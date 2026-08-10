Chateau Pichon Baron vertical tasting
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(Image credit: www.pichonbaron.com)
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With its dark, pointed turrets and gleaming limestone façade Château Pichon Baron is one of the Médoc's quintessential châteaux.

A second growth Pauillac, it is renowned for the sleekness, polish and ageworthiness of its Cabernet Sauvignon-driven wines, produced from 92 hectares of vines planted in the region's famous gravels.

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Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2024

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One of my favourites. Cranberry, bramble fruit, vanilla cream and cool blueberries. Supple and totally charming from the first sip - rich and concentrated fruit...

2024

BordeauxFrance

Château Pichon BaronPauillac

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Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, 2021

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Inviting, fragrant nose with pink flowers and red berry fruit. Pure and elegant with a crystalline aspect to the fruit, juicy and lively balance. A...

2021

BordeauxFrance

Château Pichon BaronPauillac

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Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2020

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Gentle and delicately aromatic but rich too, full of coffee, mocha, dark chocolate, caramel and medicinal herbs - mint and aniseed with a combination of...

2020

BordeauxFrance

Château Pichon BaronPauillac

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Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, 2017

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Now part of the AXA Millésimes group, Pichon Baron was founded in the late 17th century. Its grand vin is sourced from the very oldest...

2017

BordeauxFrance

Château Pichon BaronPauillac

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Rupert Millar
Rupert Millar
Assistant Editor Decanter Premium