Worth the wait: Award-winning wines from Tinazzi

Tinazzi, the renowned producer in northeast Italy’s Veneto, is reaping the rewards of its command of the region’s traditional techniques, with its wines picking up medals at this year’s DWWA.

Patience rewarded

The DWWA’s rigorous blind tasting process sees each wine assessed by a panel of expert tasters, often including Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers, chosen for their particular expertise in each wine region. In this case, that means the rolling hills of Valpolicella, overlooking Lake Garda. Tenuta Valleselle Aureum Acinum Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG 2021 (pictured below) was awarded 95 points and a Gold medal.

To create this Amarone, the appassimento technique must be used: grapes from selected Valpolicella vineyards at 150-300m elevation are picked and then slowly air-dried until the December after the harvest. The judges were struck by its ‘hugely complex’ bouquet of ‘black cherry, fig, chocolate and almonds encased in a seductive oak frame.’ On the palate, the judges noted ‘tightly- etched tannins and bracing acidity’, which ‘ensure ageing potential.’

Layers of flavour

But this wasn’t the only one of Tinazzi’s wines to earn a medal: the Lunante Valpolicella Classico Ripasso Superiore DOP 2021 was recognised with 91 points and a Silver medal. The judges admired the purity of its ‘cherry aromatics with leather, coffee and forest undergrowth complexity’, followed by a palate that is ‘dry and structured; juicy fruit with tannic grip’.

Tinazzi uses the ripasso technique – allowing the wine to re-ferment on the unpressed skins of Amarone wine – to build its layers of flavour and complex balance. Lunante is just one of the hyper-local, limited-edition wines that Tinazzi produces at Poderi Campopian – there is also the Reguso Valpolicella DOP Classico Superiore and Marziale Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG Classico Riserva.

This estate is Tinazzi’s flagship hospitality venue, accommodating up to 14 people. The 18th-century farmhouse – fully renovated in collaboration with interior design studio Reverse – sits among 5ha of terraced vineyards, looking out over the Valpolicella Classico zone from almost 700m elevation, and has been thoughtfully designed for immersive, experiential wine tourism.

Poderi Campopian makes the ideal way to not only taste but fully experience Tinazzi’s award-winning wines. In fact, the pairing of its modern, stylish interiors and historic architecture epitomises Tinazzi’s guiding philosophy: traditional techniques and contemporary expertise, heritage and innovation in perfect equilibrium.

