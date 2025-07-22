South Africa’s Kanonkop announces new head winemaker

Kanonkop – the Stellenbosch estate widely regarded as a South African ‘first growth’ – has appointed Francois van Zyl as head winemaker.

‘It’s a great honour,’ said Van Zyl of the appointment. He will be only the fourth winemaker in the estate’s 50-year legacy, following in the footsteps of Jan ‘Boland’ Coetzee, Beyers Truter and Abrie Beeslaar.

Owned by brothers Paul and Johann Krige, the Stellenbosch icon is known for its world-class, ageworthy Pinotage and Bordeaux-style reds.

‘I’m not here to reinvent the wheel,’ said Van Zyl. ‘But I am committed to building on what’s come before. We will always protect what the brand stands for: quality and consistency.’

While Van Zyl formally took up the position in November 2024, the official announcement was only made recently at the release of the Paul Sauer 2022, the estate’s iconic Bordeaux blend.

His arrival coincides with what he believes is one of the great vintages of the modern era.

‘It’s an auspicious start, with 2025 shaping up to mirror the 1974 vintage,’ said Van Zyl. The latter is both his birth year, as well as what is largely considered to be South Africa’s ‘vintage of the century’.

A tenured winemaker, Van Zyl added: ‘I’ve got 36 harvests of knowledge, and maybe 10 to 15 years left in my career. My approach is about adding value in different ways now.’

Now aged 50, in many ways Van Zyl has come full circle. ‘I became a winemaker because of Kanonkop,’ he said.

Growing up in fairly rural Robertson, Van Zyl first had dreams of becoming a doctor. Being accepted to medical school he found himself working in the family’s carpentry business in order to pursue that goal.

That was until Truter, then Kanonkop’s winemaker, presented a tasting in his hometown. The next morning, Van Zyl resigned and set off to study winemaking.

His experience includes stints in Rioja, Pomerol, Margaux, Slovenia and Serbia.

Despite his international experience, he’s the first to joke that for such a long career, he’s moved a very short distance. From Elsenburg, where he earned his degree, to Laibach (where he was at the helm for 26 years) and now, next door to Kanonkop.

Laibach – now known as Ladybird Vineyards – was acquired by Kanonkop in 2022, increasing the estate’s vineyard footprint to 130ha.

The estate’s second label, Kadette, will have a devoted production facility here. Though there are currently no plans to bottle under the Ladybird label.

Joining Van Zyl from the property is longtime viticulturist Michael Malherbe. Cellar support continues from winemakers Christelle van Niekerk and Suzaan Krige, co-owner Paul Krige’s daughter.

A replacement for outgoing winemaker Ruan Van Schalkwyk, who has joined Boekenhoutskloof, is expected to be announced soon.

‘You always dream of a job like this,’ said Van Zyl. ‘Kanonkop started it all, and this is my chance to give back.’

