First vintage from Bhutan fetches $74,250 at auction

A massive 7.57-litre bottle nicknamed ‘The Himalayan’ sold for $18,750 at the world’s first auction of wine made in the mountainous kingdom of Bhutan.

Only two of the giant bottles – the volume of which represents the height in kilometres of Gangkhar Puensum, the world’s highest unclimbed mountain – were filled, with the second due to be given to the King of Bhutan.

The grapes used to make The Himalayan were harvested in 2023, with the vintage producing a single barrel.

The wine is a blend of all the black and white grapes harvested during the inaugural season.

Bhutan’s first commercial harvest took place last year, with the resulting vintage due to go on sale this month at The Bhutan Wine Company’s tasting room in Thimphu, the country’s capital city.

The company was founded in 2018 by Mike Juergens and Ann Cross, who planted their first vines the following year.

‘This is more than just a wine sale. We haven’t just created a winery; we’re building an entire wine industry in Bhutan,’ said Juergens.

‘After investing more than a decade of our time, energy and resources, seeing The Himalayan – made from Bhutan’s first-ever vintage in 2023 – achieve this milestone is deeply rewarding.’

Amayès Aouli, global head of wine and spirits at Bonhams, the auction house that hosted the online sale, added: ‘We are incredibly honoured to have made history with the first-ever auction of a wine from Bhutan.

‘This milestone not only celebrates the emergence of a new wine region on the global stage but also reflects our commitment to build exciting and extraordinary auctions.

‘Congratulations to the passionate team behind The Bhutan Wine Company – this is just the beginning of a remarkable journey for them.’

In total, the 21 lots sold for $74,250 during the online sale, which ran on 3-24 April.

Other highlights at the auction included two lots containing a five-litre bottle – or ‘Bordeaux Jeroboam’ – which each fetched $6,875.

Three lots consisting of a double magnum also went under the hammer, with one selling for $4,000 and each of the other two changing hands for $3,000.

A further three lots each containing a pair of magnums sold for $3,250, $3,000, and $2,000.

Some of the lots were sold with ‘experiences’, which included week-long guided tours of Bhutan, winery tours and private tastings.

The company owns about 81 hectares (ha) of vineyards, with around 20ha currently under vine.

Those vineyards vary in elevation from 150 metres (m) to a jaw-dropping 2,790m.

The Guinness Book of World Records lists a vineyard in Tibet as the highest on the planet at 3,563.31m.

In comparison, Terrazas de Los Andes’ El Espinillo vineyard in the Uco Valley’s Gualtallary appellation sits at 1,650m above sea level.

The Bhutan Wine Company has planted nine black grape varieties: Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Malbec, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese, Syrah, and Tempranillo

The producer is also cultivating nine white varieties: Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Petit Manseng, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Traminette, and Vidal.

Related articles