Decanter magazine December 2025: See what’s inside

Born to do it

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

My father started his own business, a haulage contractor firm, in the year of my birth. I think he hoped, as it grew from a single lorry to a fleet, that one day he would pass it on to one of his three daughters. In the event we all took different paths, and he ended up selling the company.

What if the family business had been wine? As a wine lover, I often read with envy about a younger generation taking the reins at a successful estate in a beautiful wine region. What a dream inheritance. Maybe. But even in the most successful transitions, there are bound to be bumps along the way.

In this issue, Andrew Jefford introduces 10 compelling stories from family-owned wineries around the world. We hear the younger generation speak candidly about their own experience of stepping into their parents’ shoes. Inevitably differing winemaking philosophies is a common (though not the only) theme, with some parents more open than others to a new approach. It’s just another illustration of the mutability, and enduring fascination, of wine.