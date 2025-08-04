Symington Family Estates: New leadership as Rob Symington takes on MD role at Berry Bros & Rudd

London fine wine merchant Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) announced last Friday (1 August) the appointment of Rob Symington, of Symington Family Estates (SFE) as its new UK managing director, effective from September.

He will step down from his current position as co-CEO of the family company – which he held since February 2025 alongside production director Charles Symington – while remaining non-executive director at SFE and the family’s majority-owned UK importer, Fells.

Rob Symington’s appointment consolidates the de facto partnership between SFE and BBR following the joint acquisition – with equal shares – of Hambledon Wine Estate in 2023. Symington already served as chair of Hambledon, a position that he will also retain.

Symington will report directly to CEO Emma Fox and will oversee sales, customer strategy and marketing in the UK. The new hire builds on BBR’s expansion to the US, announced in June, with Jamie Ritchie, formerly of Sotheby’s, appointed managing director of international and auctions, with oversight of business in the US and Asia.

Continuity in change

Rob Symington’s departure, seven months after his appointment as co-CEO, brings the number of family members involved in SFE’ daily operations down to eight. They divide winemaking, operational and commercial responsibilities across four Port houses (Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Dow’s and Warre’s), five Douro wine brands – Quinta do Vesúvio, Quinta do Ataíde, Altano, Prats & Symington (of Chryseia fame), and Vértice (one of Portugal’s leading sparkling wines) – and their UK import business Fells. SFE also produces wine at Quinta da Fonte Souto in the Alto Alentejo, Casa de Rodas in Monção & Melgaço, and holds a 50% stake in Hambledon, in partnership with BBR.

Fourth generation Rupert Symington will add co-CEO responsibilities to his chairman position, while Charles remains as production director and co-CEO. Meanwhile, five other members of the fifth generation – Charlotte, Harry, Anthony, Vicky and Teresa – will step into new leadership roles within their respective areas across marketing, sales and wine tourism, both at SFE and Fells. (The eighth family representative, Hugh Symington, leads the family’s USA importer, Premium Port Wines, in San Francisco.)

‘Few family-owned companies in the world have the level of family involvement that we are so fortunate to have,’ said Rupert Symington, following the announcement of Rob’s departure. ‘I am very proud that nine members of our family work alongside our exceptional colleagues, all of whom play a vital role in delivering our long-term vision.’

Millennial shift

The last decade has been one of significant transformation and intriguing expansion for SFE – to which Rob Symington was himself instrumental. After joining SFE in 2017, he spearheaded the consolidation of the company’s sustainability strategy, leading to SFE’s attainment of the B-Corp stamp in 2019 (the first wine company in Portugal to obtain the certification) and the release, in 2024, of the company’s first comprehensive sustainability report. These are anchored by focused initiatives such as the launch of Altano Rewilding, a Douro blend whose sales finance the nature conservation non-profit Rewilding Portugal.

Non-fortified wine production has gathered pace and recognition, both through the development of the Douro brands and the successful foray into other regions. As part of a move to attract a new generation to Port, SFE also revamped its fortified range with products such as Graham’s Blend Series and Cockburn’s White Heights and Ruby Soho (as part of a relaunch and rebranding of Cockburn’s whole collection) launched with more casual drinking and mixology in mind.

Tourism and hospitality have been other key areas of development. Quinta do Bomfim saw the opening of two restaurants – Casa dos Ecos and Bomfim 1896, opened in 2020 and 2022 respectively – overseen by Michelin-starred chef Pedro Lemos; Quinta da Fonte Souto opened a new visitor centre in 2021. And in June 2025, the private members club Matriarca opened its doors at a three-storey townhouse in the heart of Porto. The space is an extension of the online club launched in 2023 and houses a restaurant, wine bar, cellar shop, cocktail bar and wine academy.

‘It has been a privilege to help lead our family business and work with my family and colleagues during this exciting chapter for Symington Family Estates,’ said Symington in an official statement released by SFE. ‘Since I joined, we’ve expanded into three new wine regions [Alentejo, Vinho Verde and Hampshire], implemented a widespread innovation programme across our port brands, made big strides in wine tourism, and significantly raised sustainability standards.’

His efforts – along with other fifth generation representatives – have been instrumental in bringing SFE to the 21st century with a fresh, dynamic appeal, capable of transcending the company’s storied lineage. It’ll be interesting to see what Rob brings to BBR while his fellow fifth generation Symingtons will hopefully build on the momentum at SFE.

