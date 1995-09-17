Poderi Campopian – The pride of Tinazzi

Discover the pearl of Verona

In 2014, the Tinazzi winery acquired land in the comune of Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, constructing a state-of-the-art winery and cellar for the boutique production of high-quality wines. Tinazzi planted vineyards to take advantage of the natural contours of the land and the woods on the hills, which protect the grapes from the elements. The winery re-introduced traditional, indigenous grape varieties in order to produce the classic wines of the area, honouring the legacy of winemaking in a region whose viticultural history extends back to the ancient Romans.

The property, known as Poderi Campopian, sits at 650 metres’ elevation, making it one of the highest in the area. Cooling breezes sweep through the vineyards in the rolling hills east of Lake Garda, extending the vines’ growing season and ensuring healthy fruit at harvest. Today, the Tinazzi estate at Poderi Campopian consists of 11ha of woodland and 5ha of vineyards in the heart of Valpolicella Classico, a historic winemaking region known as ‘the pearl of Verona.’

Experience the wines of Valpolicella

Since 2023, visitors have been able to experience the working winery established at Poderi Campopian, through guided tours of the vineyards, barrel room and cellar, as well as hosted wine tastings, ideal for smaller groups of two to eight people. The former stables have become a thoughtfully designed tasting space, with traditional, stone-vaulted ceilings from Lessinia, and sustainable materials sourced in collaboration with local designers from Verona.

Poderi Campopian is the birthplace of three wines, all made in limited quantities. Reguso Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOP highlights the world-famous freshness of Valpolicella, with delicate red fruits and attractive perfumes in the glass. Lunante Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso DOP, meanwhile, is a wine of impressive depth, with notes of spiced cherries, vanilla and toast. Marziale Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG is the rarest, made in the most limited quantities: a noble expression of this historic, world-famous style. Full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, chocolate and vanilla, together with evolved, complex aromas from a minimum of one year spent ageing in French oak barrels.

Sustainable accommodation

Poderi Campopian entered a new era in July 2024, with the addition of on-site accommodation to host guests for overnight visits in the heart of these historic winemaking lands. The restoration of the 18th-century farmhouse was mindful of its heritage, and used sustainable materials. The farmhouse is now home to a four-room and a two-room apartment, and two suites with kitchen facilities. Each space has preserved the original character and architecture while adding modern conveniences and amenities.

Inspired by the work of the Tinazzi winery, each apartment takes its name from one of the wines produced from the Campopian vineyards. The junior suites are named Lunante and Reguso, while the Amarone, Marziale, gives its name to the two-room apartment. The largest apartment is called Corvina, after the most important grape of the Valpolicella region, and has four rooms that can accommodate up to six people in comfort and style. Spacious, stylish and welcoming, all rooms are furnished with care and attention to detail.

Relax and unwind

During their stay, guests can enjoy walks through the property’s woods and vineyards. Specially prepared picnics are available, featuring local delicacies and the wines of Poderi Campopian, which can be savoured among the rows of vines, picturesque terraces and drystone walls. After their picnic, visitors can relax in the hot tub with a glass of Tinazzi wine or soak up the breathtaking views as the sun goes down over Lake Garda in the west.

There are also plenty of scenic walks to discover, while those wanting to travel further afield can take e-bike tours of the wider area to immerse themselves in the beauty of the region. Poderi Campopian, the pride of Tinazzi, offers guests an unforgettable opportunity to relax in nature and discover the beauty and peace at the heart of Valpolicella’s wine country. Why not book your visit?

