Major shake-up at Porseleinberg and Boekenhoutskloof as Callie Louw departs

‘Porseleinberg will outlast us all,’ said the estate’s proprietor Marc Kent, comparing the inevitable transience of the human experience to the timelessness of the site. He shared this while relaying the news of Callie Louw’s upcoming departure from the Swartland concern this August.

Kent acquired Porseleinberg in 2009, looking for a site to grow quality Syrah grapes to use in Boekenhoutskloof’s successful Chocolate Block red blend. The small, rocky vineyard is called Porseleinberg (‘Porcelain Mountain’) for its proliferation of blue-veined schist.

Since then Louw has guided every single one of the site’s 15 vintages to bottle, producing a single-vineyard Syrah that has now achieved cult status.

Happiest in the vineyards (his obsession with agricultural machinery producer John Deere is well documented), Louw made the decision to leave Boekenhoutskloof in order to pursue his dream of acquiring his own land.

With the backing of a financial partner, he has done just that by purchasing a farm called Uitvlugt on the Paardeberg foothills. The maiden wines are expected in 2028.

Louw’s upcoming exit has triggered something of a domino effect across the Boekenhoutskloof and Porseleinberg portfolios, effectively reshuffling the deck.

Eben Meiring, currently working alongside Gottfried Mocke at Boekenhoutskloof, has been named as Louw’s successor. ‘It’s time for him to step out of Gottfried’s shadow,’ Kent emphasised. ‘Eben understands the site, having worked extensively with the Porseleinberg fruit. In football terms, he’s part of our academy.’ Kent also pointed out that he has personally blended every vintage of Porseleinberg alongside Louw and will continue to do so with Meiring.

Boekenhoutskloof’s chief winemaker Mocke is said to be ‘taking on broader oversight and control of winemaking and related responsibilities across the portfolio’.

Supporting this transition is the appointment of Ruan van Schalkwyk, most recently at Kanonkop, who will take up the reins at the Franschhoek cellar.

Still to be finalised is the securing of a new viticulturist to manage Boekenhoutskloof’s other Swartland vineyards, which were previously under Louw’s care.

Kent says these changes have been in motion for some time: ‘People are eager to grow.’

He added: ‘I had a good chat with Callie recently over a bottle of Rayas. Callie is an undeniable star, a remarkable personality, and a great friend. I am confident he will succeed. He’s been an incredible asset to us. I wish him every success.’

Subscribe to our South African newsletter to hear from Callie Louw himself this August, as he shares his exciting plans with Decanter.

Related articles