spirits.

Almost 2,800 French and international exhibitors, from small family winegrowers to large international brands, are expected at the event, which will be located over four halls at the entrance of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (halls 3, 4, 5 and 6).

Next to the area dedicated to wine, Be Spirits by Vinexpo and its huge Infinite bar will assemble spirits from all over the world in Hall 3, from micro-distilleries to famous brands.

A busy programme of masterclasses, conferences, talks and round tables will also be on offer, giving plenty of opportunities to learn, share and gather inspiration from charismatic personalities and international experts.

For more information, visit Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris.