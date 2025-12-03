Decanter magazine December 2025: See what’s inside

Born to do it
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
My father started his own business, a haulage contractor firm, in the year of my birth. I think he hoped, as it grew from a single lorry to a fleet, that one day he would pass it on to one of his three daughters. In the event we all took different paths, and he ended up selling the company.
What if the family business had been wine? As a wine lover, I often read with envy about a younger generation taking the reins at a successful estate in a beautiful wine region. What a dream inheritance. Maybe. But even in the most successful transitions, there are bound to be bumps along the way.
In this issue, Andrew Jefford introduces 10 compelling stories from family-owned wineries around the world. We hear the younger generation speak candidly about their own experience of stepping into their parents’ shoes. Inevitably differing winemaking philosophies is a common (though not the only) theme, with some parents more open than others to a new approach. It’s just another illustration of the mutability, and enduring fascination, of wine.
See what’s inside Decanter magazine December 2025
In focus
- The inheritance Andrew Jefford introduces 10 stories from around the world, on the younger generation taking over at the family winery
- A St-Emilion story: Château Pavie Georgie Hindle on the St-Emilion premier grand cru classé A estate
- Sweet treats Andy Howard MW picks 20 cracking buys for the holiday season
- May-Eliane de Lencquesaing at 100 The former owner of Bordeaux’s Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, interviewed by Jason Millar
- New Zealand Pinot Noir report Emma Jenkins MW picks 40 standout bottles from recent vintages
- My other passion: Ferraris Teresa Levonian Cole finds out how a love of Italy’s iconic supercar led Sandra Lodi to Tenuta Gacci in Emilia-Romagna
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- A Christmas whisky wish list Richard Woodard’s pick of 10 bottles perfect for gifting this winter
Food & travel
- Heston at Christmas Chef-innovator Heston Blumenthal and his wife Melanie talk wine and all things festive with Decanter’s Tina Gellie
- Travel: The great Cape escape Malu Lambert acts as expert guide to one of the world’s greatest wine destinations
Learning
- Books for Christmas Reviewer Sophie Thorpe picks nine of her favourites
- Wine wisdom Expert advice, and ‘The ethical drinker’ in the Loire
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Blanc de Noirs Champagne Sparkling inspiration from this tasting of 79 wines, which saw 50 rated Highly recommended and two Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Southern hemisphere Cabernet Franc 112 single-vineyard wines tasted, with impressive results: 10 Outstanding and 64 Highly recommended
- Expert’s choice: White Port Ines Salpico picks 18 delicious examples
- Seasonal buys under £30 Decanter’s tasting team brings you 34 top picks, perfect for drinking this Christmas
- Festive treats up to £60 Plus another 16 wines to splash out on
- DWWA 2025 Traditional-method fizz beyond Champagne in focus
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus a view on the market
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Guest column Joel Stein on gifting
- The perfect gift 23 wine-themed present ideas, for every budget
- DFWE London report Highlights from this year’s two-day tasting event
- The Last Drop The new agave trend, chocolate and wine, and more