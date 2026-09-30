Terra rossa soil in Koerner Wine&#039;s vineyards, Clare Valley, Australia
(Image credit: Wine Australia)
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There’s arguably never been a better time to explore the ‘land down under’. Australia’s depth and breadth of fine wines only seems to increase, despite myriad challenges ranging from climatic extremes to swingeing tariffs in major export markets.

While the country’s presence on the global fine wine secondary market remains relatively limited, savvy collectors can – and do – fill their cellars with both historic and new-wave labels.

Chris Mercer
Chris Mercer

Chris Mercer is a Bristol-based freelance editor and journalist who spent nearly four years as digital editor of Decanter.com, having previously been Decanter’s news editor across online and print.

He has written about, and reported on, the wine and food sectors for more than 10 years for both consumer and trade media.

Chris first became interested in the wine world while living in Languedoc-Roussillon after completing a journalism Masters in the UK. These days, his love of wine commonly tests his budgeting skills.

Beyond wine, Chris also has an MSc in food policy and has a particular interest in sustainability issues. He has also been a food judge at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.