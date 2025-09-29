She is now a certified sommelier, balancing this work with her modelling career. In addition, she’s a co-owner of Los Angeles restaurant Chulita and a founding member of the team at iBest Wines, an award-winning wine brand based in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Highlighting female and BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of colour) wine professionals is at the forefront of her work as a sommelier.

My first memorable wine experience

Sipping Château Margaux at Eleven Madison Park [in New York] after auditing an intensive sommelier program. I’d never tasted such glory and the wine was poured by female Master Sommelier Mia Van de Water, who would later become one of my instructors and mentors. I don’t remember the vintage, which is funny because it makes me remember what it was like tasting as a customer rather than someone in the business. After day one of the intensive sommelier training, and every day after, vintage became a focal point. I was also just so grateful to be sitting in that lounge sipping the craft of an industry that would later become my career.

My go-to everyday wines

It really depends on the mood: Sicilian wines for their versatility; Austrian wines for the summer; white Burgundy or Rioja for comfort and texture.

My favourite supermarket buy

Schramsberg or Graham Beck – traditional-method sparkling wines from California and South Africa respectively. Guaranteed deliciousness!

My most embarrassing moment at work

Spraying bubbly everywhere at a client tasting – the bottles were too warm and surprised everyone with a firehose spray of wine when I popped the cork.

Pet hate

Wine snobs. Wine is already challenging enough to understand, which can make people less inclined to drink it, let alone try new styles. We need open-minded, kind, non-judgmental leaders in the industry to make the space more inviting.

My desert island food and wine pairing

Sauternes and New York cheesecake – the graham cracker crust and rich body of the cheesecake is perfectly complemented by the nuttiness, tanginess and sweet spices of the Sauternes. Any vintage from Château d’Yquem would do, but I recently tried the 1987 and 2005 vintages, and they were spectacular, the ’87 showing incredible freshness at almost 40 years old.

My fallback quick, after-work meal

A hummus, cheese, crackers and veggies board, with a glass of Albariño – the ultimate girl dinner.

Best buy on my list right now

Our own 2022 vintage iBest Wines Red Blend, a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominated blend. The aromatic concentration and polished palate of this vintage compared to the previous one feel luxurious.

Wine region I’m most excited about

It has to be Jura – lots of experimenting with indigenous varieties and styles. Vin Jaune, a wine that sees years in barrel before release, is a favourite style of mine.

Wine style I would avoid buying

I have to say that I really don’t enjoy drinking White Zinfandel.

Wine region that offers the greatest value for money right now

South Africa (the Stellenbosch region specifically) and Portugal – Bairrada, Douro, Alentejo – all incredible value. Quality winemaking at a fraction of the price of similarly made wines in better- known wine-producing regions.

My favourite wine region to visit

Anywhere in South Africa – Stellenbosch, Walker Bay, Darling, so much diversity! When I lived in Cape Town, it was similar to most wine regions in that you could discover myriad local producers at the city’s shops or restaurants while also being able to take a quick car ride out of town to stunning Constantia or Stellenbosch.

