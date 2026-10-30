Xinomavro combines haunting perfume and bracing acidity with the structure to age gracefully for decades. This compelling mix has earned northern Greece’s flagship red wine frequent comparisons with the mighty Barolo. Xinomavro also enjoys a burgeoning reputation among collectors and sommeliers, and it’s now making steady inroads into wine lists at some of the world’s best restaurants.

The grape’s name translates as “sour black”, but the wines are surprisingly pale. They start out as a translucent ruby, concealing their underlying power, and turn brick-orange with age. Patience pays off, as the tannins soften and hints of truffle, tobacco and dried herbs often emerge.

Why is Xinomavro Day on 1 November?

The Winemakers of Northern Greece, an association of wine producers headquartered in Thessaloniki, launched International Xinomavro Day in 2019. They aimed to raise the profile of the region’s signature grape and help it win recognition alongside the world’s best-known international varieties.

The organisers chose 1 November for two reasons: it roughly coincides with the end of the harvest for this late-ripening grape, and it symbolises Xinomavro’s status as northern Greece’s number one variety.

Xinomavro’s Greek heartland

Xinomavro lies at the heart of four protected appellations: Naoussa, Amyndeo and Goumenissa in Greek Macedonia, and Rapsani in Thessaly.

Naoussa is its spiritual home, with vineyards spread across the southeastern slopes of Mount Vermio. The region’s reputation stretches back centuries. In 1831, French diplomat Esprit Marie Cousinery compared Naoussa’s wine to Burgundy and called it the finest in the Ottoman Empire.

Xinomavro is a demanding grape, sometimes dubbed the prima donna of the Greek vineyard. It ripens late, excels only on select sites in warmer vintages and needs careful handling to tame its tannins. Naoussa reds must be made from 100% Xinomavro, and the best show remarkable depth and finesse.



Further west, the cooler, high-altitude vineyards of Amyndeo produce lighter, more perfumed reds, along with rosé and sparkling Xinomavro. In Goumenissa, growers blend the grape with at least 20% of the local Negoska variety, which gives softer, rounder wines.

Rapsani lies further south, where vineyards climb the lower slopes of Mount Olympus. Greece’s highest mountain is better known as the mythical home of the gods, but here it hosts vineyards where Xinomavro is blended with two local varieties, Krassato and Stavroto.

Xinomavro beyond Greece

Xinomavro remains overwhelmingly Greek, but growers around the world are starting to take notice of its potential. Plantings extend into neighbouring North Macedonia, and small vineyards have appeared as far afield as Australia and China.

Climate change could open more doors. The grape is thick-skinned and copes well with dry conditions, qualities that could prove valuable in a warming world. In 2021, the Côtes de Provence appellation in southern France added Xinomavro to its permitted varieties, alongside fellow Greek grapes Agiorgitiko and Moschofilero.

Xinomavro also offers genuine value for money. The best examples share some of the complexity and longevity found in Barolo and Burgundy, but at a fraction of the price.

International Xinomavro Day is the perfect excuse to familiarise yourself with this enigmatic grape. Open a bottle and raise a glass with a hearty “yamas!”

Scroll down to discover 10 award-winning Xinomavro dominant wines from DWWA 2026

What does it taste like? Body: Medium to full

Medium to full Typical flavours: Sour cherry, cranberry and strawberry, with notes of tomato, black olive and rose petal, developing sun-dried tomato, dried herbs, leather, tobacco and truffle with age

Sour cherry, cranberry and strawberry, with notes of tomato, black olive and rose petal, developing sun-dried tomato, dried herbs, leather, tobacco and truffle with age Top regions: Naoussa, Amyndeo and Goumenissa in northern Greece, plus Rapsani in Thessaly

Naoussa, Amyndeo and Goumenissa in northern Greece, plus Rapsani in Thessaly Similar to: If you enjoy Barolo, Burgundy or Chianti, try Xinomavro

If you enjoy Barolo, Burgundy or Chianti, try Xinomavro Food pairings: Roast lamb, moussaka, tomato-based dishes, grilled mushrooms, aged cheeses and rich stews

Roast lamb, moussaka, tomato-based dishes, grilled mushrooms, aged cheeses and rich stews When to drink: Modern styles are best enjoyed within three to five years of vintage, while traditional Naoussa can evolve for two decades or more

Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia 2023

Gold, 95 points

Aromas of oregano, sundried tomato, herbs and summer fruits capture the essence of the variety. Mouth-filling and crunchy with fine tannins and a lingering savoury finish. Alc 14%



Mikro Ktima Titos, Goumenissa, Macedonia 2022

Gold, 95 points

Balsamic drizzled strawberry and sour cherry aromas waft under the nose and infuse the leathery texture and ripe tannins. Confit tomato lines the finish. Great typicity. Alcohol 13.5%

Noema, Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia 2023

Silver, 93 points

Rich nose of spiced plum, raspberry, strawberry and celery salt. Elegant and juicy with fine tannins and a savoury finish. Alc 12%



Amyntas, Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia 2022

Silver, 92 points

Classic roasted tomato aromas with Mediterranean herbs. Fresh acidity, bramble fruits, cranberry and hints of game on the palate. Impressive. Alc 12%

Amyntas, Xinomavro Rosé Brut NV

Silver, 92 points

Sweet aromas of candied apricots, redcurrant, and white flowers with stony minerals. Off dry palate enlivened with its biscuity mousse and fruity intensity. Alc 11.5%

Kir-Yianni, Cuvée Villages Xinomavro, Naoussa, Macedonia 2023

Silver, 92 points

Raspberry and pomegranate nose with a hint of spice and blood orange. Very typical with a nice hint of gamey spice. Alc 14%

AmOenos Vineyards, Bostani Xinomavro-Merlot, Florina, Macedonia 2025

Silver, 91 points

Generous, smooth and silky. Aromas of plum, ripe red berries and gala apple. Crowd pleasing style at a great price. Alc 13%

Argatia, Xinomavro, Naoussa, Macedonia 2020

Silver, 91 points

A traditional style and very impressive, Dark cherry, roasted tomato, smokey, meaty aromas. Intense, powerful palate with game and black olive. Alc 13.5%

Boutari Legacy, 1879 Xinomavro, Naoussa, Macedonia 2020

Silver, 91 points

A fresh fruit forward style with bright red plums. Hints of charcuterie, olive, herbs and dark chocolate, lovely elegance. Alc 13.3%



Boutari Wineries, Dianthos Xinomavro, Imathia, Macedonia 2025

Silver, 91 points

Expressive and elevated with red fruits, peach and watermelon. The palate is fresh and juicy, delicious and good value. Alc 12.5%

(Image credit: Future)

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