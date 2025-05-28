Zaccagnini: Harnessing the potential of Abruzzo’s local varieties 

One thing is immediately apparent when the Zaccagnini team discusses their latest releases. As winemaker Federica Lauterio explained to Decanter, even if its wines are now exported all over the world, Zaccagnini still champions its local grapes with true regional pride.

Established by Maurizio Zaccagnini in 1978, in the rolling hills of Bolognano, the Zaccagnini winery is set against the backdrop of the distinctive regional landscape of rolling hills of Bolognano, the sea and the Apennine mountains, with the historic Romanesque abbey of San Clemente a Casauria nearby.

The winery boasts strong links between wine and art: as has been seen with its close ties to celebrated artist, Joseph Beuys, together with the winery’s extensive collection of works by renowned artists such as David Bade and Mimmo Paladino.

Tralcetto: A connection to the land

Zaccagnini’s Tralcetto range explores the full potential of Abruzzo’s native varieties, including Pecorino, Trebbiano and Montepulciano, all at a fair price point (see tasting notes below).

The iconic feature of this range is the clipping of vine or ‘tracetto’ that is attached to each label. No mere decoration, this distinctive packaging tells a story: tied to each bottle by hand with raffia, the vine demonstrates a clear link to the land and long heritage of these Abruzzo varieties.

The Tralcetto wines form part of Zaccagnini’s wider portfolio, which encompasses key lines Chronicon and San Clemente: three ranges which offer varietally-driven wines at a range of different price points.

An eye for design

The label for the winery’s premium range, San Clemente, for example, won the Vinitaly Design Award for the Best Use of Paper by Fedrigoni category – which celebrates excellence in packaging and visual communication in the wine world. And it’s easy to see why: authentic yet simple, the presentation perfectly reflects the liquid inside; an approach that is echoed across the winery’s impressive portfolio.

The Tralcetto wines

The Tralcetto line boasts many wines, dealcoholised, sparkling, but here is a selection from the range:

Tralcetto Pinot Grigio Terre d’Abruzzo IGT 2024

A slightly earlier picking date in the early days of August helps preserve the acidity in this fresh, clean white. A wine that delivers a clean, gently floral palate with apple and pear notes and a pleasing sapidity. Alc 12.5%

Tralcetto Pecorino Abruzzo DOC 2024

Fresh, herbal with tropical notes of passion fruit, refreshing acidity, a gently floral lift, concluding on a satisfyingly saline finish. Perfect for a refreshing aperitif or to accompany raw fish dishes. Alc 13%

Tralcetto, Il Bianco di Ciccio, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC 2024

Hand harvested, picked slightly earlier to preserve freshness, notes of citrus, white florals and green apple, this is a fresh and floral easy sipper. Alc 12%

Tralcetto Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo DOC 2024

Distinctive, medium cherry pink in the glass, Characterised by its fragrant bouquet of wild strawberries, pomegranate and a gentle herbal lift, which carries through with great freshness on the palate, moreish saline acidity and a gentle phenolic grip. A versatile food match, including delicate pizzas and tomato-based dishes. Alc 12.5%

Tralcetto Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC 2022

Purity of red-berried fruit mingled with a whisper of white pepper, balanced by fresh acidity and chalky tannins. Alc 13%

Tralcetto Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC 2020 Riserva

A blend of carefully selected parcels, the wine sees nine months in wood, with a further six months of bottle ageing. Warm notes of ripe red berries and stewed fruit, together with a hint of white pepper. Enjoy with cold cuts, cured meats and mushroom-based dishes. Alc 14%

Discover more about Zaccagnini

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram

Read more about Zaccagnini

Zaccagnini – Showcasing the native grapes of Abruzzo