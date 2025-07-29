Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London returns as a two-day event

For anyone passionate about wine, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter has long been a highlight of the tasting calendar.

Now for the first time since 2019, the London event is expanding into a two-day celebration, giving guests even more time to discover exceptional bottles, meet world-class producers and enjoy a host of new experiences in one of the capital’s most iconic venues.

Held once again at The Landmark London, this year’s Encounter will take place on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 November 2025.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just beginning to explore the world of fine wine, it’s an opportunity to taste and learn in a relaxed, elegant setting, surrounded by fellow wine lovers and industry experts.

What’s new in 2025?

A major addition to this year’s event is the Friday Grand Tasting – a relaxed walk-around-tasting from 3pm to 8pm. With over 60 top producers pouring eight wines each, plus a complimentary gourmet carving station and access to the Decanter World Wine Awards Winners’ Room, it’s a chance to ease into the weekend with some truly standout bottles.

Also coming soon in 2025 is the Editor’s Lunch series – small group lunches hosted by Decanter‘s regional editors and guest winemakers, held in the Landmark’s Great Central Pub.

With Champagne on arrival, rare bottles from private cellars, and a three-course menu of refined British dishes, these intimate gatherings offer a rare chance to go behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in wine.

Each lunch also includes entry to the Friday tasting.

Saturday’s Grand Tasting returns – bigger than ever

Saturday remains the centrepiece of the Encounter. The all-day Grand Tasting will feature more than 120 leading wine producers from around the world, each pouring a selection of eight wines.

Ticket holders will also have access to the DWWA Winners’ Table, showcasing top medal winners from the 2025 competition.

For those looking to dive even deeper, the Cellar Collection room offers a more curated experience. Here, 21 hand-picked wineries will present three vintages of their flagship cuvée – including a rare library release aged around 10 years.

Split into two relaxed sessions (morning and afternoon), the Cellar Collection also includes charcuterie served throughout the day.

Also on Saturday, guests can join one of the three exclusive masterclasses, including:

A guided tasting of 2012 Vintage Champagne with Charles Curtis MW

An exploration of Château Smith Haut Lafitte

An in-depth look at Antinori’s fine wine legacy

Tickets are now on general sale, with limited availability for our most exclusive experiences – including the Cellar Collection room, Editors’ Lunches and Masterclasses. Book early to avoid disappointment.