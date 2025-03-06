Argentina’s rising stars: Exceptional wines beyond Malbec

Argentina’s winemaking story is one of reinvention, passion and extraordinary diversity. While Malbec remains its global flagship, Argentina’s varied terroirs, high-elevation vineyards and innovative producers offer wines that push the boundaries of excellence.

Cabernet Franc, once an understated variety, now commands the spotlight in Argentina’s higher regions. The expressive aromas and poised structure of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024 top-50 Best in Show winner Altaluvia, below, exemplify the variety’s potential to redefine elegance. ‘Argentina is showing this grape like no other country does,’ says renowned sommelier and DWWA Regional Chair for Argentina, Paz Levinson.

Reds such as Bemberg’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Domaine Bousquet’s Organic Cabernet Sauvignon further highlight Argentina’s ability to craft world-class alternatives to Malbec.

Scroll down to discover DWWA 2024 awarded wines from Argentina

Argentina’s whites are equally compelling. Torrontés, with its heady floral aromas, continues to intrigue, while Chardonnay from elevated regions such as Gualtallary delivers balanced minerality.

Bemberg’s Platinum-winning El Tomillo Chardonnay 2021 is a mouthwatering example. Characteristic styles complete Argentina’s repertoire. Bonarda offers juicy charm, as seen in Colomé’s Lote Especial Bonarda 2023, while Patagonia’s cool-climate blends, such as Otronia’s Corte de Blancas 2021, add a fresh dimension.

‘Argentina is a land of diversity,’ Levinson concludes. Whether exploring Cabernet Franc, Bonarda or high-elevation Chardonnay, Argentina’s wines promise an adventure into terroir, creativity and boundless potential.

Discover DWWA-rated favourites beyond Malbec below, with more to be discovered at awards.decanter.com

Best in Show

Altaluvia, Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2019



Best in Show, 97 points

£30.95 The Vine Whisperer

This is the third Argentinian Cabernet Franc to win a DWWA Best in Show award, underscoring how well suited this variety can be for high-elevation Andean viticulture. It’s dark and warmly scented with loganberry and plum. Balanced and poised, with the fruit deft and singing – very much a tenor rather than a bass. More soft loganberry dominates the palate, with both tannins and acids in supportive rather than dominant roles. Alcohol 14.9%

Whites

Bemberg, La Linterna Parcela No1 El Tomillo Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021



Platinum, 97 points

POA £ Top Selection

Striking Gualtallary character of luminous pear, apple and lime fruit cascading over a flinty, wet-stone mineral core. Alert and intense with a fine bead of succulent acidity and a very long, stylish finish. Alc 13.5%

Alta-Yarí, Gran Torrontés, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2023



Gold, 95 points

bodegaaltayari.com

Oozing glorious tropical fruit and pomelo citrus with an undertow of honeyed florals that persist and entwine around the bustling acidity and creamy texture. Energetic and long. Alc 13.5%

Altaluvia, Riesling, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021



Gold, 95 points

£30.95 The Vine Whisperer

A delightful wealth of lime curd, blossom and honeyed white fruit bathed in a cleansing mineral freshness which steers toward a sizzling sea salt finish. Alc 13.3%

Otronia, 45 Rugientes Corte de Blancas, Sarmiento, Chubut, Patagonia 2021



Gold, 95 points

£32.99 92 or More, Liberty Wines

An exciting blend showing a breathtaking array of white blossom, ginger and white pepper with an enticing oiliness tempered by the pulsating acidity. Youthful and joyous. Alc 13%

Trapiche, Terroir Series Finca El Tomillo Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2022



Silver, 94 points

POA £ Enotria&Coe

Lovely lavender on the nose, some baking spices and appealing oak over generous pineapple and lime aromas. Round and fresh. Alc 14%

Reds

Bemberg, La Linterna Parcela No19 Las Mercedes Cabernet Sauvignon, Cafayate, Salta 2019



Platinum, 97 points

POA £ Top Selection

Sultry tones of pencil shaving, liquorice and crushed black pepper are engulfed by rapturous strawberry, blueberry and blackcurrant swirling across the plush tannins, fine acidity and silky texture. Softly evolved and remarkable. Alc 14%

Etchart, Single Vineyard Petit Verdot, Cafayate, Salta 2023



Gold, 96 points

bodegasetchart.com

Earthy, peppery notes enhanced by mesmerising ripe red fruits alongside appetising acidity and polished tannins, providing a unique fluidity and depth. Long and sustained. Alc 14%

Domaine Bousquet, Ameri Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021



Gold, 95 points

POA £ Vintage Roots

Dense, tightly packed with quintessential blackcurrant, cherry and plum atop a lavish spectrum of smoky oak and tingling espresso. Fleshy and vivacious with sleek tannins. Alc 14.5%

Trivento, Golden Reserve Cabernet Franc, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2022



Gold, 95 points

£16 Concha y Toro UK

Varietal typicity with wonderful high-elevation concentration. Expressive lavender and thyme aromatics meld with red fruits and the granular tannic core keeps things fresh. Alc 14.5%

Finca Sophenia, Altosur Cabernet Sauvignon, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2023



Silver, 94 points

£13.50-£13.99 Highbury Vintners, JN Wine, The Vintage Wine Merchants Antrim

Herbal nose with notes of blue fruit, forest floor, black tea leaves and black pepper. Muscular on the palate with tense tannins. Alc 14%

Luigi Bosca, De Sangre Red Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2022



Silver, 94 points

luigibosca.com

Elegant and expressive with aromas of spices and tobacco leaves, full of ripe fruit. Very friendly structure, long and rich. Alc 14.3%

Colomé, Lote Especial Bonarda, Calchaquíes, Salta 2023



Silver, 93 points

£24.99 Alexander Hadleigh, Liberty Wines, NY Wines, Shelved Wine

Generous jammy fruit nuances on the nose, concentrated. Appealing, fine tannins, with fresh acidity supporting the fruit. Alc 14.5%

Kaiken, Obertura Cabernet Franc, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2021



Silver, 93 points

£34.99 (2020) Alexander Hadleigh, Carruthers & Kent, Dé Wine Co, Liberty Wines, North & South, Simpy Wines Direct, The Fine Wine Co, Vinvm, Winedirect

Herbaceous nuances on the nose with well judged spicy oak and tobacco notes. Peppery and broad palate, with a long finish. Alc 14.5%

Related articles