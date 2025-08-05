Caroline Frey steps back from French estates to focus on Swiss vineyards

After two decades of passionate leadership, renowned winemaker Caroline Frey has announced her decision to withdraw from directing the family’s prestigious French properties.

Frey will refocus on her Swiss vineyard holdings and has helped to ensure a seamless transition at the family’s French wine estates, with her sister, Delphine, taking on greater management responsibilities.

The announcement comes after a recent health challenge that prompted deep reflection on her work-life balance and priorities.

In an emotional statement shared with the industry, Frey explained: ‘After 20 years of passionate commitment to Château La Lagune, Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle Hermitage, and Château Corton C., life recently forced me to take a sudden and difficult pause.’

An emotional reorientation

‘This challenging time led me to reflect deeply on my choices, my balance, and my priorities. Today, with much emotion, I have decided to refocus on my Swiss vineyards, and to step back – without ever truly stepping away – from the beloved estates I have carried for so long.’

Frey’s decision follows a period of illness that, while resolved without lasting effects, carries a risk of recurrence if she does not reduce her pace.

She emphasised that this is not a farewell but a reorientation, allowing her to nurture her passion in Switzerland with the same dedication that has defined her career.

The Frey family’s strength underpins this transition. Caroline highlighted the enduring role of her father, Jean-Jacques Frey, founder of the family group, whose vision and commitment form the bedrock of their success.

‘His presence today is more precious than ever,’ she noted.

Stepping into the spotlight is Caroline’s sister, Delphine Frey, who has been increasingly involved in the estates’ management alongside their father. Delphine’s role, initially focused on communication, has expanded to oversee strategic direction and operations.

In her own words: ‘I am truly delighted today to take care of these family estates and to carry on what my sister has built with passion. These are estates rich with history, supported by outstanding teams who bring remarkable energy and momentum. Exciting projects lie ahead!’

Ensuring continuity with experienced teams

The experienced teams at each estate, long collaborators with Caroline, are well-equipped to maintain continuity during this period.

A new head winemaker is expected to be announced by the end of August or early September, with the selection guided by a commitment to excellence and respect for the terroirs.

‘There will be no rupture – only a carefully considered continuity, in both spirit and quality,’ said Caroline.

Caroline Frey’s legacy in French wine is profound. Since the family acquired Paul Jaboulet Aîné in 2006, she has spearheaded a shift to biodynamic farming across the properties, earning accolades for sustainable practices and exceptional quality.

Château La Lagune, purchased in 2004, achieved organic certification under her guidance, while Château Corton C. in Burgundy and the Rhône holdings, including the creation of Domaine de la Chapelle in 2023, have seen renewed prestige.

Her honours include the Insigne de Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite in 2017 and the Amorim Biodiversity Award in 2021.

As Frey turns her attention to Switzerland, the French estates remain in capable family hands, promising ongoing innovation and fidelity to their storied terroirs.

This chapter, as Caroline poetically puts it, ‘is not an end, but a continuation. A story written differently, yet always with love, dedication, and respect.’

